Marathon Petroleum: In The Process Of Restructuring

Marathon Petroleum's revenues were $31.20 billion compared to $23.13 billion the same quarter a year ago. Net income for the third quarter was $1,095 million.

Image: A refinery in Detroit, Michigan - Source: Marathon Petroleum

Investment Thesis

The US refiner and marketer Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) has increased in size significantly since 2011. As a reminder, Marathon Petroleum was spun off from Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) in 2011.

The company has quickly become one of the largest US refiners with an extensive network of retail locations and significant logistics subsidiaries, MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP, after their recently completed merger. This rapid growth is perhaps the heart of the problem.

Marathon Petroleum is the third US company and the last "refiner" that I consider fit for a long-term investment strategy. It is not my favorite and has underperformed the group, as we can see in the graph below.

However, the size - it is one of the world's largest downstream oil business in this "refiners" segment - and quality of its assets make it a good contender. In spite of this relative strength, I see also a relative unbalance even more pronounced than its peers. Thus, I recommend trading short-term about 30% of your position to profit from volatility.

For investors interested in this particular segment, I recommend following the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK).

Data by YCharts

In terms of revenues versus net income, Marathon Petroleum is lagging its peers this quarter again; Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

I suggest reading my recent article about Valero Energy's third-quarter earnings. Below is a comparative chart for Q3'19.

The crack spread is a critical component of the refiners' business model, and it is crucial to know how it is producing a profit through a margin. The margin is the differential between the price of WTI or Brent and the products (e.g., gasoline and distillates) produced from the raw commodity.

The "spread" approximates the profit margin an oil refinery can expect to receive by cracking crude oil.

Thus, crack spreads are a determining factor in refiners' profitability and a key component of potential growth that we should always analyze.

Marathon Petroleum declared an R&M margin of $14.66 per bbl estimated based on throughput per region. The R&M Margin is up from $14.25 in 3Q'18.

Gulf Coast Mid Continent West Coast Total $11.26/per Bbl $17.42/per Bbl $15.85/per Bbl $14.66/per Bbl

Finally, Marathon Petroleum operates in 3 operational segments that are scheduled to be either spun off (New Speedway) or evaluated to enhance value.

Each segment is indicated below in my chart with the share of operating income each part generated for Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter of 2019.

Regarding revenues versus net income, Marathon Petroleum is an excellent second choice, in my opinion, if we compare it to Valero or Phillips 66 in this segment, especially with the changes that are coming.

Gary Heminger, the CEO, said in the conference call:

[T]oday, we announced our most recent step to create shareholder value, and that is our intent to separate Speedway into an independent company. The Board and our management are fully committed to pursuing the path that maximizes shareholder value, and we believe this separation will create two strong industry-leading companies, well positioned for long-term growth and success.

Marathon Petroleum MPC - Financials History: The Raw Numbers: Third-Quarter 2019

Marathon Petroleum 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 22.32 22.99 32.33 28.27 33.55 31.04 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 22.45 23.13 32.54 28.62 33.69 31.20 Net Income available to common shareholders in $ Million 1,054 737 951 -7 1,106 1,095 EBITDA $ Million 2,262 1,930 2,832 1,590 2,921 2,869 EPS diluted in $/share 2.27 1.62 1.35 -0.01 1.66 1.66 Operating cash flow in $ Million 2,386 1,182 2,727 1,623 2,622 2,787 CapEx in $ Million 711 849 1,263 1,241 1,178 1,404 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,675 333 1,464 382 1,444 1,383 Total Cash $ Billion 5.00 4.99 1.69 0.88 1.25 1.53 Debt Consolidated in $ Billion 17.27 18.45 27.52 28.12 28.41 28.84 Dividend per share in $ 0.46 0.46 0.53 0.53 0.53 0.53 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 464 456 706 673 666 660 Operating Income per Segment 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Refining & Marketing 1025 666 923 -334 906 883 Speedway/retail 159 161 613 170 493 442 Midstream 617 679 889 908 878 919 Items not allocated in Segment -90 -103 -233 -75 -235 -220

Source: Company News and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, And Outlook

1 - Revenues and other income were $31.20 billion in 3Q'19.

