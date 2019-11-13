Fundamental Analysis Indicates Apple Is Fairly Valued

The market is a pendulum that forever swings between unsustainable optimism (which makes stocks too expensive) and unjustified pessimism (which makes them too cheap). The Intelligent Investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.

Apple's Shares Go For A Ride

In October 2018, Apple's (AAPL) shares reached their previous high of $232 per share. In three months from October 3, 2018, through January 3, 2019, the stock dropped 39%, $90 per share, to its current trailing 52-week low of $142 per share. In the ten months since, Apple's shares have increased 85%, $118 per share, to a new all-time high of $262 per share.

Apple currently has the largest equity market cap in the S&P 500, ensuring global coverage from institutional investors. Bloomberg lists 48 analysts that cover the firm and have issued buy/sell/hold recommendations. It is interesting that shares could fall from $232 to $142, then to $262, in only ten months on such a widely followed stock. Is Apple still cheap, or is it now overvalued?

Quantifying Apple's Moat

Firms that generate returns on invested capital ('ROIC) in excess of the cost of capital create wealth. Firms are able to earn excess returns because of competitive advantages or moats. The definition of ROIC is operating earnings adjusted for taxes, divided by invested capital.

In Apple's case, there are several problems encountered in estimating ROIC. The biggest issue is what to do with cash. Cash should not be included in invested capital. This is consistent because interest earned (on cash) is not included in operating income. However, Apple's massive cash hoard creates problems estimating ROIC. If we take it all out, we bias ROIC to the upside. If we leave it all in, which is what most paid services do, we bias ROIC to the downside. Our solution is to remove excess cash. Since 1987, Apple's year-end median cash/sales ratio is 25%. We are removing all marketable securities from invested capital. In years where cash exceeds 25% of sales, we are removing the incremental amount from invested capital. This isn't a perfect adjustment, but the company has decided to hold massive amounts of cash, so we are assuming it needs it to run the business, i.e., we are charging it for it.

Adjustments made in estimating ROIC:

Remove marketable securities and excess cash from invested capital as defined above Add amortization charges back to operating income and accumulated amortization to invested capital Capitalize R&D and adjust operating income and invested capital Adjust operating income and invested capital for operating leases.

The results are extraordinary. Over the past ten years, Apple's ROIC has been in a range of 62-158%. As expected, ROIC has decreased as invested capital has increased. Note that these returns are much higher than any reasonable estimate of Apple's cost of capital, which is in the single-digits. We have quantitative evidence of a moat.

Smartphones are used multiple times per day creating a high frequency use product. Smartphones are now a habit, or an addiction, for many people. Apple has reinforced iPhone use with the Apple ecosystem and driven high levels of consumer satisfaction. As customers accumulate more pictures, videos, movies, etc. within Apple's ecosystem, it makes it harder to leave, i.e., there are switching costs. These switching costs help to capture customers and create a competitive advantage. Apple is reinforcing this advantage by adding additional services to the ecosystem and complementary products, like wearables.

Cash Flow Generation

Over the past decade Apple has generated an enormous amount of cash. We can calculate free cash flow two ways and then compare them in the chart below:

To the firm ('FCFF) - equity and debt providers of capital To equity ('FCFE)- common equity owners only

Note that from 2010 through 2012, FCFF is exactly equal to FCFE. The reason is that Apple had no debt in its capital structure. From 2013 onward FCFE is much higher in aggregate than FCFF due to debt issuance. The cash from debt issuance is cash flow that is available to equity holders, and is included in the free cash flow to equity calculation. FCFE is the 'potential dividend' payable to equity owners of the business.

Cash Returned To Shareholders

Apple began to return material amounts of cash to shareholders in 2013 via buybacks and dividends. In 2013, as indicated in the chart below, $21B of equity was repurchased and $10B of dividends were paid. Common stock buybacks have increased much more than the dividend and are the larger component of cash returned to shareholders:

Cash Generated Vs. Cash Returned

We examine free cash flow to equity as the potential dividend to equity owners and compare it to the cash returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. Since 2013, Apple has generated $494B of free cash flow and returned $385B to shareholders. Given the surplus of cash retained it's no wonder why Apple's cash balance has continued to grow. FY 2018 and FY 2019 were the first two years where cash returned was higher than FCFE, drawing the cash balance down a bit:

Investment Thesis

Apple is a mature free cash flow machine. The company began returning material amounts of cash to shareholders in 2013. Since 2013 Apple has generated $494B of free cash flow to equity and returned $395B of that amount to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock repurchases. Medium-term potential revenue growth rates are mid-single-digits without a significant new source of revenue, and with a mature iPhone. In the medium term, it's likely that services and wearables drive growth. As services become a larger part of revenue, operating margin should increase. As services and wearables become a larger part of total revenue, cash flow risk will decrease (lower beta). Apple will continue to reinvest in the business to defend the moat.

Valuation

Assumptions

We are using a ten-year discounted cash-flow (DCF) model to value Apple. There is a five-year medium growth stage, followed by a five-year declining growth stage, and a terminal stage. We are estimating 6% revenue growth during stage one declining to 1.9% by year 10. Operating margins expand from around 26% to 29% as services become a larger portion of total revenue. Required reinvestment increases to the industry global average without a major new disruptive product. High switching costs preserve Apple's competitive advantage and allow the firm to earn ROIC in excess of its weighted average cost of capital ('WACC). The firm's estimated WACC is 8.63% and will decrease to 7.5% by year 10 as the firm's beta declines to 1. The following is a summary of the valuation assumptions:

Free Cash Flow

The following is a summary of our projected FCFF:

Value

Our estimated intrinsic value per share is $254, about 3% from the current market price of $262 per share:

Monte Carlo Simulation

We used Monte Carlo simulation to relax the single point estimates used in our valuation. We ran 5000 individual valuations of Apple's shares. The median result was $251 per share. Eighty percent of the value estimates were between $209 and $303 per share. In our opinion, it is highly likely that Apple's intrinsic value is within this range:

Specifically, we created distributions around some of the important drivers in the model:

Revenue growth Operating margin Terminal ROIC

In our DCF valuation we projected Apple's operating margin to increase to 29%. In the Monte Carlo simulation we allow this value to change within a normal range. The median operating margin in the simulation was 29%, consistent with our estimate. Ninety percent of the results were between 24% and 34%:

Conclusion

At $142 per share, the pendulum had swung too far in the pessimistic direction. Apple's shares were available at a large discount, offering strong potential risk-adjusted returns. Apple has a strong moat evidenced by its extraordinary ROIC. Free cash flow generation is high, is being returned to shareholders, and we expect this to continue. At $262 per share, Apple's shares are fairly valued with only a 3% difference between market price and our DCF estimate of intrinsic value of $254 per share. Incorporating the Monte Carlo results into our valuation suggests a likely fair value range of $209-$303 per share. The pendulum hasn't swung too far in the optimistic direction, but it has swung back to fair value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

