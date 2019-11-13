Reata Pharmaceuticals: Confusion On The Secondary Endpoint

This article shows why this data isn't relevant to accessing Bardoxolone's efficacy or likelihood of being approved.

Some data regarding the secondary endpoint was misunderstood by the market, leading to the stock actually being punished.

Yesterday, Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) reported the first topline results from its CARDINAL Phase 3 Bardoxolone trial. This is a trial for the use of Bardoxolone on Alport Syndrome. Alport is one of many genetic and environmental conditions leading to ESRD (End-Stage Renal Disease) requiring dialysis or kidney transplantation. Dialysis is typically the largest single cost health systems face.

The results were very positive. Bardoxolone achieved the primary and secondary endpoints. Most importantly, Bardoxolone did not show increased cardiovascular risk, as it had in the past – in a way that made a previous Phase 3 trial on the drug be stopped early.

Based on these results, it now seems likely that Bardoxolone will be approved by the FDA as a unique treatment which might delay or prevent the progression of Alport Syndrome to ESRD (End-Stage Renal Disease) requiring dialysis. Moreover, Bardoxolone shows the same promise in many other indications leading to ESRD.

This should have been a victory for Reata Pharmaceuticals. Yet, in the after-hours session the stock went down, not up. Of course, that kind of reaction (“sell the news”) can always happen. But it seems that in Reata’s case there was actually a bearish thesis making the rounds and punishing the stock. The following tweet encompasses this thesis:

So What’s The Bearish Thesis Here?

The bearish thesis is that from the CARDINAL Phase 2 trial on Alport Syndrome, to the CARDINAL Phase 3 trial on Alport Syndrome, the secondary endpoint saw visibly less improvement.

This is entirely true. It did. This is so because:

In the Phase 2 trial, the retained eGFR benefit was +4.1 mL/min/1.73 m 2 (p<0.05) over baseline (zero).

(p<0.05) over baseline (zero). In the Phase 3 trial, the retained eGFR benefit was -0.96 mL/min/1.73 m2 , meaning eGFR had fallen below the baseline.

This was read as “no retained benefit.” But was there really no retained benefit? To understand why this is a fake problem one has to understand why the secondary endpoint of “retained benefit” even exists.

The Secondary Endpoint’s Reason Of Being

The “retained eGFR benefit” isn’t actually there to measure if the drug is efficacious or not. Thus, there being or not being an absolute “retained benefit” is irrelevant.

Let me explain why by taking a quote from the earlier Phase 2 trial press release (bold highlight is mine):

About the Retained eGFR Benefit Analysis FDA has accepted for approval in rare forms of CKD the placebo-corrected “retained eGFR benefit” after withdrawal of drug. The “on treatment” eGFR improvement is the true clinical benefit to the patient, but FDA requires additional evidence that an intervention may delay kidney failure. Withdrawal of drug after long-term treatment provides evidence that a drug either protected or harmed the kidney during treatment. If retained eGFR is higher than placebo, the drug treatment protected kidney function, and if retained eGFR is lower than placebo, the drug treatment harmed kidney function. A positive retained eGFR benefit provides evidence that drug treatment may delay kidney failure. In April 2018, the FDA approved tolvaptan for ADPKD on a placebo-corrected (but below baseline) retained eGFR benefit of 1.27 mL/min/1.73 m2 (tolvaptan: -2.34, placebo: -3.61; Torres et al NEJM 2017).

So what’s the purpose of this analysis? The purpose of the analysis is to see if the drug (bardoxolone or other) isn’t leading to something like ultrafiltration, which improves near-term eGFR at the cost of damaging the kidneys. So the drug is removed for a long period (4 weeks) to see where kidney function actually is (without the drug).

If kidney function (as measured by eGFR) is above the kidney function on the placebo group (which is in constant decline), then the drug did not harm the kidneys, and the effects when taking the drug are actually beneficial.

Now remember, Bardoxolone did achieve this secondary endpoint with statistical significance:

At Week 52, patients treated with bardoxolone had a statistically significant improvement compared to placebo in mean retained eGFR of 5.14 mL/min/1.73 m2 (p=0.0012).

Also remember again. This isn’t a measure of the drug’s efficacy. The patient is not supposed to stop taking the drug (bardoxolone). The drug is only stopped to understand if there was relative kidney damage.

When it comes to actual efficacy, what mattered was the primary endpoint. This endpoint was also achieved. It, too, showed lower benefit than during the Phase 2 trial, but still a large positive benefit even versus baseline, not just placebo:

After 48 weeks of treatment, patients treated with bardoxolone had a statistically significant improvement compared to placebo in mean eGFR of 9.50 mL/min/1.73 m2 (p<0.0001). Patients treated with bardoxolone experienced a statistically significant increase from baseline in mean eGFR of 4.72 mL/min/1.73 m2, while patients treated with placebo experienced a statistically significant decline from baseline in mean eGFR of -4.78 mL/min/1.73 m2.

That is, Bardoxolone didn’t just stop the loss of kidney function, it actually improved it from baseline.

So What Did Reata Really Report?

Taking into account the explanation above, Reata reported two things:

That the drug works and is very efficacious (primary endpoint).

That when the drug is withdrawn, there’s definite proof that it did not harm the kidneys (secondary endpoint).

These two facts mean that Bardoxolone is very likely to be approved by the FDA. Indeed, Bardoxolone is likely to see accelerated approval given the lack of alternatives. This very guidance was given to Reata Pharmaceuticals by the FDA:

The FDA has provided the Company with written guidance that, in patients with CKD caused by Alport syndrome, an analysis of retained eGFR demonstrating an improvement versus placebo after one year of bardoxolone treatment may support accelerated approval and an improvement versus placebo after two years of treatment may support full approval.

Conclusion

Although the levels of retained eGFR upon drug withdrawal are lower than those seen in the CARDINAL Phase 2 trial, these levels are still high enough to statistically prove Bardoxolone did not harm long-term kidney function. At the same time, the drug showed efficacy including improvement not just versus placebo but also versus baseline.

There’s no doubt that Bardoxolone took another step towards being approved. This approval will happen first for Alport Syndrome, and then for other common causes leading to ESRD, as other trials are completed.

