Steven Harasym - VP, IR

Dr. Helen Sabzevari - President, Precigen

RJ Kirk - Chairman & CEO

Jason Butler - JMP Securities

Tyler Van Buren - Piper Jaffray

Tejas Savant - JP Morgan

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright

Steven Harasym

Welcome to Precigen Business and Pipeline Update Call. I'm Steve Harasym, Vice President of Investor Relations for Intrexon, and I'm joined today by Dr. Helen Sabzevari, President of Precigen.

During this call, we will make various forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that our forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcome to differ materially from those indicated by our forward-looking statements. Please read the safe harbor statement contained in the earnings release as well as Intrexon's most recent SEC filings for more complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties.

As indicated last quarter, we will spend today's call providing a business and pipeline update on Precigen. RJ Kirk, Intrexon's Chirmen and CEO will join Helen at the conclusion for a Q&A session.

I would like to now turn the call over to Dr. Helen Sabzevari.

Dr. Helen Sabzevari

Thank you, Steve. I'm excellent pleased to be here today to highlight the significant progress Precigen has made since our official company debut during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January.

As we have communicated previously, we believe we hold a unique position in the biotech landscape. Having all of the required technology platforms for advancing Precigen medicine, these technology platform are designed to enable us to construct powerful multi-gene program for optimizing expression, delivered these multi-gene program using the viral and non-viral vectors with high payload capacity and control gene expression and regulate therapeutic performance utilizing clinically advanced switches.

The breath and the versatility of these platform coupled with our expertise in immunology has positioned us to have an unparalleled holistic approach with the potential to deliver the core promise of Precigen Medicine.

Next slide please. These platform have allowed us to lay the foundation to build a comprehensive pipeline in immuno-oncology, infectious diseases and autoimmune disorder. In 2019, we have successfully progressed two first-in-class UltraCAR-T program into the clinic.

Advance PRGN-2009 toward potential I&D, advance 2 discovery program into pre-clinical testing, optimize our UltraCAR-T manufacturing process and build an in-house GMP manufacturing facility to support our off-the-shelf AdenoVerse immunotherapy program.

Precigen now fit at an inflection point, as our achievements during this year position Precigen to deliver an important data readout in the coming quarters. Given the breadth of our pipeline, business development and product prioritization remained key components of Precigen business model.

We remain disciplined in our R&D spending, and why we plan to develop select programs on our own. We will also seek a strategic partnership to advance other pipeline programs in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

On today's call, I will highlight the significant strides we have made since the beginning of the year, particularly in regard to our UltraCAR-T therapeutic platforms and associated ongoing trials.

Next slide please. Our UltraCAR-T program is fundamentally differentiated from the competition and addresses major challenges associated with the current generation CAR-T therapies.

One key differentiator with UltraCAR-T platform is the use of our non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene delivery system. We have optimized the Sleeping Beauty system using our UltraVector construction platform to produce multigenic UltraCAR-T cell. This optimization produces a homogeneous population of UltraCAR-T-cells where multiple genes are expressed on all modified T-cells.

Our UltraCAR-T cells coat spreads and antigenic-specific CAR a kill switch and a membrane bound IL-15 simultaneously. Precigen's proprietary membrane bound IL-15 enhances persistent in vivo expansion and maintains a stem-like memory phenotype of UltraCAR-T-Cell. This leads to longer lasting antitumor response compared to conventional CAR-T cells which is essential for successful targeting of solid tumors.

Another key differentiator with the UltraCAR-T therapeutic platform is our decentralized, rapid manufacturing process, which allows us to manufacture overnight with the Medical Center CGMP facility and re-infuse the patient the next day. We have evolved our manufacturing platform to advance rapidly to the clinic toward commercialization.

We are the first company to implement non-viral decentralized, rapid manufacturing of CAR-T cells in the clinic. We have demonstrated our ability to infuse patients the day-after gene transfer at two different sites in our ongoing clinical trial. And I'm pleased to announce today that we have experienced 100% success in manufacturing of UltraCAR-T-cell for both the PRGN-3005 and PRGN-3006 clinical trial to-date.

