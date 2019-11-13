Tyson: Letting It Run
About: Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)
by: Quad 7 Capital
Summary
TSN stock has been rallying after reporting a so-so quarter.
While revenues mostly grew, expenses really skyrocketed and weighed on margins and operating income for most of the business.
EPS fell from last year.
The 2020 outlook suggests better margins, but EPS growth will only be in the single-digits and at $90 per share, that is expensive at 16X forward EPS.
We suggest sitting tight.
Tyson Foods' (TSN) stock has been rallying after reporting a so-so quarter, on hopes that margins will improve in the future. We still believe the stock is a hold, after we took