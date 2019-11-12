Square: Valuation Challenges Unrelated To Adjusted Revenue

The end result is a focus on bottom line metrics pointing towards the stock trading at a max value.

Along with the Q3 report, Square (SQ) offered a lot for investors to absorb. The fintech saw the core business beat estimates while the removal of weak Caviar made the comparisons difficult. All while the company is moving away from reporting adjusted revenues due to SEC guidance causing further confusion. My investment thesis still has the stock overvalued based on the $31 billion market cap and adjusted revenues of $2.5 billion, suggesting investors should let all of the revenue confusion shake out before finding the stock interesting.

More Decelerated Revenue

No other metric has dictated the stock price of Square since their IPO than the revenue growth metric. The stock struggled with decelerating revenue growth following the IPO until the company hit a growth spurt in 2017. Square surged to $100 based on growth boosted by acquisitions, with the stock peaking right before revenue started decelerating.

The stock now faces revenue growth decelerating to 30% in 2020, down from over 40% in Q3. It doesn't really matter whether one uses the metric of net or adjusted revenue or includes or excludes Caviar from the comparisons to derive the negative trend continuing into 2020. All of these different numbers just add to the confusion.

Of course, the market is bound to look at the net revenues now with $145 million from Caviar missing from the 2020 estimates when Square officially reports net revenues. On the Q3 earnings call, CFO Amrita Ahuja guided to adjusted revenue growth, ex Caviar, in the low 30% range:

Turning to 2020, based on our preliminary outlook we expect to achieve year-over-year gross profit and adjusted revenue growth in the low 30% range, on a pro forma basis excluding Caviar. In 2020 we expect adjusted EBITDA margins to be roughly flat compared to the 18% adjusted EBITDA margins implied by our updated 2019 guidance. We expect to reinvest the entirety of the two points of EBITDA margin unlocked by the sale of Caviar.

No matter how one slices the numbers, Square expects revenue growth to decelerate from the low 40% rate in 2019 to the low 30% level in 2020.

Adjusted Revenues Weren't Bullish

According to a letter from Square, the Division of Corporation Finance of the SEC sent a comment letter to the company about the use of adjusted revenue metrics. The fintech started using the metric in November 2015 and will now discontinue the metric with Q4 earnings.

As long stated by Square, the removal of passthrough transaction-based costs, and now bitcoin costs, made for a more informed financial picture. The company even implies the internal use of the metric will continue, suggesting the SEC is again pushing the company towards less disclosures to investors.

The odd part about this move is that Square accurately disclosures both the adjusted and net revenues. In fact, the adjusted revenues are typically about 50% of the net revenues, and most hyper growth companies want to point the biggest revenue picture possible.

For Q3, the adjusted revenues were only $602 million, while the net revenues were $1,266 million. The company stripped out $519 million in transaction-based costs and $146 million in bitcoin costs to arrive at a non-GAAP measure for revenues.

The only real point against the non-GAAP revenue measure is the gross margin assigned to the different business models. For Q3, Square generated $500 million in gross profits. Under the adjusted revenues, the gross margin is 83%. Under the net revenues, the gross margin is only 39%.

An investor might view Square in a far different light with a listed gross margin of only 39%. The market prefers a high margin business with repeatable transactions or subscriptions versus a low margin business with one-time transactions.

The end result is that investors likely shift away from a view of buying the stock based off a multiple of revenues to bottom line metrics. A company with net revenues set to top $5 billion in 2020 probably should be viewed in a more mature light.

For 2019, Square forecasts adjusted EBITDA of at least $410 million and an EPS of $0.77. At a market cap of $31 billion, the stock is worth 76x EBITDA estimates and 83x EPS estimates.

Going to 2020, adjusted revenue is targeted at $2.7 billion with similar EBITDA margins of 18% due to investments in sales and marketing. The company forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $490 million placing the stock trading at 63x 2020 EBITDA targets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that maturity of Square and the more normalized revenue growth, along with a shift away from adjusted revenues, will push the investment community to value the stock based on more traditional valuation metrics. The stock remains at max value above $60 based on EBITDA growing about 20% in 2020 on 30% revenue growth.

The removal of the adjusted revenue figure is a nuisance, but the move doesn't alter the stock trading at a premium valuation in the $60s as growth decelerates.

