Textron: It's Not All Bad

Unfortunately, the company lowered guidance and was not able to provide capital gains this year as the broader market is back at all-time highs.

I'm disappointed. In April of this year, I wrote an article discussing Textron's (TXT) potential. Unfortunately, this Rhode Island-based aerospace giant not only ignored the broader market upswing but actually continued its decline despite strong Q3 results. The problem seems to be adjusted guidance due to delays in defense orders and lower volumes compared to previous expectations. It's remarkable to see the kind of divergence we are currently witnessing between Textron and the S&P 500. However, becoming bearish would be a mistake as this company has a lot of potential left and should not be ignored. Source: Textron

Using The Divergence As An Opportunity

For the first time in the company's existence, we are seeing a significant divergence between the Textron stock price and the S&P 500. Underperformances and outperformances have happened frequently. However, a divergence like we are seeing has not happened before. Textron is down 36% from its 2018 highs while the S&P 500 is up 6.5% from the day Textron reached these highs. Note that they both peaked on the exact same day. However, only one was able to recover. It is very remarkable to see this kind of divergence given that Textron used to be, and I think still is, a very successful aerospace company. One could make the case that this is a warning sign as 'the elite' is buying fewer planes. This is not true as sales are doing well as I will show you in this article. Even the argument that high-ticket items weakness is expected is debunked as Ferrari (RACE) and Tiffany & Co. (TIF) are both up more than 50% year to date. I only mention this because some investors argue that companies selling products for the ultra-rich are good recession indicators.

Source: TradingView

I think we are dealing with a buying opportunity. The company's bottom line continues to do very well. During the global synchronized recovery in 2016 and 2017, the company had trouble growing profits. However, this has ended as 6 out of the last 7 quarters had positive growth. The most recent third quarter saw an adjusted EPS boost to $0.95. Not only is this $0.11 above expectations, but also 95% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. Not only has the company beaten earnings expectations in four consecutive quarters, we are even witnessing a rising growth trend.

Source: Estimize

Total sales soared 2% to $3.3 billion. This is the first improvement since the second quarter of 2018. Unfortunately, sales came in roughly $100 million below expectations. Growth was provided by higher Textron Aviation sales. This segment saw a sales improvement of $68 million to $1.2 billion due to higher jet and aftermarket volumes. This was partially offset by lower defense volume. Segment profit was up $5 million to $104 million due to higher volume and mix, which was partially offset by higher net inflation.

Bell revenues were up $13 million to $783 million. Higher commercial revenues were partially offset by lower military volume. This segment delivered 42 commercial helicopters compared to 43 in the prior-year quarter. Segment profit was down $3 million to $110 million. Total aviation sales were negatively impacted by lower defense volume. In the third quarter, Textron delivered 34 jets. This is up from 41 in the prior-year quarter. The company also delivered 39 commercial turboprops compared to 43 in Q3 of 2018. The good news is that the company witnessed higher new orders and received FAA certification of the new Citation Longitude and started customer deliveries in the first week of October.

Textron systems sales declined by $41 million to $311 million. This was caused by lower armored vehicle volume at Textron Marine & Land Systems. Segment profit was up $2 million to $31 million.

All things considered, the bigger picture could be a lot worse. We perfectly see that rising sales after a few quarters of contraction is helping to boost operating income to the highest levels since the recession. We are obviously not dealing with an impressive growth streak, but momentum is returning.

The problem is that the company experienced delays in defense order activity and volume. This was the reason the company adjusted its full-year guidance. The company now expects full-year earnings to be in the $3.70 to $3.80 range. This includes revised tax guidance and is based on an effective tax rate of 17% for the full year. Note that full-year EPS guidance in Q2 of this year was at $3.65 to $3.85. So, the adjustment was not that dramatic. If mainly reflects the defense delays instead of increased economic headwinds.

We Need 2 Things For A Successful Entry

The graph below hints at both 'things' that need to happen to make this a successful buy on the mid-term. The first one is obvious as I think it is important that the stock is not breaking down at this point. The stock has been in a steady downtrend since the end of 2018 without showing any major attempts to break out.

Source: FINVIZ

The reason I marked the 2016 bottom is because back then, we witnessed the start of an economic recovery that resulted in Textron's stock more than doubling between 2016 and the second half of 2018. Note that this uptrend lasted exactly as long as the US economic growth streak as the graph below shows. Below, you are looking at the ISM manufacturing index and regional manufacturing surveys. Both indicators are leading and have perfectly predicted an economic bottom in 2016 and a peak at the end of 2018.

If the current developments are any indication of a 2016-style bottom, I think the risk-reward for Textron at current levels is very interesting - especially as the company is trading at 12.1x next year's earnings.

If you are looking for industrial stocks, I think Textron might be an interesting buy. I do not see any indication that tells me that orders are going to weaken further. I expect the sales growth trend to continue and hope the economic bottom is for real. If this is the case, I think the stock will be able to recapture $60 and maybe $65 on the mid-term. However, make sure to keep your positions small if you decide to buy. We are not out of the woods yet with regard to the economy. However, that's always the case when betting on a 2016-style bottom. You don't get to buy cyclical stocks without economic risk at potential turning points.

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.