What's Ahead For Stealth BioTherapeutics

This "Tier 4" biotech concern has four shots on goal from one asset and another one entering the clinic.

Today we take an in-depth look at this "Tier 4" biotech concern and "Busted IPO". The company recently inked a developmental deal with Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), which buoyed the beaten-down shares following the announcement.

Company Overview

Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) is a Cayman Islands clinical-stage biotechnology concern focused on the development of therapies that address diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded in 2006 and conducts its operations through Stealth Delaware, headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Stealth went public in February 2019, raising net proceeds of $76.9 million at $12 per American Depository Share (ADS). The shares are very thinly traded, as Morningside Venture Investments and affiliates own ~77% of the outstanding shares. Stealth has traded below its IPO price since reporting 1H19 results in mid-August. It currently trades just under $7 and commands a market cap of ~$240 million.

Source: Company Presentation

Mitochondria are a cell’s main source of energy production and vital for normal organ function. They produce energy by converting food into adenosine triphosphate (ATP), an energy transport molecule. Mitochondria produce approximately our body weight in ATP daily. Several rare genetic diseases feature dysfunctional mitochondria. From Stealth’s discovery platform, it has generated a portfolio of ~100 compounds targeting mitochondrial dysfunction. With that said, the company has one primary asset in the clinic for four indications, three of which have received Orphan Drug status and all four have received Fast Track designations from the FDA.

Pipeline

Elamipretide for Primary Mitochondrial Myopathy (PMM). The company’s lead product candidate, elamipretide, is a four amino acid peptide that seeks and binds reversibly to cardiolipin - a necessary structural element (lipid) of mitochondria - girding it against oxidative stress. Its most advance indication is for the treatment of PMM, from which ~40,000 Americans suffer. It is characterized by debilitating skeletal muscle weakness, exercise intolerance, and fatigue, amongst many other symptoms. Under the microscope, mitochondrial cells afflicted with myopathy present as abnormal, rectangular-shaped, crystal-like structures as opposed to their round or oval, non-crystalline healthy counterparts.

Source: Company Presentation

In the 30-patient Phase 2 crossover portion of a Phase 1/2 study evaluating once-daily subcutaneous administration of elamipretide in subjects for four weeks, statistically significant improvements were observed in total fatigue (p=0.0006) as measured by the PMM Symptom Assessment (PMMSA) questionnaire, PMMSA muscle pain (p=0.0079) and PMMSA most bothersome symptom (p=0.0111). In the six-minute walk test (6MWT), elamipretide achieved statistical significance versus placebo in the group of walkers whose baseline was <450 meters (p=0.034) but not for the entire patient population (p=0.0833), although a 19.8 meter mean improvement was observed.

These results have informed the design of elamipretide’s 202-patient Phase 3 trial (MMPOWER-3), which is ongoing in North America and Europe. Patients are being randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive either 40 mg once-daily subcutaneous elamipretide or placebo injection for 24 weeks, followed by an open-label extension phase. Primary endpoints will be 6MWT and PMMSA Total Fatigue. Results are expected to be read out in 1Q20. There are currently no approved therapies for PMM. There are other companies developing mitochondrial-targeting compounds - all are pre-clinical or early-stage - but none focus on cardiolipin modeling.

Source: Company Presentation

Elamipretide for Barth Syndrome. Elamipretide is also under investigation in the treatment of Barth Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder characterized by cardiomyopathy, neutropenia, underdeveloped skeletal musculature, and exercise intolerance, amongst others. It is brought about by the mutations of the tafazzin gene resulting in low cardiolipin levels (~40% of normal) and afflicts ~1 in 300,000 (almost exclusively males). Patients with Barth often require heart transplants in their infancy, and mortality is high in the first four years of life. Improvements in disease management have helped some sufferers live into their 40s, but there are believed to be only ~200 known living patients. There are no approved remedies for Barth.

Source: Company Presentation

On October 17th, the company posted updated data from the open-label extension portion of its Phase 2/3 TAZPOWER study. Patients receiving elamipretide experienced a 27% increase in average cardiac stroke volume.

Elamipretide for Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON). The third indication for elamipretide is for the treatment of LHON, a mitochondrially inherited genetic disorder resulting in degeneration of the optic nerve in the back of the eye that leads to bilateral blindness. The first presentation of the disease is usually a sudden, painless, acute or sub-acute loss of vision in one eye in males age 18-30 that progresses to bilateral blindness in six months. Although generally restricted to males, there are instances of LHON in females. It affects ~10,000 in the United States. Raxone, a synthetic CoQ10 made by Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:SPHDF) and approved by the EMA, is the only approved therapy for this (or any mitochondrial) indication.

