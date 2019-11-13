Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Lack Of Significant Changes Among The Funds

Taking into account the high Z-scores of the high-yield closed-end funds, I am not going to review a fund as a potential long candidate.

The benchmark of the high-yield bonds reported a slight increase in its price. The closed-end funds from the sector did not surprise us with any significant changes.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. For me, personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

Just a slight change in the price of the main benchmark which we use to track the high-yield sector. Over the past week, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) rose by $0.03 per share and finished the Friday session at $86.85 per share. The main index remains close to its highest levels for the year after the recent rate cut from the central bank of the U.S. The situation around trade deal negotiations seems calm, and the stock market reached a new all-time high. The seeking of higher yields may be a good foundation for the new positive impulse in the high-yield bonds sector in the next several weeks.

Source: Barchart, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.19 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation between the two sectors of 0.83 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you can see, it is 0.90 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Two funds from the sector announced their dividends:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF) $0.1000 per share.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) $0.0950 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

The past week did not surprise us with some interesting changes in the high-yield sector. Cumulatively, the prices and the net asset values of the high-yield, closed-end funds remained flat for the week.

The Z-score metric is very common in finance and statistics. It is one of the main tools that we use when we prepare our research for closed-end funds. It shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period, and may be useful to conclude if the fund is overpriced or undervalued from a statistical point of view. Currently, most of the high-yield CEFs are trading at positive Z-scores, and I am very cautious when I try to find interesting long positions. The statistical edge which was available at the beginning of the year has vanished after the funds raised their prices.

Yes, now is not the best moment to include such kind of funds to your assets, but if you increase the return of your portfolio, the BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) is one of the options which has relatively low Z-score. We do have a yield on the price of 8.46% and yield on the net asset value of 7.82%. The current distribution is $0.0215, and it is paid on a monthly basis. Also, according to the latest earnings report, we have a positive earnings/coverage ratio.

Source: CEFData.com

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

The Z-score is a very useful tool to identify which of the funds are statistically overpriced or undervalued. Therefore, when we see some of the participants to be traded above 2.00 points Z-score without any significant fundamental reason, I always recommend to close these long positions and reallocate your funds. If the outlook of the sector gets worse, I will take "Short" positions in the funds with the highest statistical parameters to hedge my long exposure.

Last time we saw the First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) trading at a Z-score of 3.10 points, and I mentioned that the closing of this long position is not so bad idea. On a weekly basis, the price of this fund fell by 1.22%. Usually, it is very difficult for the participants to maintain such a high Z-score.

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.30 points. On a weekly basis, we find a slight decrease of 0.08 bps of the average value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

The next factor, which I consider as important, is the spread between the net asset value and price. Most of the funds are still trading at a discount, and the period remains favorable to include some of them to your portfolio based on this criterion. No doubt, if you combine the attractive discount with a relatively low Z-score, the chances for a capital gain are even higher.

I suppose some of the above funds are traded at a discount just because their latest earnings were not high enough to cover the monthly distribution. A factor that is a concern for most of the market participants due to a potential dividend cut. However, according to CEFConnect, the Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc., New America High Income Fund (HYB), and Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) continue to keep good levels of their earnings/coverage ratios. I consider the levels below 90% as dangerous ones.

Source: CEFConnect.com

In other words, the latest earnings of their portfolios are high enough to maintain the dividend. Therefore, from my perspective, these funds have the quality to be analyzed in more detail.

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -4.76%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -4.56%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

From my perspective, the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) and the MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) are risky investments at these levels. Both of them are traded close or above their net asset values, mainly because they offer a high current yield. It seems like market participants do not take into consideration the fact that the earnings of the portfolios are below the required amount to cover the dividends.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Source: CEFData.com

Source: CEFData.com

Here is a full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their respective discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 5.43% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset values are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

Three funds offer yield on price above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.23%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.84%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.26%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value. We notice that the leverage of the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) has been decreased from 28.53 to 25.22%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable and riskier assets such as high-yield bonds, CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on November 10, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

