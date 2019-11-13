Strong Jobs Data Could Put The Federal Reserve On Pause

Source: Financial Times

The October jobs report reflected 128,000 jobs were added; it beat the median forecast among economists of 89,000 jobs:

The US economy added more jobs than expected in October, defying predictions that a year of slowing manufacturing growth would prevent American consumers from opening their wallets and companies from continuing to hire. The picture of a robust consumer appeared to justify the Federal Reserve's decision to pause interest rates after its latest easing of monetary policy this week. It pushed US stocks further into record territory.

Leisure and hospitality added 61,000 jobs. The sector was fueled by food services and drinking places, which added 48,000 during the month; jobs growth in this industry has averaged 38,000 over the past three months or more than twice that of the first seven months of the year. The industry tends to serve the wealthy, who in my opinion, has benefited greatly from the economic expansion over the past decade.

Social assistance jobs increased 20,000 during the month. The majority of the gains were related to jobs in individual and family services, which rose 17,000. Employment in financial services, professional and business services, and healthcare rose by 16,000, 22,000 and 15,000, respectively. Of note is that manufacturing jobs contracted by 36,000. The sector was likely hurt by a strike at General Motors (GM) and overall weakness in business fixed investment amid the trade war with China. Manufacturing tends to provide higher paying jobs; the sector has also been seen a key gauge for the quality of new jobs created.

Extremely Low Unemployment Rate

October's unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, up from 3.5 percent in September. The data seems rather surreal. Unemployment rates have not been consistently below 4.0 percent in decades. It came amid a slump in manufacturing and lingering trade tensions with China. It also tends to connote a white hot economy where workers have excess money to spend, and the leverage to demand higher wages or leave current jobs for greener pastures.

The labor participation rate was 63.3 percent, up from 62.9 percent versus the year earlier period. This implies the most vulnerable of the population is returning to the workforce. However, the rate is still extremely low by historical standards. The labor participation rate has not been consistently below 64.0 percent since the early 1980s. There were 95.5 million people not in the labor force. Again, this was an alarming figure by historical measures, yet lower by about 340,000 versus the year earlier period. This represents progress. If it keeps improving, then it could give President Trump another narrative to promote heading into the 2020 election.

Average hourly wages were $28.18, up 3.0 percent versus the year earlier period. It was slightly higher than the 2.9 percent reported in September. Wage growth was robust enough to justify President Trump's excitement over the state of the U.S. economy. Combined with the incessant melt up in financial markets, the jobs data could be enough to get President Trump reelected.

What Will The Fed Do?

What will the Fed do? I have been asking this question pursuant to financial markets for the past decade. It appears the Fed is the market. The Fed has been openly voiced optimism about the U.S. economy, yet has also acknowledged threats to economic expansion. The Fed cut interest rates late last month, the third rate cut in 2019:

"The Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook as it assesses the appropriate path of the target range for the federal funds rate," the statement said.

I interpreted the Fed's agreement to assess incoming information as a signal to halt rate cuts unless economic data justified them. The positive jobs data may not suggest more Fed action is needed. However, the trade war with China and weak manufacturing data could potentially create economic headwinds down the road. The Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA) hit a 52-week high shortly after the Fed's recent rate cut and is up 9 percent Y/Y. Regardless of economic data or corporate earnings, financial markets continue to melt up.

The impact of Fed policy on inflation is less clear. Personal consumption expenditures ex-food and energy ("PCE") grew 1.7 percent for the month of September. It has consistently been below the Fed's goal of 2 percent growth. Sans an end to the trade war, the president may have to employ fiscal policy to grow the economy. For now, investors may have to rely on rate cuts instead of economic growth to drive stocks higher.

Conclusion

I anticipate an accommodative Fed could help drive markets to new heights. It is likely a stock picker's market. Investors should avoid cyclical names and highly-indebted companies that need consistent cash flow to service debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.