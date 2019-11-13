AbbVie: 5.5% Yield And Recent 10% Dividend Increase

The stock currently offers a 5%+ dividend yield that we find to be very safe. And the company recently increased its dividend by 10%.

But the company has several other promising products that are projected to have impressive peak sales results.

AbbVie reliance on Humira has some investors worried as the product losses its patent protection in 2023.

By Bob Ciura

Stocks with higher yields are among our favorite stocks because they allow investors to compound their dividend income at a much higher rate. But there has to be more than just a generous dividend to warrant an investment. If business fundamentals are deteriorating or the dividend is at risk, investors should avoid those stocks.

Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has struggled in recent years, mostly due to concerns over declining revenue for Humira. The stock price has declined 4.5% year-to-date while the S&P 500 has returned more than 23%. However, AbbVie has strong long-term growth potential thanks to its pipeline and the Allergan (AGN) acquisition. In the meantime, the stock has a 5.5% yield and recently increased its dividend by 10%, making it one of our favorite high-dividend stocks.

We believe AbbVie's current yield is sustainable, with room for future dividend increases. It is a rare stock in that it offers a 5.5% yield plus a high dividend growth rate. For all these reasons, AbbVie remains a buy even with the recent run-up from its 52-week lows.

Business Overview & Recent Results

AbbVie was originally a part of Abbott Laboratories (ABT), but was spun off in 2013. Thanks in large part to Humira, the world’s best-selling drug, AbbVie has quickly become one of the largest companies in the biotechnology industry. AbbVie has a current market capitalization of $126 billion and generated nearly $33 billion in revenue last year. The company has approximately 30,000 employees around the world. AbbVie’s products treat more than 30 million patients in almost every country on earth from infancy through the senior stages of life.

AbbVie reported third quarter earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company’s top line grew 3% to $8.5 billion. AbbVie’s bottom line improved 9% to $2.33 per share. Both results beat consensus estimates.

Sales for Humira were down 3.7% globally, the third consecutive quarter of year-over-year declines. U.S. sales for Humira grew 9.6% to $3.9 billion, but international sales declined 33.5% to $1.05 billion. International sales contributed ~21% of total Humira sales in the quarter. Humira is patent protected in the U.S. until 2023, but has lost patent protection elsewhere. The success of the product has invited numerous biosimilars. Competition has eroded results outside of the U.S.

While revenues for Humira will not be replaced by one single product, AbbVie has several recently released products that offer the potential to become significant sources of revenue.

First, AbbVie has other promising products in its immunology lineup. Currently, Skyrizi added $91 million to sales in the most recent quarter. Skyrizi just launched last May, but has the potential to produce blockbuster results. A recent survey of dermatologists stated that 8% of patients with psoriasis could be prescribed the drug by year’s end. This is a high uptake rate for a new product and on pace with competitor’s drugs that are already on the market. Given this, initial peak sales of $5 billion may turn out to be quite conservative.

Another promising drug, Rinvoq, just received approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients. This product has only been on the market since September and has already captured 6% of new rheumatoid arthritis patients. The company forecasts that Rinvoq could produce annual revenues of $6.5 billion by 2025.

AbbVie’s hematology oncology division, which provides products that treat and prevent blood disease and cancers, grew 38.5% in the quarter. Imbruvica, which treats certain cancers like lymphoma, had sales growth of 29.3% to $1.2 billion. This product is approved for use for multiple indications. Imbruvica has the largest market share for treatment in chronic lymphocytic leukemia, which make up approximately 37% of all leukemia cases. This gives this product a potentially large patient base. Imbruvica could reach peak sales of $7 billion. It should be noted that AbbVie splits profits for Imbruvica via a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Venclexta only added $221 million to sales in the quarter, but had a growth rate of more than 100%. Venclexta, which treats certain relapsed leukemia patients, could reach peak sales of $3 billion.

AbbVie also updated its guidance for the remainder of the year. The company raised the low end of its guidance and now expects earnings-per-share of $8.90 to $8.92 for 2019, up from its previous guidance of $8.82 to $8.92 per share. The midpoint of updated guidance represents a 12.6% increase from 2018’s result. AbbVie has compounded earnings-per-share at a rate of 16.6% since 2013.

While Humira has been extremely important to the company’s success, we feel that there are multiple avenues for future growth.

Future Growth Prospects

Because Humira has been so successful at treating ailments such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and chronic plaque psoriasis, among others, biosimilar competition has begun to chip away at AbbVie’s international sales. AbbVie has patent protection for Humira in the U.S. until 2023 and has made licensing agreements with competitors in an effort to shield revenues until this time.

