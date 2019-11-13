The Harbinger Of Mall REIT Relevancy

We think that the low-productivity mall REITs will continue to teeter on the edge of relevancy and that a sizable chunk of their malls is a recession away from extinction.

Right-sizing its portfolio could be a good strategy for the longer-term health of the business.

J.C. Penney's is set to report earnings before the bell on Friday, and – with history as our guide – that report could include more announced store closures.

There could be more turbulence for the mall REITs this week with J.C. Penney’s (NYSE:JCP) quarterly earnings on deck.

The struggling department store operator is set to report earnings before the bell on Friday, and – with history as our guide – that report could include more announced store closures. But, to be fair, it might not. We’ll just have to wait and see.

That news, however, would be a double-barreled blow following what Sears said last week… that it would be closing nearly 100 additional store closures, including Kmart locations.

Some of you were no doubt shocked to know Sears still had that many stores to close. But even after closing 96 locations by early next year as the bankrupted business says it plans to do, it will be left with 182 locations nationwide.

Now, one can fairly assume that mall REITs were well aware of – or had some idea of – these closures. They’ve been working on backfilling Sears and Kmart boxes for years, after all. And many industry CEOs like David Simon say they welcome the chance to repurpose old Sears boxes into more productive offerings.

Besides, the closures are coming at a slow drip of a pace. What could be more damning news for the industry are more closures by J.C. Penney.

A JCP View of Things

Bad news from J.C. Penney would add to the dozens of Forever 21 stores – some of which can be more than 100,000 square feet – now expected to shut across the U.S.

There’s also the Barneys New York bankruptcy (though it only has about a dozen stores), and the Dressbarn liquidation – just to name a few other somewhat catastrophic events for retail-oriented REITs.

Earlier in 2019, J.C. Penney said it only planned to close 18 department store locations and nine of its home and furniture stores this year. At the time, that guidance seemed unrealistic, or at least shortsighted…

The company does still have more than 800 stores up and running – more than Macy’s and Nordstrom. More closures are inevitable. It’s more a matter of timing.

We think they could be coming sooner rather than later. That’s due to the turnaround plan JCP clearly has in place, based on recent reports. And right sizing its portfolio could be a good strategy for the longer-term health of the business.

A recent Wall Street Journal article highlighted the department store chain’s efforts in Texas – where the company is headquartered – to put a fitness studio, a video game lounge, and style classes in one remodeled store.

Previously, JCP was strapped for cash. And, to be sure, it still is. So it hasn’t been able to make major investments in its shops.

However, with CEO Jill Soltau taking over about a year ago, it’s trying to manage those aspects little by little.

Soltau told the Journal that she doesn’t have any “immediate plans for major closings.” Why bother when the “vast majority of stores are profitable.” She’s instead aiming “to fix the mistakes of past management that pushed Penney off course.”

That could be. But we’re not convinced quite yet.

Harbingers and Happenings

A recent UBS note highlighted a survey that showed more people are going to the mall to eat at the food court, not to shop. Obviously, that’s not good news.

Neither is the approximately $4 billion in debt J.C. Penney has on its balance sheet. Though it admittedly doesn’t have any significant repayments due until 2023.

Even so, mall REITs should recognize by now that U.S. department stores’ value propositions aren’t what they once were. That’s why we like operators like Simon Property Group (SPG) in particular. They’ve been ahead of the curve in bringing in new tenants to fill the gaps.

Others not so much.

Let’s take a closer look at how much exposure these companies have to J.C. Penney and Forever 21.

There’s little doubt that the mall REITs are one of the “more economically-sensitive sectors” out there. According to Hoya Real Estate Capital, their “performance has historically correlated closely with retail sales growth and consumer confidence.”

Yet Hoya also points out how:

“Recent share price performance has been far weaker than retail sales trends would suggest. Trading at some of the lowest relative valuations across the real estate sector, mall REITs command some of the highest dividend yields in the sector – but have seen anemic revenue and FFO (funds from operations) growth over the last half decade.”

As our R.I.N.O. tracker suggests, mall REITs are trading at substantial discounts to most all other property sectors.

Recognizing the divergence in fundamentals and stock performance between higher-quality mall REITs and lower-productivity mall REITs we opted to bifurcate our ratings and recommendations based on the view that the weaker players would continue to experience more pain.

So far, we haven’t been wrong.