We consider this a very significant milestone in demonstrating the potential of our old our UltraCAR-T platform. We believe that Precigen is poised to disrupt the current CAR-T treatments landscape.

Next slide please. Now, moving to the first program, I'll detail PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T. This is an investigational therapy using autologous CAR-T cells, targeting the Mucin 16 or MUC-16 protein. MUC-16 is an attractive CAR-T target for ovarian cancer since it is over expressed on more than 80% of ovarian tumors with limited expression in normal tissue and that is important.

This UltraCAR-T is multigenic and designed to co-express membrane bound IL-15, a kill switch and antigen specific CAR that targets MUC-16. We have designed our MUC-16 CAR to preferentially target PRGN-3005 to tumor cells.

Furthermore, our team has optimized the affinity of our anti-MUC-16 binding domain for optimal signaling by our CAR. These genes are delivered via a non-viral system, which enables for homogenous expression of these three genes in all modified T-cell. This CAR-T cells homogeneity an important factor for future commercialization.

We choose ovarian cancer as one of our first tumor targets as these patients still have significant unmet needs. There are few treatment options and survival rates remain low. It is also a large patient population with approximately 300,000 patients diagnosed worldwide annually, including 22,000s in the U.S. alone.

Next slide please. We are currently testing PRGN-3005 in a Phase 1 a study in collaboration with the University of Washington and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, leaders in immunotherapy and CAR treatment. This is an investigator initiated dose escalation study to evaluate the safety and maximum tolerated dose of PRGN-3005 delivered by either intraperitoneal or intravenous infusion.

This study population includes advanced stage 3 or 4 recurrent ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer patients who are platinum-resistant and have progressed after receiving a standard of care therapy. For both routes of administration, PRGN-3005 will follow a 3x3 dose escalation pattern. We expect to enroll up to 41 patients total in this study.

In August, we communicated that we had dosed the first patient in this Phase 1 trial and I'm very pleased to announce that we recently completed dosing the first cohort in the intraperitoneal or IPR arm of the trial.

We are incredibly pleased with the progress of the trial. Its execution today demonstrates ability to enroll patients and rapidly manufacture UltraCAR-T. While the Phase 1 trial is obviously focused on safety, we are also evaluating the maximum tolerated dose and the ability of PRGN-3005 to expand in vivo, a key factor for future success.

We are excited to continue the dose escalation and look forward to updating you on our progress. We expect to provide an initial data readouts from IP arm of this trial and the second half of 2020.

Next slide please. I now move to PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T. PRGN-3006 is an autologous UltraCAR-T therapy, targeting patients with relapse or refractory acute myeloid leukemia or AML, and higher risk myelodysplastic syndrome or MDS. There are approximately 20,000 AML patients diagnosed in the U.S annually.

This UltraCAR-T is multigenic and design to co-express membrane bound IL-15, a kill switch, and antigen specific CAR that target CD-33. CD-33 is an attractive target for immunotherapy because it is over expressed on AML blast and leukemic stem cells, but is not expressed on normal hematopoietic stem cell. 85% to 90% of AML patient express CD-33 under tumor cell.

AML is a heterogeneous disease with very high relapse rate and rapid progression. Time is of the essence for these patients and long manufacturing delays of viral based CAR-T therapies can be an obstacle for successful treatment intervention. Our UltraCAR-T approach represents a significant advantage for the time critical treatment of these patients.

Next slide please. PRGN-3006 is being evaluated in a Phase1, 1b studies of the treatment of patients with relapse or refractory AML and higher risk MDS. This is non-randomized investigator initiated safety and tolerability study of the PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T following intravenous administration of escalating dose.

The trial is being run in collaboration with the Moffitt Cancer Center, a pioneer in CAR-T clinical development. In the 3x3 dose escalation phase, patient will be treated in one of two arms. Arm one will receive CAR-T cell infusion without prior lymphodepletion. And arm two will receive lymphodepleting chemotherapy. The dose escalation phase of each arm will be followed by a dose expansion phase at a maximum tolerated dose.

