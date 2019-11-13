LATAM Tender Offers Free Money For Small Investors

Introduction

LATAM Airlines (NYSE:LTM) is an airline based in Chile that operates throughout Latin America. At the end of September, Delta Airlines (DAL) and LATAM announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership. Delta said that it would invest $1.9 billion for a 20% stake in LATAM through a public tender offer at $16 per share. LTM’s stock was below $9 at that point, so the offer represented a big premium, and the stock jumped to more than $11.

Mechanics of a tender offer

In a tender offer of this kind, investors are asked to tender as many of their shares as they like at the offer price. Given the big premium and the fact that the stock is trading below the tender price, one can assume that almost all shares will be tendered (there will invariably be a few that fail to respond). So, the acquirer will pro-rate the shares it will accept. Assuming all shares are tendered, if an investor offers 1,000 shares, Delta will acquire 200 at the $16 price, while the investor is left with the rest. The stock price will presumably drop a bit after the offer is completed. So, on a net basis, a buyer may not see any gain. LATAM is expected to earn $0.63 per share next year, so fair value would seem to be $9-10 based on a 15x multiple for the shares.

The loophole, if one can call it that, is that acquirers usually do not pro-rate at or below 99 shares, in order to avoid too many small (and potentially fractional) transactions. So, an investor who tenders 99 shares is likely to have all the shares accepted.

Recommendation

The key here is to buy 99 shares (or fewer) of LTM. With most retail brokerages now dropping their commissions to zero, there is no cost to making a small trade like this. One can therefore buy 99 shares below $11 today and tender all of them to Delta at $16. This can be done in each brokerage account one controls, including IRAs. So, a person can multiply the potential $500 profit available.

Risks

The biggest risk here is that the tender offer will not go ahead. The deal could be blocked by competition authorities or the parties could change their mind.

There has been considerable unrest in Chile of late. This could further spook investors and possibly Delta, although one would expect a corporate entity to take a longer view.

A lower risk option is to buy the shares once the tender offer is officially made and before the cut-off date, but the potential return is bound to be lower as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTM, DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.