Advance Auto Parts: Let It Fall

One of our best recommendations was on AutoZone (AZO), and with that we have done a lot of due diligence in the auto parts sector, and know it quite well. A few months ago we recommended its competitor Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and we said it was a buy at $150 with a target exit of $170. That level was reached earlier this month, and now, it is on our radar again after nosediving following a better-than-expected Q3 result. We think you can let it fall, then scoop some shares up for a rapid-return trade.

The stock has dropped over 15 points from its recent highs, and we think there will be support just under $150, a level we find compelling. We expect to be able to pick up a few points on this play quite easily, so long as it falls to the levels of interest. The stock had seen some solid growth long term, but has been very tradeable in recent months but has fallen off of late. We believe there is an opportunity here. Here is the one-year chart:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

We see an opportunity between $140 and $150 to scoop up some shares. These are the levels we suggest a buy at. We will keep a tight stop on this one and look to scalp some gains. If you opt to play options here we would either sell puts to raise some cash or do a longer dated call, given the somewhat tight range of the stock.

Recommended

Current price: $154

Target entry: $144-148

Stop loss: $135

Target exit: $162-166

Estimated time frame: 5-7 weeks

Preferred option: Jan 2020 $150 call

Discussion

This is a company operating in a competitive sector. There is also an interesting company back story. Advance has been around for a very long time, founded in April 1932, when Arthur Taubman purchased three stores in Virginia from Pep Boys. From there it was organic growth for the next 50 years. In 1998, Advance doubled in size when the company acquired Western Auto Supply Company. Then in 2014, Advance acquired General Parts International, Inc., a leading privately-held distributor and supplier of original equipment and aftermarket replacement products for commercial markets operating under the Carquest and Worldpac brands. Here is the timeline:

Source: Advance Auto Parts Annual Report

Now, after decades of organic growth and some major acquisitions, Advance is a leading competitor of our beloved AutoZone, but we believe Advance is worth considering a trade in. However, you need to let it fall. That said, the company continues to deliver. Let us talk about performance, as the most recent quarter continued to demonstrate impressive sales.

By all accounts it was a really strong quarter. Net sales in Q3 were $2.3 billion, a 2% increase from last year. Comparable store sales are a key indicator we watch, and these rose 1.2%. That is a solid result. Margins remain strong as well.

Adjusted gross profit margin in Q3 was 43.9% of net sales, driven by favorable product margin and improved inventory management, though there was pressure from the new loyalty initiatives program. Still the launch of the enhanced loyalty program is an investment in the future. In our estimation, things are moving in the right direction. Adjusted SG&A was 35.0% net sales, an improvement of 74 basis points as compared to last year. These improvements were driven by leveraging store labor and lower insurance and claims expenses.

Piecing it together, we were pleased to see that adjusted operating income was $205.1 million, an increase of 5.9% versus the third quarter of the prior year. Adjusted operating income margin improved to 8.9%, an increase of 36 basis points compared to the prior year. Getting to the bottom line, we saw a marked growth in EPS, which came in at $2.10, an increase of 11.1% compared to the comparable prior-year quarter. We see continuing strong Q3 growth:

Source: Data from SEC Filings, graphic by BAD BEAT Investing

Operating cash flow was also up substantially to $204.5 million versus $154.0 million in the prior year, an increase of 32.8%. Free cash flow was $143.2 million, an increase of 19.9% compared to the same period of the prior year.

Expectations moving forward

So we see how the company is performing, but what can we expect going forward? Well, we still anticipate sales of about $9.7 billion in 2019 with comparable sales growth of 1.5-2%. However, in the most recent quarter management reduced guidance to 1-1.5%. This could be a reason shares fell. Still, over 1% is welcome in a highly competitive sector. With operating margins of over 8%, and not even counting share repurchases, we believe adjusted EPS will approximate $8.25-8.50. Thus, at the low end of this EPS guidance, we are trading at about 18X forward EPS. That is historically heavily discounted for this stock. We like it.

Now we are looking at the stock from a trader's perspective, but what if you invest and hold on to this stock? Well, then we need to forecast potential results. If we forecast out AAP's expected earnings growth over the next 3 years and hold the P/E level constant, then we can expect the price, including dividends, to rise to nearly $250. So that's our estimated long-term gain, assuming the metrics hold. Should tragedy strike and the markets suffer badly, we think expecting a P/E contraction to a 15 multiple is reasonable, which would be an ~18-20% decline from here. However, the economy is still firing on all cylinders. As such, we think the risk-reward is pretty compelling right now under $150. While we have applied a tight stop, feel free to adjust accordingly, or to add on for the long term.

Remains very shareholder-friendly

While we would love to see a better dividend from the company, we do applaud the repurchases the company has executed, much like AutoZone. We believe the stock bounces in the short term, and runs over the next year. This is especially going to be helped by a reinvigorated buyback. In August, the company authorized a $400-million share repurchase program, and the company has been buying back stock left and right. In the quarter, the company spent $199 million to retire 1.4 million shares. At the end of the third quarter of 2019, the company had $200 million remaining under the share repurchase program, but it also pumped $700 million into additional authorizations. We expect it to be used at these new depressed levels.

Final thoughts

We've made a great trade here, and great investments into the competition, but we now think there is room for you to consider a swing trade in this name. We love the repurchases, and despite the low yield, like that it pays a dividend. We think Advance has grown to be a strong competitor in the space, and is making necessary investments to secure market share. Longer term, this stock could see growth of another 100 points, while we believe the downside is limited to about 20% according to our calculations. We like this risk-reward profile under $150. Let it fall, then do some buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long AZO.