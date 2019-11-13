Why It Is Time To Load Up On Teva Stock

Investors warmed up to Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) in light of an improving quarter. The settlement for the opioid litigation is approaching, removing more unknowns that sent the stock to as low as $6.07. As the stock approaches the $10 level, why should value investors who missed the bottom buy Teva?

There are four reasons to consider Teva stock at current levels.

1 - Debt Reduction

Teva continues to apply its cash flow towards debt reduction. In its third-quarter earnings presentation, it highlighted a net debt reduction to $25.7 billion. This is sharply lower than the $34 billion at the end of Sept. 2017. At this rate of cost cuts, Teva is on track to achieve a 2-year target of a $3 billion spending base reduction.

Leverage is still unfavorably high but continues to fall:

Source: Teva

Source: Teva

As shown above, Teva’s debt obligations will increase for the 2021 and 2023 year. As operating costs fall and sales of generics and new drugs grow, investors will not concern themselves about the debt coming due.

2 - Generics Sales

Teva has around 40 launches that will offset the growing pressure on its Generics unit. The high launch activity in the U.S., Europe, and in the international markets will continue. In addition, pricing stabilization will help the company stabilize this business. Impairment charges continue to decline. The company took a $204 million impairment charge, bringing the YTD total to $1.2 billion on intangible assets.

Quarterly revenue fell 6% Y/Y to $4.3 billion due to competition for Copaxone, lower revenue from Treanda and Bendeka, plus lower sales in Japan and Russia. Strong sales of Austedo and Ajovy in the U.S. partially offset those weak results.

Source: Teva

3 - Deep Pipeline

Teva launched 40 generic products year to date. As they gain market share, gross margins will trend higher. The gross margin was around 50% in the last quarter. Still, global manufacturing efficiencies are reducing the cost of goods sold. Its manufacturing strategy is set to unfold, and Teva will give investors more details of it in February 2020.

4 - Litigation Settlement

As part of its first settlement in Oklahoma, Teva will supply $23 billion worth (at wholesale acquisition cost) of Suboxone over a 10-year period. The drug will treat Americans suffering from opioid addiction.

It will also provide a cash payment of up to $250 million over 10 years. And while the settlement does not include any admission of liability, avoiding litigation is the best approach for all parties. It removes a big unknown for investors. Besides, the settlement cost is manageable for Teva, especially when its priority is applying cash generated to pay down debt.

Teva’s details on the settlement are in the slide below:

Q3 2019 Result Highlights

Teva’s losses widened to negative $0.29 a share (“GAAP”). Much of the revenue drop is due to lower sales of Copaxone. On the bright side, Ajovy’s revenue topped $25 million, and sales will trend higher. Austedo sales are also growing at a healthy pace:

With the settlement, legal costs related to the opioid case will be minimal in future quarters. Teva’s legal settlements cost $468 million in Q3 and $1.17 billion in the year-to-date 2019.

Legal settlements and impairments are the bulk of write-downs while restructuring costs are shrinking:

Free cash flow fell, but the pace of EBITDA decline is slowing. As the rollout of over 40 products continues, revenue should improve within the next few quarters. That will lead to better free cash flow. Q3 is a seasonally strong period for strong FCF.

Source: Teva

Outlook

Source: Teva

Teva raised the low-end of its guidance on all metrics. The $200 million increase in revenue for the year reflects the strong initial Ajovy sales. Its normalized TRx share of 19% has room to grow. The lack of an auto-injector held back sales in the U.S. In the next few months, the FDA’s approval for Teva’s auto-injector should help Ajovy sales in the region.

Your Takeaway

Teva has achievable long-term financial targets. It is aiming for operating income margin of 27%, cash-to-earnings (FCF/non-GAAP net income) of over 80%, and a net debt/non-GAAP EBITDA of under three times. With the opioid distraction removed and higher generic drug sales ahead, Teva stock is in good shape of continuing its uptrend.