Since our UltraCAR-T sales have potential for enhanced in vivo expansion and persistent without additional cytokine requirement, we're very excited to evaluate PRGN-3006 in patients without prior lympodepletion. In July, we announced that we had completed dosing of the first patient in the PRGN-6000 trial.

I’m happy to announce that we recently completed treatment of patients at the first dose levels in arm one without prior lympodepletion. As with PRGN-3005, we are incredibly pleased with the progress of PRGN-3006 and see another validation of our ability to execute. For comparison, I would like to discuss PRGN-3006 versus INXN-3004, both targeting CD-33 but with different manufacturing process.

INXN-3004 is a discontinued legacy investigational product. That was in a Phase 1 safety study of autologous T-cell transfused with lentivirus to express CD-33 specific CAR in patients with relapse or refractory AML. This study was conducted in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Unfortunately, after nearly two years, only three patients we're infused with the product. This was due to failures of viral-based ex vivo manufacturing that did not generate therapy fast enough for some patients whose disease progressed before the therapeutic CAR T-cells were available. This is why we sense so much energy developing a state-of-the-art non-viral manufacturing process to deliver UltraCAR-T therapy to patients overnight.

We continue to believe that CD-33 is an attractive target for the treatment of AML, and PRGN-3006 represents a viable treatment option for this patient population. We are extremely excited about the PRGN-3006 clinical trial and evaluation of our platform with or without lymphodepletion in AML patients.

We expect to provide an initial data readout from the ongoing trial in the second half of 2020. Additionally, we will present pre-clinical data as upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition in December.

Next slide please. I'll now move to PRGN-2009. PRGN-2009 is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy product candidate utilizing AdenoVerse platform, designed to activate immune system to recognize and target HPV positive solid tumor. HPV positive cancers represent a significant health burden in indication such as head and neck, cervical, vaginal, and anal cancer.

Multiple approaches to targeting HPV positive cancers have recently been of great interest in immuno-oncology, of which TCR-T cell therapies are applicable to only a small subset of HPV positive cancer patients due to HLA polymorphism and are further restricted by manufacturing and high cost.

And clinical cancer vaccines approaches have lacked efficacy due to the combination of the limited immune response and narrow antigen coverage. PRGN-2009 leverages our UltraVector platform to optimize HPV antigen design and coverage and our gorilla adenovector, which has low to no seroprevalence in human. This allows for durable immune response and the ability for repeat administration.

The clinical testing of PRGN-2009 has demonstrated robust antigen specific immune response and potent anti-tumor activity in humanized mouse model. Based on results from in vivo mouse model, PRGN-2009 also represents a target opportunity for combination with treatment both within and outside of our pipeline.

This program is currently under development through CRADA with Dr. Jeffrey Schlom, a world-renowned investigator in immuno-oncology at the NCI. This CRADA has been valuable to Precigen, as it allowed us to complete the pre-clinical work and the forthcoming Phase 1 clinical trial in a cost effective way and at a very rapid pace. It also provides for the potential for expansion to other targets and combination.

We are working very closely with NCI team on an IND submission for PRGN-2009. We expect NCI to begin dosing patients in 2020 and are looking forward to providing additional details on this program in the near future.

Furthermore, the opening of our manufacturing facility in Germantown, Maryland, which we announced in April, is designed to support our AdenoVerse platform-based therapeutics, including PRGN-2009. The opening of this facility is a strategic long-term decision that will put Precigen firmly in control of our early phase clinical manufacturing needs for gene therapies and future product development.

Next slide please. Lastly, I move to our multifunctional therapeutic platforms targeting solid tumors. While checkpoint inhibitors have had a significant impact on oncology treatment, a large percentage of patients fail to respond and among those that due approximately one-third relapse. Our multifunctional therapeutic platform is designed to address multiple immunosuppressive pathways in the tumor micro-environment.

