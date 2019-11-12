Industrials Continues To Lead, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, And S&P Hit +3,100, 1-2 Day Rest For The Rally

We hit 3,100 for the first time before we fell back. Part of me is excited. The other is starting to wonder how much higher we are going. One thing is for certain, unless there are some unknown unknowns, we are going higher.

The market should want to consolidate its gains, yet even as the market falls back this afternoon, it's by pennies.

Stock Market Continues to Shine from a Fundamental and Technical Perspective

This Sunday, when I wrote about the possibility that the rally would meander a bit more, I thought the slow start yesterday morning confirmed my caution. Then, this morning, the market went in the other direction. As I have been writing and editing today's piece, it looks like the indexes are going back to a consolidation mode. To me, this is the best of all possible worlds, forgive the "Panglossian" pronouncement, but flatlining indexes for a week or so before we move on significantly to new highs going into the end of the year is exactly what we need.

Exhibit A:

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Acquired by Taiwanese electronics component company Yageo Corp. plans in a $1.8 billion deal aimed at expanding its global footprint, the two companies said. Yageo will offer $27.20 per KEMET share, representing an 18% premium to Monday's closing share price. KEM makes capacitors from some of exotic materials of tantalum and ceramics. KEM provides all sorts of essential electronics for the industrial sector. The first point is, this is yet another acquisition this week. Small under $2 billion, but it is the frequency as well as size that is important to note. This rally has legs, and it has lungs, it is sustainable and will be part of the landscape into 2020.

Exhibit B:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) stock up almost 12% today and its ROK's best trading day in a decade after the industrial automation and information services company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and provided an upbeat outlook. ROK sees future sales growth of 2-5%. The upbeat outlook comes in the face of what Chief Executive Blake Moret said on the post-earnings conference call with analysts it was facing uncertainty created by global trade tensions. However, the CEO says on CNBC:

"We see some uncertainty and some decelerating economy on a macro-level in deceleration in industrial production, but we are growing and taking market share."

Despite whatever the CEO says to temper the market enthusiasm, an industrial stock shooting up 12% in the best day in a decade, you have to say, industrials are esteemed by the market.

Exhibit C:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) continues to provide positive news on progress with the MAX even as its current orders diminish a bit. BA got its second MAX order two months in a row, even though it was only one, it still means that with more certainty, more MAXes will be ordered going forward. Just to keep this in perspective, BA has 4400 MAXes in its backlog. The MAX lost 11 planes that were converted to other planes. The company said it confirmed that the FAA will approve the MAX next month.

Exhibit D:

Honeywell (HON) gets extra coverage on Barron's. I like to use Barron's for a confirmation on my observations of the market. This week's cover was on HON, and how it is using its "Forge" software to tie-in not only their industrial and aerospace equipment but also other machines, sensor, and control tools and devices made by others. My point isn't that HON is a great buy, it is. Also, my point isn't that Barron's has a great article on HON, it does. My point is that more and more, there is financial media attention and commentary on the Industrial sector.

The Industrial sector getting bullish attention will power the overall indexes higher in a broad-based rally that we have not seen in a while.

Defense Industrial Complex

Lockheed Martin (LMT) is a buy for the long-term investor

Last's week's Pentagon contract to procure 478 F-35 fighters from Lockheed Martin was a big acquisition marker for a program known widely by its promise, development delays, and costs. The contract couldn't come at a better time. The fiscal 2020 defense budget is still being negotiated, but it's widely seen as the high-water mark of recent efforts to modernize and upgrade U.S. forces. The F35 is well-publicized in being the premier weapon in the US Air Force Arsenal and also sold to many friendly nations. What is less well-publicized are the late-model fighters that are still being built and compete head-to-head with cheap equipment from Russia, China and even Pakistan. These are 4th generation planes that are not stealth planes, so in this very cost-conscious space, LMT still looks like it is landing on top. I got this item from Jane's Military Journal and I think it says something about LMT's broad menu of product. Selling this new/old fighter has got to be very profitable...

Indonesia Signals F-16V Intention - The Indonesian Air Force (Tentara Nasional Indonesia - Angkatan Udara: TNI-AU) is planning to procure two squadrons of Lockheed Martin's F-16V (Viper) Block 70/72 Fighting Falcon multirole combat aircraft, TNI-AU's Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Yuyu Sutisna, has said.

Kratos (NASDAQ:KTOS)

KTOS reported third quarter 2019 revenues of $184.1 million, an increase of 15.5% year-over-year results. It had an adjusted EBITDA of $20.4 million, at an 11.1% margin, a 22.2% increase YoY. KTOS third quarter 2019 operating income increased 13.9%. KTOS affirmed the full Year 2019 financial guidance. Aside from the good financial results, I like this plucky little defense company they definitely punch above their weight-class.