Marathon Petroleum's revenues were $31.20 billion compared to $23.13 billion the same quarter a year ago. Net income for the third quarter was $1,095 million, an increase from the company's net income of $757 million reported in the third quarter of 2018. The company indicated adjusted earnings per share of $1.63.

Total refined product sales volumes were 3,706k Bp/d, up from the 2,382k Bp/d in the year-ago quarter.

For the Retail segment, income was $442 million, up sharply from $159 million in the year-ago period due to a strong performance from the Speedway brand unit and the addition of the retail assets of Andeavor.

Don Templin said in the conference call:

we realized $283 million of synergies in the third quarter. $210 million of our synergies were in the Refining & Marketing segment. Benefits in the quarter included unit optimizations that improved distillate recovery. We also saw improvements in cat cracker yields and throughput and continued crude supply and refined product distribution optimization. In Retail, we continue to see benefits from economies of scale, our labor model and enhancement of the merchandise model across our newly converted stores.

Guidance for the Fourth Quarter:

Source: MPC Q3 Presentation (montage Fun Trading)

2 - Free Cash Flow is $1.383 billion in 3Q'19

Free cash flow yearly came at $4.673 billion and $1,383 million for 3Q'19. Dividend payout ($2.12 per share) on an annual basis is $1.399 billion. In addition to the dividend, the company is buying back shares for $500 million in the third quarter. In the 10Q, the company said:

As of September 30, 2019, we had $3.02 billion of remaining share repurchase authorizations from our board of directors.

Marathon's dividend yield is the second-best behind VLO using the stock prices as of 11/11/2019.

3 - The Total debt of MPC consolidated is $28.84 billion (Consolidated).

The graph above indicates the debt on a consolidated basis. Please see the details below.

However, as shown below, the debt is $9.139 billion if we exclude MPLX and ANDX.

Source: MPC Presentation

4 - Speedway spin-off and review midstream assets

Marathon Petroleum decided the spinoff of its retail fuel-station business, which is mainly Speedway Brand into an independent, publicly-traded company, and launch a review of its midstream assets MPLX LP. From the presentation:

The company announced that Gary Heminger, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will retire next year and is also stepping down from Marathon Petroleum's affiliate MPLX LP. The Executive Vice Chairman Gregory Goff, who was considered as a possible successor to Gary Heminger, is also retiring, and it was a surprise.

This drastic move was made under pressure after activist investor Elliott Management Corp. stated publicly that a radical rebalancing of the company was needed.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Marathon Petroleum is about to change drastically in 2020, as I have explained above. A forced transformation is never a good sign, but a beneficial one, in my opinion. The spinning off of the Speedway will create good potential for growth at the shareholder level. It is an exciting part for shareholders who will be given a stake in the new company.

However, when it comes to restructuring MPLX/ANDX to create value, it is still quite blurry at this early stage. Mike Hennigan said in the conference call:

Refining logistics and fuels distribution was a major drop. We're looking at about $1.4 billion of EBITDA, and that comes into play when we look at how we would restructure to try and create value. So you're right on that, that's one of the implications. But like I mentioned previously, there's a lot of other implications that also come into play.

This second part of the equation is less immediate and more flexible. Then, we will have to wait for the plan of restructuring to decide.

Technical Analysis (short term)

MPC experienced a steep increase since the $45 low in mid-August, and as always, with such an improvement, it is tough to get a good idea about the TA trend pattern. However, MPC seems to have reached a top again at around $68.25 (double top). The question is to associate this new line resistance with plausible line support. Assuming a channel pattern, I see first resistance around $62.25.

The short-term strategy is to take some profit off the table at $68 and higher, eventually up to 30% if you have a substantial benefit.

I expect a retracement soon to re-test support at $62.25, at which point adding a little could be a good idea. However, in the case of market weakness, this support may not hold, and a possible breakout can push MPC back to $55, where I recommend accumulating again definitely.