We have taken a strategic approach to developing this platform with two pre-clinical assets, PRGN-5001 and PRGN-5002 with significant market opportunity. Our first multifunctional therapeutics candidate PRGN-5001 has demonstrated the ability to enhance T-cell activation and anti-tumor effect in mouse models of tumors that do not respond well to anti PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor antibody.

As shown in the last section of this slide, we highlight that in a humanized mouse model of head and neck cancer, PRGN-5001 showed an ability to overcome tumor micro-environment immunosuppression and significantly improved T-cell function as compared to a standalone anti-PD-1 treatment leading to superior anti-tumor response.

Our team has generated a strong pre-clinical data package, demonstrating the effectiveness of PRGN-5001 in multiple cancer models where anti-PD-1 treatment is not very effective. Our second multifunctional therapeutic candidate PRGN-5002 is advancing rapidly through pre-clinical development, targeting a different pathway to address tumor microenvironment driven immunosuppression to enhance efficacy over check point inhibitor.

In a pre-clinical study, PRGN-5002 exhibited enhanced infiltration of cytotoxic T-cells into tumor and superior anti-tumor effect in humanized mouse model of cervical cancer compared to anti-PD-1 therapy.

Our multifunctional therapeutic platforms including PRGN-5001 and PRGN-5002 have tremendous potential in multiple cancer indication and we continue to evaluate the optimal path forward development including partnership opportunities.

To conclude I like to again highlight that Precigen is highly differentiated from other immuno-oncology company. We have made significant progress in advancing our pipeline and we expect several data readout in the coming quarter. The current slide shows the objectives we outlined during the J.P. Morgan conference in January.

We have already achieve this as we have initiated a Phase 1, 1b trial in AML and MDS for PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T and completed dosing of the first cohort of initialed a Phase 1 trial for ovarian cancer PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T and completed dosing of first cohort.

We have advanced the PRGN-3009 for solid tumors. We've advanced one factious disease candidate. And finally, we have also advanced multiple pre-clinical candidates. We look forward to providing our key objectives for 2020 at the J.P. Morgan conference in January.

We will now open the call up for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Jason Butler of JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Jason Butler

Helen I just want to start off by following up on the comments that you had about success in manufacturing, a 100% success rate, the UltraCAR-T clinical programs. Can you just give us a little bit more color on what defines manufacturing success? And if the clinical experience you already have gives you or the manufacturing space you already have gives you confidence that you will succeed at the higher doses also?

Dr. Helen Sabzevari

Thank you, Jason. Nice talking to you. Excellent question. In regard to our manufacturing success, as you know, we are and I believe we are there only company currently that has a non-viral overnight basis base CAR-T, UltraCAR-T platform in the clinic. And we do this under two days overnight basically and the patients the next are receiving this. As you can imagine, we had to put a lot of resources and effort in making this happen and from the FDA perspective this is considered first in mankind.

And what we have achieved currently is in every cohort both in solid tumors and hematological that the GMP facilities of the hospital based on the SLPs that we have provided them and training that they have received, they have been 100% successful to actually manufacture the dose that they need under the two days or overnight, I should say, and infuse the patient without failure. And we have done this in hematological tumors very in AML, as you can see some of the patients can have access of 90% plus in their blood, which really make the T-calls number very, very low and also in ovarian cancer patients in a solid tumor.

We are confident that we can now provide higher doses as we move and we are very excited about the cohort that we have already finished and as we are moving to the higher does.

Jason Butler

And then just a quick follow-up on PRGN-3006, I think the clinical advantages of not having to go through lymphoablation are clear. But can you may be just walk us through the timeline advantages that you would also have ahead of treatment by not having to go through lymphoablation?

Dr. Helen Sabzevari

I think this is important because first of all, as you know, the lymphodepletion is toxic. It's basically treatment with the chemotherapy and put the patients even further in danger patients that are currently not in a very good stage. But most importantly, the process of lymphodepletion officially in hematological, it takes somewhere between five days to more than a week depending on what regimen they've received. And then in the previous setting, they have to go through the lengthy viral CAR for manufacturing, which by itself takes another 3 to 4 weeks, if it's successful. And as you know, there is a 25% to 30% rate of failure directly.

