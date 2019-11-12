Invitae To Acquire Clear Genetics For Genetic Chatbot Tech

With the deal, NVTA is gaining another piece in its effort to become an integrated provider of genetic and treatment information.

Target Company

San Francisco-based Clear Genetics was founded to enable patients and counselors to have easy access to genetic information for decision-making purposes.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Moran Snir, who was previously in business development and strategy at Medtronic (MDT) and has an MBA from Wharton with a major in healthcare management.

Clear Genetic’s primary offering is called Gia, a conversational chatbot that helps patients understand genetic testing results.

The firm also provides a clinical portal, Clinic Hub, for genetic counselors.

Investors have invested at least $2.5 million and include Y Combinator and Kevin Moore.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report, the global chatbot market is expected to reach $10 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 30.9% from 2018 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth continued evolution in the application of artificial intelligence, increased language processing capabilities and greater acceptance by users across numerous industry verticals.

Currently, the banking vertical is accounting for the highest market share, at 24%, with Travel and Tourism and general customer service expected to be bright spots.

Major vendors include:

IBM (IBM)

SMOOCH

Botsify

Nuance Communications (NUAN)

eGain

Artificial Solutions

Creative Virtual

Next IT

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms & Financials

NVTA disclose the acquisition price and terms as $50 million, comprised of $25 million in cash and $25 million in Invitae stock.

NVTA did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, NVTA had $467.3 million in cash and marketable securities and $386.5 million in total liabilities, of which $265.2 million were convertible senior notes.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($111.3 million).

In the past 12 months, NVTA’s stock price has risen 45.3% vs. the overall U.S. Market’s rise of 12.5%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been positive for five of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has improved markedly from Q1 2019 (yellow line), as the linguistic analysis chart shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

NVTA is acquiring Clear Genetics for its conversational chatbot for patients as well as its Clinic Hub for use by genetic clinicians.

As Robert Nussbaum, Invitae’s Chief Medical Officer stated in the deal announcement,

Clear Genetics' technologies have been designed to meet the needs of clinicians. In some ways, they can be thought of as a digital navigator for using genetic testing to care for patients. Clear Genetics, like Invitae, developed these tools with the goal of ensuring easier access to medically responsible, actionable genetic testing.

The deal for Clear Genetics appears to be one of a series of acquisitions that NVTA is piecing together to provide an integrated approach to genetic counseling at all points in the human lifecycle, from birth to later life.

So, the acquisition of Clear makes sense as part of a larger approach that NVTA is seeking to execute on.

However, the firm is still generating sizeable losses and the shorts are numerous, with 17.3% of shares outstanding currently short.

The stock is currently 39% off from its 52-week high as concerns about its path to profitability remain.

Invitae’s management will need to begin a move toward profitability if the stock is to regain its previous highs.