High-Quality vs. Low-Quality Mall REITs

As our R.I.N.O. tracker suggests, we currently have Buy ratings on higher-quality REITs like Simon Property and Tanger Outlets (SKT). Meanwhile, below, you can also see that we rate Washington Prime (WPG), CBL & Associates (CBL), and PREIT (PEI) as lower-quality REITs.

(R.I.N.O. stands for REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized.)

Keep in mind, there’s a big difference between asset (property-level) quality and dividend quality. Many investors get confused with the fact that higher-quality REITs like Macerich (MAC) have poor dividend quality. That’s what we’ve provided the chart below to illustrate mall REITs’ payout ratios:

Remember that the above chart utilizes FFO, which doesn’t take recurring capital expenditures into account. This means it doesn’t factor in what REITs shell out every year to retain their portfolio quality and tenant occupancy. As such, AFFO, or adjusted funds from operations, provide a much better idea of what we need to know.

Since AFFO is designed to be a closer proxy for actual normalized cash flow per share, a common calculation might appear as follows:

FFO - Straight Lined Rents - Recurring Capital Expenditures + Equity-Based Compensation + Lease Intangibles + Deferred Financing Cost

Yet AFFO isn’t sanctioned by the Securities and Exchange Commission or NAREIT. And it isn’t always consistently reported either. Plus, not all analysts view AFFO the same, with some making their own adjustments to the equation.

Regardless, based on analysts estimates - it seems that Macerich, Washington Prime, PREIT, and Taubman Centers (TCO) aren’t generating enough free cash flow to cover its dividend.

Are we concerned with Taubman?

That’s a very good question to ask…

Taking a Closer Look

First off, scroll back up to the store count chart. There, you’ll see that Taubman has just four J.C. Penney stores.

Besides, it features sector-leading rent per square foot. In Q3-19, its sales per square foot was $964, up 13.7% over the prior period. As such, it’s better-positioned to replace dark stores with better-performing tenants.

Also, Taubman recently closed on three joint ventures by completing the sale of half interests in Starfield Hanam to Blackstone (BX) for $300 million. The sale represents more than half of expected proceeds from the three joint ventures.

This well-timed transaction puts Taubman in great fiscal shape. It now has capacity of $1.1 billion on the line, and the term loan has a principal balance of $275 million.

Admittedly, its Forever 21 exposure is troubling (17 stores). Given its elevated payout ratio, we are downgrading it to a Hold.

As for PREIT, which we previously had a Hold on, we’re now downgrading it to a Sell. Its elevated payout ratio and high exposure to JCP are too risky. And we’re maintaining a Strong Sell for both Washington Prime and Macerich.

We’re not anticipating massive store closures from JCP. But the struggling chain must rationalize its store count if it’s going to be competitive.

Besides, Washington Prime and Macerich are straining to cover their dividends. And neither is capitalized to absorb the shock when – not if – more stores close.

Alternatively, Simon has positioned its balance sheet to absorb any bad news from JCP. As Dividend Sensei explains:

“The fortress-like balance sheet, rivers of retained cash flow, and $6.8 billion in low-cost liquidity mean that the "retail apocalypse" isn't likely to harm the dividend thesis.”

Finally, there’s Tanger, which features ZERO department stores and a best-in-class payout ratio. I recently explained:

“We believe there will be continued pressure on the department store chains and that outlets will become increasingly relevant as in-line mall retailers will continue to seek out options to drive brick and mortar sales.”

So there you go. That’s where we stand.

Buyer Beware

To be clear, we aren’t just skeptical about department store chains. Our bearish sentiment with Washington Prime, Macerich, PREIT, and CBL – again, all of which are Sells – are based on the fact that these REITs will continue to struggle to manage their higher capital expenditures.

And, based on our years of experience in the stock market? We’re not convinced that a dividend cut is ever priced in.

We recently revised our view on how many of the 1,000 malls in the U.S. have a sustainable long-term outlook. Originally, we thought 800-900.

Now, we’re thinking closer to 700-800. This implies that 20%-30% of malls in the U.S. will close within the next decade.

REIT ownership is skewed toward the upper-tier of the spectrum. And we see the three low-productivity mall REITs continuing to teeter on the edge of relevancy.

A sizable chunk of their malls is a recession away from extinction, highlighting the need for investors to be highly selective in their real estate allocation decisions.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, SKT, TCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.