The other names I like in this space are AeroVironment (AVAV), Raytheon (RTN), L3Harris (LHX), and of course Boeing (BA). None of these names are trades in the sense that I don't know of any short-term catalyst that will bounce these names higher. I think that the big-cap names are eligible for your long-term accounts since they provide a dividend. As for KTOS and AVAV, they are in the sweet spot of the future of defense, the drone sector. KTOS is working on the "Loyal Wingman" project and already had a flying demo while BA had to buy a company in Australia that was working on one, except as of about 6 months ago, all they had was a mock-up on a pedestal. KTOS is a nimble little defense company that in spite of its size does win prime contractor projects. I would not be surprised if some larger defense company just gets tired of losing to these guys and makes them an offer they can't refuse. I like LHX since these two (recent combination between Harris and L3) are in a great niche of the electronics subsystems business. RTN is in the missile and radar business, the anti-missile/missiles like the Patriot, need I say more?

Thank you to the reader that asked me to look at The Trade Desk (TTD)

I believe the question was prompted by my renewed focus on Roku Inc. (ROKU), and that the same forces that have buoyed ROKU would work with TTD. Also, TTD had turned in a good earnings report. It surpassed the consensus estimates for both revenue and earnings as well as upped its guidance for the fourth quarter. TTD has a 95% retention rate with customers, and it has its sights on the international markets for further growth. Since a bullish behavior in tech stocks is recently hard to predict by the fundamentals alone, I thought it would be a good idea to chart out TTD to decide whether we should get long in it...

Source: Tradingview.com

TTD is showing a very pronounced "Cup and Handle" formation, and with the last few days of performance decidedly broke a two-month downtrend. It's possible that with the restriction of political advertising on Twitter and talk of restriction on other social sites that, TTD may see higher usage for political ad placement in 2020. I think TTD is a buy, and I went long on TTD today, more on that in the Trader's Corner below.

Analyst Corner

Applied Material (AMAT) Upgraded by Cowen PT raised to 65 with Outperform rating and 14.9% upside.

My take: The Chip sector is the strongest tech sector right now. It makes sense to get behind the equipment that makes chips.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) upgraded by both Barclays and Credit Swiss boosted price targets to $73 and $70 with 21% and 16.1% upsides

My Take: Aircraft leasing is heating up as they have the planes that airlines need. It is either trying to lease a viable plane or buy another airline that isn't utilizing their equipment enough, like maybe JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU)? Not very scientific, but I hear from friends that JBLU planes are not full. It could mean nothing, but if you can't add equipment until March and you have already been waiting a year, for you, MAX maybe acquiring another smaller airline is not so crazy. Also, what does this upgrade mean for General Electric (GE)? GE has a very nice aircraft leasing business.

Goldman Sachs Initiating Coverage on the Cybersecurity Landscape, Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) @ Buy, FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) @ Neutral, Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) @ Buy, Check Point Software @ Neutral, Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) @ Buy, Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) @ Neutral, SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) @ Sell.

My Take: The fact that Goldman is initiating coverage on so many cybersecurity names all at once is interesting. The fact that so many are initiated as a "Neutral" and one is even a sell buttresses my lack of enthusiasm for this space. In fact, there are many more names that could have been added to this list. There are just too many, for even a handful to rise above the fray. This causes me to look elsewhere, even CrowdStrike (CRWD) which is not on this list no longer excites me. Sometimes you just have to say that a space is just too hard. I guess if you want to play in this space, then FTNT and VRNT might be worthwhile. I just want you to really understand WHY these two names should stand out. This sector needs to consolidate by some bigger operator.

Traders Corner

I went long on TTD based on the recent trading behavior and the charts. I am not staying long, but I am expressing this optimistic position in the form of Long Calls. If TTD does treat me well, I might spread them with a fairly narrow spread. I also went back into General Electric since it broke out by closing above the 11.30 level, and I would not be surprised if GE now closes in on $12. I also rolled my ROKU Call Spread up and out, as the prices get close the strike I had on the Calls.

I am intrigued by the behavior of ROK, and I think it might be a buy. My thinking is that the CEO tried his best to "sandbag" the forward guidance and market participants went ahead to ignore him. This is another brick in the wall regarding a buttress to the argument that we are gathering steam in a strong upward move. I would not buy ROK today, let's keep an eye on it. But it could be an interesting trade. It could also be an interesting longer speculation. I think HON is very interesting too. It is at a yearly high, and the chart is showing that it looks like it is going higher. I would say HON is not a fast money trade, but if you want a stock that you could ride into year-end with that is esteemed widely HON is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I initiated long positions via Long CALLs in GE, TTD and I rolled ROKU up and out. I intend to spread TTD with a tight spread if TTD continues higher.