Source: Company Presentation

Elamipretide has been evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for LHON. As with the Barth study, elamipretide failed to meet its primary endpoint. In the 52-week study, twelve subjects were randomized to receive one drop of elamipretide 1.0% ophthalmic solution or placebo, twice daily, with four subjects receiving elamipretide in both eyes and eight subjects receiving elamipretide in one eye and placebo in the other. Primary efficacy endpoint was change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) between week 20 and week 52. Although improvement was observed in many elamipretide-treated eyes, the primary endpoint was not met, owing to two patients in the placebo group experiencing gains of over twenty letters on the standard eye chart - essentially, a catchup effect. Because of this statistical quirk in a small sample size, Stealth plans to push forward, expecting an FDA submission of Phase 3 protocol for elamipretide in LHON by YE19.

Elamipretide for dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). The final indication for which elamipretide is being assessed is dry AMD with geographic atrophy. Like the other three indications, elamipretide has received Fast Track designation but not Orphan Drug status from the FDA. Dry AMD is an ophthalmic condition associated with aging, and is the leading cause of blindness in older individuals in the developed world. Approximately 10 million Americans are afflicted with this ailment. Despite Stealth not receiving Orphan Drug designation from the FDA, there are currently no approved therapies for dry AMD.

Source: Company Presentation

Generally speaking, the first manifestation of dry AMD is poor vision in low light that then progresses to blurred vision and, potentially, blindness. This condition is generally triggered by cellular debris (drusen) overwhelming or impairing the retinal pigment epithelium, which is charged with removing waste from the eye and providing nutrition to the retina. With its nutritional source compromised, gradual deterioration (geographic atrophy) of the central part of the retina (the macula) occurs.

In a 40-patient, 24-week, open-label Phase 1 trial, 21 subjects with high-risk drusen and 19 with non-central geographic atrophy were self-administered daily subcutaneous injections of 40 mg elamipretide. Stealth’s asset demonstrated statistically significant improvement in change from baseline in visual acuity in low light conditions for evaluable patients in both cohorts - drusen (n=19) (p=0.0055), geographic atrophy (n=15) (p=0.0186) - and five other efficacy endpoints.

Based on these results, Stealth initiated a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving 180 patients receiving daily subcutaneous injections of elamipretide or placebo (2:1) for 48 weeks in March 2019. Primary endpoints include low-luminance reading acuity and BCVA, amongst six others. Completion of trial enrollment is anticipated in early 2020.

SBT-272. In addition to elamipretide, Stealth will be entering SBT-272, another peptide compound, into the clinic by the end of 2019. It will be evaluated in a Phase 1 study for rare neurodegenerative diseases.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

The company exited 2Q19 with $55.2 million in cash and $10.3 million of debt on its balance sheet. Stealth lost $58.9 million in the first six months of 2019, meaning it was very likely the company would have had to return to the capital markets within the next few months. The new deal with Alexion just announced provides a $30 million upfront payment and additional developmental funding for all indications should Alexion exercise its option, which seems likely.

Analysts are moderately upbeat on Stealth Bio with two Buy, three Outperform, and one Hold rating dotting the opinion landscape. Their median twelve-month price target is just under $20.00 a share. Nomura is bullish on the stock and the last to post an analyst rating right after the latest trial data just over three weeks ago. They reissued their Buy rating and $28 price target with this commentary:

We believe that this data has transformational read-through to elamipretide in not only Barth syndrome but also mitochondrial myopathy (PMM), as it is supportive of elamipretide MOA. This is a key piece of data that could support FDA approval in Barth and PMM".

Verdict

Shares of MITO are down significant from their IPO price but have shown some strength on recent events. However, the stock is so thinly traded, a minor buyers’ strike can absolutely crater its price. These are some of the reasons the stock has been so weak until recently.

Convincing PMM data could catapult elamipretide to approval and potential blockbuster status. Stealth has multiple catalysts in the next nine months and multiple shots on goal with elamipretide. Throw in SBT-272 entering the clinic by YE19 and the upside potential is evident if things go well.

The deal with Alexion is a positive, but the company's future is dependent almost solely in the near/medium term on how elamipretide develops. In addition, I am always a bit wary on companies incorporated in tax havens such as the Cayman Islands. That said, I think there is enough to this story to warrant a small "watch item" position in MITO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.