So, having said that, we actually I think we put it this way, we have turned the UltraCAR-T as close to as off-the-shelf you can make it because you really don't have that much preparation, the day before the patients get a free and then overnight, we have our non-viral system transaction and the next day the patient get with their own autologous, basically CAR-T. This is a major achievement because really now you don't have to go through the allergenics for instance.

Again expansion and in a best case scenario, people can dose 100 patients with one preparation. Here, we take the patient CAR-T directly and expanded overnight, but actually transacted we don't extend it at all. And then the next they infuse and the expansion take place in the patient. And this is one of the things we are following and we are looking forward to reporting on it in the upcoming quarter.

Our next question comes from Tyler Van Buren of Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Tyler Van Buren

My first question was on 3005 or the ovarian program. Can you I guess tell us about what doses you're using? Or what range of doses you'll be exploring in the escalation? And the in vivo expansion is obviously a unique component. So and you also discuss what magnitude of in vivo expansions you expect or maybe you've already seen with this first cohort. And how that compares to other therapies that don't have the membrane bound IL-15?

Dr. Helen Sabzevari

Hi, Tyler. Good to have you on the call. Absolutely, great question. So number one, in regard to the doses that we have not disclosed the doses, but I can speak this way. We are long different in regard to our doses as we are infusing the patients currently. We are nowhere to what Ultra was there -- lentiviral CARs are.

The UltraCAR-T platform is designed in such a way that by having a membrane bound IL-15 the CAR-T, we can actually expand directly in patient and T-cells because they have the membrane bound IL-15. They can persist even in the absence of antigen or when they are not seeing the antigen, and this is what it makes UltraCAR really different than any other CAR-T that currently exists in the landscape.

So from the perspective of doses, we are looking forward to show that in the upcoming quarters as our investigators will report on this. And in regards to the expansion, we have not disclosed this. Obviously, we are moving to other cohorts as well, we are very excited about this program, and we will be reporting on that in the very near future.

Tyler Van Buren

Okay that's helpful. And just as a follow-up on MUC-16 as a target, you spoke about the expression. But can you remind us of what you've seen pre-clinically that gives you all confidence and using it as a target for the therapy?

Dr. Helen Sabzevari

Absolutely, so -- and the MUC-16 is actually as mentioned it expressed in a large amount of ovarian cancers and tumors. What we have done we have done various humanized ovarian cancer tumor model, and we have put our overnight manufacturing process with our own UltraCARs that they contain in MUC-16 and membrane bound IL-15 and the kill switch, which by the way, all three simultaneously are expressed in our UltraCAR, which is another differentiator factor because now you have a drug product so homogeneous, which is extremely important for commercialization.

And what we have seen is, our UltraCAR-T is much superior to even having a regular CAR with just MUC-16. And this, we have done in various tumor models is humanized mass models, and also because of having our memory bound IL-15 in there, we show that these are directly expand in vivo they persist, they completely irradiate the tumor. But it also very exciting for us and based on the pre-clinical data that we presented to FDA, we could actually see that these helps stay function of even after eradication of tumor for a long period of time and this again to persistent in vivo and we are looking forward to our clinical trials and investigating a similar kind of observation.

Our next question comes from Tycho Peterson from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Tejas Savant

This is Tejas on for Tycho. Thanks for taking the question. Helen, you spoke about some pre-clinical data coming out at ASH and then some initial readoutsfor 3005 and 3006 in the back half of next year. Just thinking about the next 12 months, can you help us understand what are the two or three like most important readout that investors should be focused on here? And perhaps if you can layout like, what conference those are likely to happen at that would be super helpful?

Dr. Helen Sabzevari

So, currently, as mentioned our PRGN-3006 will be the pre-clinical data will be presented at ASH, very similarly we have done extensive pre-clinical analysis of our UltraCAR with this CD33 and membrane bound IO15 and in this actual presentation for the first time the audience would get to see how effective our ultraCAR is, how they persist over long period of time and how they can eradicate the tumor.

