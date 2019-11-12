Why Tech Is A Risky Bet Right Now

Tech has done well, really since the financial crisis of 2008 because there has been an organic story that was discounting the peak of the U.S. economic cycle.

The Software sub-sector, in particular, is breaking down.

Technology looks like one of the more complicated (and risky) sectors to be long right now.

Technology (XLK) looks like one of the more complicated (and risky) sectors to be long right now.

As Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains in this video above, it would be dangerous to go long tech en masse as certain components of tech - specifically software (IGV) - continue to look shaky.

The most dangerous thing about tech being [a long] in Quad 3 on the back test is that software is breaking down on trending basis with tough comps," McCullough explains. "Tech has done well, really since the financial crisis [of 2008] because there has been an organic story that was discounting the peak of the U.S. economic cycle and profit cycle, perpetuated by tax reform.

Watch the video above for more, including a deeper explanation of our Quad "road map."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.