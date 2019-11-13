Switch: Debt Levels Continue Rising

Due to elevated capex to continued buildout of Switch's new campuses, debt levels and leverage ratios also are continuing in an uptrend.

Investors have praised the company's revenue growth (which beat Wall Street expectations) and low churn, as customers continue to fill the new capacity that Switch is building out.

The market has continued to give a pass to Switch (SWCH), the operator of "next-generation," eco-friendly colocation spaces that essentially rents out server space to third-party companies in modern server warehouses that the company calls "Primes." Switch has just released third-quarter earnings, and despite a mixed print that beat on revenues but missed on earnings and saw declining EBITDA margins, shares of Switch have risen ~5% since reporting results. Many companies in the tech sector, meanwhile, have been slammed for much less.

Data by YCharts

Let's cut to the chase: I continue to be bearish on Switch. I fear that at the end of the day, the company is a nothing more than a specialized real estate company that requires huge gobs of capex to continue feeding its growth rate. As Switch continues to grow, it's not showing economies of scale - for the first time this quarter, adjusted EBITDA margins swung to a decline (potentially the beginning of a multi-quarter trend). At the same time, the stock's ~2x appreciation since January has left its valuation overfull and subject to a multiples re-ration.

While the company certainly reported some good metrics in its third quarter results, there are equally negative counterweights to worry about. Let's take each of these in turn.

The good news: better than expected growth, low churn

The good news with Switch is that the company has been successfully filling capacity as it brings new server spaces online. Unlike many other businesses, Switch's heavy capex investments can bear immediate fruit from the rental fees that its customers pay.

Switch's top line was the highlight of its third-quarter earnings. See the company's earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Switch Q3 earnings results Source: Switch 3Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 14% y/y to $117.6 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $113.2 million (+10% y/y) by a solid four-point margin. The company brought in 19 new customers in the third quarter representing $2 million in new contract value, bringing its quarter-end total to 230 customers. In addition, Switch also closed some key renewals representing $70 million in contract value and adding 5% in recurring contract value for these customers.

Switch has also noted a trend of its largest customers spreading their business across multiple Prime locations. Here's some additional color commentary from Thomas Morton, the company's CEO, from the Q3 earnings call:

As of Q3, 2019, our revenue from multi-Campus customers represents 28% of total revenue, compared to 16% a year-ago, reflecting a 98% year-over-year increase. We expect this trend will endure over time as customers continue to see compelling value in Switch’s ability to deliver north-to-south and east-to-west redundancy, enabling enterprises to replicate or diversify their critical hybrid IT operations, within the world's most secure and only Tier 5 designed and operated technology solutions ecosystem. Overall, customer activity levels continue to be robust in Q3 as we executed more than 620 contracts, representing a total contract value of $115 million, with a weighted average term of approximately four years."

Churn also continues to be at record lows. The company notched a churn rate of 0.1% this quarter, versus 0.3% in the year-ago quarter:

Figure 2. Switch churn rates Source: Switch Q3 earnings deck

The bad news: EBITDA margins dip, leverage ratios rise

That's where the positive results end, however. Despite beating on revenues, we note that Switch's EPS of $0.02 missed Wall Street's expectations of $0.04. In addition, we saw some weakness in Adjusted EBITDA, which is Switch's primary profit measure.

Figure 3. Switch adjusted EBITDA trends Source: Switch Q3 earnings deck

As you can see in the chart above, Switch's adjusted EBITDA grew 11% y/y to $56.7 million - three points slower than revenue growth. This also means that the company's adjusted EBITDA margin has slipped to 48.2%, down 130bps year-over-year. The company pointed to a $6.2 million increase in selling, general and administrative costs - specifically higher professional services and labor costs - as the driver behind the margin decay.

We would expect large, capital-heavy businesses like Switch to enjoy economies of scale as it grows larger. As Switch continues to bring more of its facilities online and finish out its new location buildouts, we'd expect the company to be able to find operating efficiencies to drive profitability margins higher. We're seeing evidence, however, that this isn't happening (and that EBITDA margins might be capped in the ~50% range). Note ironically that Switch's EBITDA margins were actually highest in 2017, where low-50s margins were more the norm. This looks like a clear downtrend - as Switch grows larger, will it continue sacrificing profitability margins?

At the same time, Switch continues to spend incredibly on capex and forcing its debt levels higher. The chart below shows Switch's debt trends over time - net debt is up to $619.7 million this quarter, up 23% y/y.

Figure 4. Switch capital structure Source: Switch 3Q19 earnings release

Note as well that despite a slow rise in annualized adjusted EBITDA (which by the way, fell this quarter), Switch's leverage ratios continue creeping higher, with this quarter hitting an all-time high at 2.7x net debt/EBITDA. Liquidity, conversely, has continued to slip as well. I worry about what happens to Switch's growth rates when it runs out of firepower to continue spending on capex. In Q3 alone, Switch spent $121.2 million on capex - if Switch continues spending at this rate, it'll blow through its remaining liquidity in four quarters.

With leverage levels already hovering around the ~3.0x mark (which is what bankers would consider a "leveraged loan"), it's unclear if Switch can meaningfully expand its debt levels to continue supporting its capex buildouts - and if it's not able to do this, it's also not guaranteed that the company can continue supporting mid-teens revenue growth.

Key takeaways and valuation

At present share values around ~$15.50, Switch trades at a market cap of $3.82 billion, and if we tack on the $619.7 million of net debt on its most recent balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $4.44 billion.

For FY20, Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenues of $509.7 million, representing 12% y/y growth over this year's expected revenues of $453.5 million (per Yahoo Finance). If we apply a ~50% Adjusted EBITDA margin to this revenue forecast (consistent with Switch's past several quarters, and not taking into account this quarter's decay), we arrive at an adjusted EBITDA forecast of $254.9 million. This implies that Switch is currently trading at a valuation multiple of 17.4x EV/FY20 adj. EBITDA.

For a company that's only growing EBITDA at an 11% y/y pace, a 17x forward EBITDA multiple seems rather rich. In my view, there's no reason to invest in Switch at current levels, especially with debt levels and leverage ratios rising. Continue to stay on the sidelines here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.