Eventually, AbbVie forecasts that Humira revenues will approach zero, likely by 2025. Given the drug’s importance to the company (Humira contributed 58% of sales in the third quarter), AbbVie will likely need contributions from a variety of sources in order to replace these lost revenues.

Research and development are a key component for any company in the biotech industry and AbbVie is no different. The company spent 26.9% of net revenues on R&D in the third quarter. And this expense is starting to prove fruitful for the company. For example, the previously discussed Rinvoq, which was discovered and developed by AbbVie and projects to produce peak sales in the billions.

Another avenue for adding revenues is through acquisitions. AbbVie has been very active on this front, though not all transactions have been successful.

For example, AbbVie purchased Stemcentrx in 2016 for more than $10 billion. AbbVie believed that the company’s Rova-T compound would be highly effective at treating small-cell lung cancer. Clinical data, however, revealed that the drug wasn’t more effective than chemotherapy. AbbVie eventually took a $4 billion impairment charge.

Other deals are likely to be more successful. On 6/25/2019, AbbVie agreed to acquire Allergan for $63 billion in cash and stock.

Source: Investor Presentation

The combined entity of AbbVie and Allergan, which will add products like Botox to the company’s portfolio, would have produced $50 billion in revenue last year. This would have made it one of the largest healthcare companies in the world based on sales. Almost two-thirds of this deal will be funded with cash and the rest with stock.

AbbVie expects this acquisition to be 10% accretive to adjusted earnings-per-share a year after the close of the deal. Peak accretion could reach 20% and the return on invested capital of the transactions should exceed AbbVie’s cost of capital within the first full year.

Another added benefit of the Allergan purchase is that it offers the AbbVie an opportunity to diversify its revenue streams.

Source: Investor Presentation

AbbVie’s reliance on Humira for revenue has decreased in recent quarters and that should only continue once Allergan is in the fold. Whereas Humira contributed the majority of revenues prior to this deal, the new look AbbVie will only receive 40% of revenues from Humira. This will be especially important as the drug losses patent protection in 2023.

This deal does comes with risks, as AbbVie will add to its debt position in order to fund the transaction. The company ended the third quarter with $36 billion of debt already on its balance sheet and that is before any debt related to the Allergan purchase is issued. AbbVie expects to raise as much as $28 billion to help fund this purchase.

Still, the company seeks to maintain an investment grade target rating and expects to reduce debt by at least $15 billion by 2021. This gives us confidence that AbbVie should continue to increase its dividend going forward.

Dividend Analysis

AbbVie has paid a dividend every year that it has been an independent company. Counting the years that the company was attached to Abbott Laboratories, the company has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years.

Dividend growth has been plentiful since the separation.

2013 dividends-per-share: $0.80

2014 dividends-per-share: $1.66 (108% increase)

2015 dividends-per-share: $2.02 (22% increase)

2016 dividends-per-share: $2.28 (13% increase)

2017 dividends-per-share: $2.56 (12% increase)

2018 dividends-per-share: $3.59 (40% increase)

2019 dividends-per-share: $4.28 (19% increase)

AbbVie has seen its dividend growth by extraordinary rates since becoming an independent company. Dividends-per-year have compounded at a rate of 27% annually since 2013.

The company increased its dividend 10.3% the day of the third quarter earnings release. Based on the annualized dividend of $4.72 and the most recent closing price $85, shares offer a yield of 5.5%. This is nearly three times the average yield of the S&P 500.

AbbVie’s dividend is also very safe. Using dividends received in 2019 and the midpoint for expected earnings-per-share, the company has a payout ratio of 53%. This is just slightly above the average payout ratio of 44% since AbbVie became an independent company. Therefore, the company could continue raising its dividend at a high rate, which is rare among 5%+ yielding stocks.

Final Thoughts

AbbVie is a young independent company, but is one of the largest healthcare companies in the world. Much of this is due to the success of Humira. Though sales for this product have begun to decline in international markets, Humira is patented protected in the U.S. until 2023.

AbbVie also has several other promising products that have the potential to produce substantial peak revenues. In addition, the stock offers a very high 5.5% dividend that is well-covered by earnings.

Unlike many high-yield stocks, which do not offer much dividend growth, AbbVie is a rare combination of a 5.5% yield and substantial dividend increases. For these reasons, we feel that AbbVie is one of the best high-yield dividend stocks on the market today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.