And that is compared to for instance having the CAR along versus having a membrane bound IL-15. I will be presenting also as a key note at World Vaccine Conference in the beginning of December, which I will elude to some before. And we have plans for the 2020 which currently I cannot disclose, but there will be presentations and we look forward to that both at the scientific areas as well as obviously updating our investors and shareholders.

Tejas Savant

And then in terms of our broader portfolio, can you just walk us through your thought process in choosing where the partner and where do sort of deployed go at a lone approach in terms of your commercialization effort, absolutely that’s an excellent question.

Dr. Helen Sabzevari

Absolutely, I think that's a excellent question, Tycho. I think when you look at our portfolio. This portfolio has been designed very specific concept in mind. It's not a random portfolio. The areas that we have picked has been picked because we wanted to maximize our portfolio basically utilization of the technology that we have and the target that we have at hand. And therefore having, autoimmunity for instance which is a flipside of immuno-oncology. If you know how to activate the immune system tremendously, you also know how to press it somewhat or vice versa.

So, we have used all of the knowledge, the technology and the knowledge that we have in immunology and focus on the three areas. One other aspect that I have to say especially in the field of immuno-oncology, which is a currently the deficit in the field, people are approaching targets on a random fashion and the combination are random and therefore billions of dollars and billion dollars worth of failures unfortunately in the clinic for the patients. What we have done for instance in the regard to our multi-functional and multigenic platform is, based on the detection, we have identified based on technologies that we have, the immunosuppressive mechanism that are specific to that indication.

And we have targeted until multigenic platform around that, so it's not random, it's very specific and that's why for instance in 5002, you see that this very specifically for instance in the cervical where anti-PD-1s are not working, it really have shown a significant predication of tumors in pre-clinical. Having said that, but also we are very disciplined in our R&D. I don't want to give an impression that we basically go after a re-prioritize our portfolio consisting to benefit from the technologies that we have and we are fully aware no one company can develop everything under own and that's now our plan.

We prioritized on where we are best to develop or we have the collaboration partners that they do that, and also we look at a partnership and interest that we are receiving to see what would be the best drop for partnering the certain asset and the value of that for patients because we want to get to clinical trials rapidly and it very, very important to have the right partners that they can do that not only financially but from a perspective a feet to get there for the patient and obviously for our shareholders and investors. So, we take all of that into consideration and let me just say it this way, we don't take this like. We very well thought around and we approach it in a logical fashion that what would be best for the portfolio for the Company, for the patients and for the shareholder.

Tejas Savant

And Helen, if I can ask one final one here more of an Intrexon question than the Precigen question. Steve, maybe you can take this. I mean, could you help us sort of think through the bridge from the $19 million or so in cash and equivalent on the balance sheet today and your goal of $175 million by year-end, and perhaps if you can update us on your plans for the sale of Exemplar and Trans Ova? Is this still expected to occur by year end?

RJ Kirk

Hi, Tejas. This is RJ. I think we provided that bridge in our press release that issued this morning. So, as you know, I've made an offer personally, and we are also in discussions with numerous parties for numerous asset. Based on all of that, we feel that we can give the guidance, reiterate the guidance we've given in the past, which is that we expect to be able to conclude the year with committed funds of 175 in cash under $175 million.

We didn't believe that we wouldn't have said it, and we certainly wouldn't have said it multiple times. So, beyond that, obviously, we can't discuss individual transactions, individual. Okay. I'll say that, maybe the offer I've made will be considered by independent members of the Company's Board of Directors with Board of their legal and financial advisor. So, we're not going to provide further specifics at this time.

Our next question comes from Swayampakula Ramakanth of H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Thank you. Thank you for taking the questions. Helen, congratulations on the progress you've been achieving at Precigen. Talking about the manufacturing success that you have planned so far in the clinical program, just trying to understand, would there be anything different when you going to doing real-time from a clinical study, especially going through the manufacturing process, the QA QC still would you think you can get that drug back to the patient within 48 hours?

