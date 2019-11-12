Technically Speaking For November 12

It looks like corporate investment will continue to be weak. A story in today's Financial Times indicates corporate investment will grow a paltry 1.8% in 4Q19. One of the reasons given is continued uncertainty due to the lack of trade policy clarity, which has also weakened corporate sentiment. This is in line with recent data. The equipment investment component of the GDP report has been stable for the last three quarters (left chart) while declining on a Y/Y basis (right chart). New orders for nondefense goods ex-aircraft have been stable for the last year (left chart) and are now declining on a Y/Y basis (right chart). This poses potential problems for GDP growth. Last quarter, consumer spending was the primary driver of top-line growth. With a weak reading for investment probable, weak fourth-quarter growth is likely.

Is Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) going private? News reports indicate the company is at least thinking about it (emphasis added):

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance gained as much as 7.7% in early trading Monday after Bloomberg reported that KKR, a private equity firm, formally approached the drugstore about a deal that could be the largest-ever leveraged buyout. A spokesperson for Walgreens declined to comment. KKR has been working on a proposal to take Walgreens private, and is one of a group of private equity firms that's had informal talks with the drugstore, Bloomberg reported last week.

This is big news for a number of reasons. First, it would be the largest buy-out in history. Second, it would remove a dividend aristocrat from the pool (WBA has increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years). Third, it would continue the trend of the declining number of publicly-traded companies (emphasis added).

The American stock market has been shrinking. It’s been happening in slow motion — so slow you may not even have noticed. But by now the change is unmistakable: The market is half the size of its mid-1990s peak, and 25 percent smaller than it was in 1976.

Going public -- with its increased reporting requirements, short-term orientation, and increased public scrutiny -- is simply not as attractive as it once was.

Industrial production is weaker across the globe: From the Dallas Fed

Over at Econbrowser, Menzie Chen asks a relevant question: who will pick up the industrial production slack during this slowdown? In 2016, a drop in oil prices slowed the US energy sector, which then slowed US industrial production. But then, the rest of the world's production remained sufficiently strong to sustain global economic momentum. Now, everybody is dropping.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: Odd day for the markets. The long end of the Treasury market led the way higher, gaining 0.46%. That was followed by micro-caps and the QQQs. The 10-20 year section of the curve followed in fourth place. Other equity indexes were up modestly. On the downside are the transports and mid-caps. Overall, this table is inconclusive.

The sector performance is mixed as well. The top four spots are split between conservative and aggressive sectors; the rest of the table is mixed as well.

Let's turn to some charts, starting with the TLTs. I've stripped out the price bars, leaving only the EMAs to allow us to look at the underlying trends. The shorter EMAs are still above the 200-day EMA. But the shorter averages are all moving lower with the shorter EMAs below the longer ones -- a bearish alignment. This also shows that the weight of the short-term movement is down. The 30-day SPY chart shows a clear uptrend in place, as does ...

... the 30-day IWM chart.

But there's still weakness in the small-cap indexes: Mid-caps broke through the lower 198 area, which was the main area of resistance over the last six months. But the chart has stalled. It's possible to argue prices are consolidating gains. But the lack of meaningful follow-through -- especially when the larger-cap indexes are rallying -- is modestly concerning. Although the IWMs are in a 30-day uptrend (see above), prices are still caught in the 6-month highs.

It could simply be that the markets are cooling off a bit. This would make sense, given the strength of the last two weeks. But, we could also be seeing the lack of participation from the smaller-caps, which was pronounced during the Spring rally -- which also signaled the underlying problems with the broader market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.