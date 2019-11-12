Apple Now Borrows Free Money

On Monday, shares of technology giant Apple (AAPL) hit a new all-time high. If that sounds familiar, it should be, since the stock has been doing that almost every day during the last couple of weeks as the chart below shows. With a market cap approaching $1.2 trillion dollars, the size of this company is truly impressive. Apple's strength combined with some easy money fiscal policy around the globe allowed the company to do something last week that may not have seemed possible before.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

During Apple's fiscal 2012 year, the company started a new capital return program to return capital to shareholders. With the company's cash pile soaring to new heights, investors wanted a piece of the pie and thus a quarterly dividend was started along with share repurchase program. These two items have been the main parts of a historic plan that has returned over $407 billion in capital to shareholders since.

For a time, Apple was issuing debt to fund this plan, since most of its cash was located outside the US. For the company to use its foreign funds, it would have needed to repatriate them and pay a sizable tax, which management was against. With interest rates rather low in historical terms, it was a lot better to borrow than to pay the tax. That changed a bit with the 2017 US tax plan, and the company hasn't issued too much debt since. In fact, as the most recent quarter shows through the yearly cash flow statement, Apple paid back more debt in its latest fiscal year than it issued in total.

The company is still issuing debt from time to time, however, and last week it did something many may not have thought possible for most of the company's history: Apple was able to issue a Euro-denominated bond with a 0.000% coupon. In the table below, I've detailed four of these Euro debts seen during the capital return plan to show you the company's rate history.

(Source: Prospectuses for each set of bonds: November 2014, September 2015, May 2017, November 2019)

Now if you want to be truly argumentative, you can technically say that this money was not entirely free. Apple did have to pay underwriting expenses to issue this debt and the public offering price was not 100% of par, so the 2025 notes will cost Apple a few million Euros in total. However, when you are issuing a billion Euros worth, that's basically nothing, and the key part here is that the coupon was zero. That means no interest payments to bondholders.

Bond investors around the globe have become familiar with zero or even negative interest rate bonds recently, but they have mainly been on a country level. Japan and Germany are two countries where bonds with maturities of 10 years or less currently have negative rates, while France is up to 9 years. While Apple is certainly a large company, it's not exactly the size of those countries, so to see a zero coupon corporate bond is a bit of a different story.

In the end, how strong is Apple? Well, the company is in such good shape currently that it was able to issue a six year Euro-denominated bond last week with a zero coupon. Even with very low interest rates around the globe, most companies still have to pay some sort of risk premium, which makes getting rates near zero very hard for many. While Apple may not issue another set of Euro bonds in the near term, I'll be watching to see if the next round comes with a negative coupon, where investors will actually be paying the company to hold their money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.