Dr. Helen Sabzevari

It's good to have you on your call. And actually, we have done that already. So when I spoke to the first cohort of PRGN-3005, and PRGN-3006 clinical trial. Our manufacturing happened at both Fred Hutchinson site as well as Moffitt Cancer Center. And everything including QC and infusion, they all went overnight and the next day infusion. And I think this is why we are so excited because not only we have met all the criteria that FDA had asked us for liability, but also as you mentioned and you brought up a great point about the QC and having that rock product ready, but also because of UltraVectors that we have.

The multigenic UltraVectors that we have, we are capable of narrow producing and very homogeneous drug product, which means the UltraCAR-T are either they express, all the genes, the CAR, the membrane bound IL-15 and the kill switch or they express nothing. In the case that they don't express anything just because of the patient is resent to a patient, there is nothing wrong with that. And FDA accepts that.

And in the other case, we have to seize everything that UltraCAR and the doses. And by the way we have been able to do all the assets that need to be done under the timeline and infuse the patient. And that's why we are so excited about that 100% success rate, both in solid tumors and hematological one in the clinic of to-date. And we're looking forward to the rest of their arms and dose escalation as we are currently moving through rapidly.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Thank you for that. And then on the 3005 program, once you get through the Phase 1 program, do you -- is there a range for you to accelerate into approval? Or do you think you have kind of novel program you might have to be going through the full length of our Phase 2 and Phase 3 development plan?

Dr. Helen Sabzevari

Excellent question. Basically, obviously, we are currently going through safety and dose escalation as well as we would represent is the expansion potential of our UltraCAR directly in patient, but one of the most important thing that we are quite aware of because of a differentiated platform that we have, which we can do a very rapid manufacturing with very low cost compared to the basically lentivirus and all the other cause and including PCR.

What we're looking forward to as we basically finish our Phase 1, we have dialogs with FDA in regard to what would be the best way to advance basically our platforms and in occasion especially in the two disease areas that we just started is. Both of them are unmet needs for these patient and in a way they consider it orphan diseases. So, we have very high hopes that we can have great discussion with the FDA and discuss various tax for approval as rapidly as possible for the patient.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Last question for me, Helen. Outside of the CAR-T program, obviously, you have a big pipeline. So what's the program that kind of excites you on the most outside of the CAR-T1?

Dr. Helen Sabzevari

So, I have to say, the way I approach program is based on the science and how fast we can get them to the clinic for the patients and what we're seeing pre-clinically. I think the portfolio what we are holding and continuously evaluating is based on the data that we received for go/no-go distance in the immuno-oncology currently besides our UltraCAR-T, our AdenoVerse platform and off-the-shelf, and we're moving in 2009. And as I mentioned, we're looking forward to dosing patients in 2020 with off-the-shelf AdenoVerse platform that we have for HPV.

As you know, currently, there is lot of effort is going on in manufacturing CARs for instance, for HPV or some of they have put vaccines in there. What we have done is actually used our technology and leapfrogged in a sense of developing a platform that is off-the-shelf, you can get repeatedly and it costs much lower, and you basically create HPV specific T-cell with a high affinity because we used our platform of UltraVector, the antigen that we have picked is very different, and the delivery of the mechanism that we have is unlike what other companies have and that differentiate us.

So, I’m looking forward to get platform definitely, but at the same token I have to say, we are quite excited about our multifunctional platform because now the is not molecules anymore. We have made a platform that based on different indication, we can take the immunosuppression away from the tumor microenvironment especially in all the patients that the checkpoint inhibitors are not functioning.

So, those on immuno-oncology are exciting to me. And what I would say with regards to our autoimmunity and especially infections disease, I would like to say. You should wait and we will update you in upcoming future because I think it will be very exciting program that currently in a pre-clinically they are moving forward very, very rapidly.

Dr. Helen Sabzevari

Thank you for taking the time to join us for our business and pipeline update. As you can see, we are very excited with the progress we've made and look forward to providing with the update in the coming months. Have a wonderful day and thank you for attending.

