The Easy VIX: Don't Forecast The Market; See Risk-On/Risk-Off Now

Markets move on sentiment (risk-on / risk-off) and sentiment can be measured right now. You just need to know where to look.

I’ve read some brilliant fundamental analysis, but it doesn’t tell the future; it’s all lagged data and it’s all priced into the market.

Be honest. You might not say it this way, but you're looking for a way to forecast the market, right? My hope here is to have you see things in a more realistic and more profitable light.

Don't Try to Forecast; Monitor the Now

When you read someone's deep and thoughtful analysis of fundamentals, you're really hoping to get an insight into future market direction. Somehow, even though all the data is measuring activity that happened days, weeks or months ago, you hope that you will be forearmed when you make that trade tomorrow. Somehow, you hope the rest of the world will be a step behind.

Realistically there's no chance, but the depth of the analysis is seductive enough that reason is suspended. Fundamentals provide context and long-term perspective, but they tell us little about how markets will behave next week.

Technical price-trend analysis is like that too, but in a different way. It selects price patterns and contends that those patterns will repeat themselves. Except, realistically, there is always another pattern that could have been selected once the truth is known later. As markets approached new highs, there were historical charts that indicated it would find resistance and back off. But when prices break out above prior highs, there are different patterns that indicate we should have known. But we didn't, and in fact we couldn't possibly have known which pattern would govern.

The desire to predict the future is seductive, but disappointing. Let's focus on the "NOW."

Risk-On / Risk-Off

Cycles of risk-on or risk-off sentiment play out over days, weeks or months. If inflection points in those cycles could be identified when they happen, it would provide a very useful trading tool. No forecasting; just identifying the "now." It would not predict the magnitude of price movements or when the next one might happen; it would simply say that sentiment has just changed. Then you could stay out of equities for risk-off intervals and stay in for risk-on intervals.

When risk-on changes to risk-off, sell stocks and buy treasuries. Sometimes the newly identified risk‑off cycle will be short-lived and after a few days, you'll buy the stocks back at a small differential - plus or minus a couple of percentage points. But sometimes the newly identified risk-off sentiment will run, and you'll avoid the big drawdowns and take the treasury gains as others run to safety. Then you could buy stocks back later at bargain prices. The differentials for the risk-off intervals, compared to a buy-and-hold strategy, might look like this:

Sell Intervals, Gains and Losses Compared to a Buy-and-Hold Strategy

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

The Easy VIX

Of course, all this is not hypothetical; it is The Easy VIX and it works. It does not predict market movements; it monitors sentiment - in the now. It does so by monitoring changes exhibited by VIX futures traders; they telegraph their own risk-on/risk-off sentiment by the shape of the VIX futures curve. Risky curves are typically backwardated, higher values in near months. Safe curves are typically contango, lower values in near months; the basic concept is shown in this graphic.

Illustration of Risk-On vs. Risk-Off VIX Futures

Source: Michael Gettings Data Source: CBOE

But the shape of the curve holds limited value in making a risk assessment. The rate of change is what matters. Here is a simple example from an article I posted September 3, 2019 where I tracked the changes in sentiment throughout the day on August 23rd.

VIX Futures Curve Changes, August 23, 2019

Source: Michael Gettings Data Source: CBOE

So, in simple terms that's how it works, but more importantly, it reduces risk and improves returns. The Easy VIX algorithm generates returns since 2008 that are almost twice that of the general market, and it dramatically reduces drawdown risk. Importantly, it does so without fitting curves to optimize, in hindsight, what would have worked. Instead, it uses an artificial intelligence algorithm to make today's decision based on data available through yesterday, and it propagates that same algorithm beginning with 2008. The graph below shows long-term performance; comparisons use an ETF basket consisting of SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, and SSO.

The Easy VIX Performance, May-2008 to Now

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

What About Recently?

Remember, as always, the buy-and-sell calls made over the last 12 months were based on calibrations which used only prior data. There is no curve fitting of the period I'll show you next. The last 12 months have been racked with media hype about impeachment, Fed tightening then loosening, inverted yield curves, the "imminent" recession, etc. so there have been ten signals since November 2018 - about 50% more than normal. But for the most part, market gyrations have been noise; the only material correction was in December 2018. Here is the chart of comparative performance.

Easy VIX vs. Buy and Hold, Last 12 Months

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

Like the full-period chart, disadvantages are small while advantages are larger, and the algorithm outperformed the market by almost 8 percentage points, i.e., 19.1% versus 11.3% respective returns. No forecasting; just identifying the "now."

Takeaway

There are so many ramifications to this. In my Marketplace service, we're exploring more aggressive portfolio allocations, the use of leveraged ETFs, and other approaches made possible by the risk-mitigation characteristics of the algorithm. So, my suggestion is this... abandon the fantasy that you can forecast the next market move and focus on monitoring risk-on versus risk-off as it evolves - in the now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade all the tickers mentioned using the algorithm described. The artificial intelligence algorithm monitors daily

performance and periodically recalibrates look-back horizons and triggers in a step-wise sequence. New calibrations are applied prospectively only, and never applied to the historical period from which they derived. The algorithm described and the discussions herein are intended to provide a perspective on the probability of outcomes based on historical performance. Neither modeled performance nor past performance are any guarantee of future results.