Valeritas Holdings' (VLRX) CEO John Timberlake on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

John Timberlake

Thank you, Greg. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I am delighted to announce that during the third quarter ended September 30, Valeritas experienced robust revenue growth coupled with an acceleration and our legal prescription volumes in United States. For the quarter, we posted revenue of $8.5 million, a 22% increase over the third quarter of 2018 and a 13% sequential growth over the second quarter this year.

What I find exciting is that our U.S. revenue grew 30% in the third quarter versus the same quarter in 2018. As all of our $8.5 million this year and this third quarter was generated in United States versus a $6.5 million revenue generated in U.S. same quarter of 2018. Our total prescriptions in United States across targets and non-targets combined grew more than 25% in the third quarter versus the same quarter in 2018.

In our targeted accounts, total and new prescriptions grew year-over-year by an impressive 41% and 48% respectively demonstrating our continued acceleration with those accounts where we focus our resources. On a sequential basis, total and new prescription growth in our target accounts were 30% and 9% respectively.

As a reminder, target accounts represent those V-Go prescribers to whom our field-based sales team calls on in support and where we focus the vast majority of our resources. Conversely, we characterized accounts or prescribers, which are field does not call on or support has non-target accounts.

Those non-targets represent prescribers and geographies where we have no sales reps, so called white space or end markets where a representative is somewhere in the area by the prescriber, but who is the prescriber that we currently do not call on or support by our field force.

During this quarter, total prescriptions for those non-target accounts decreased by 4% as compared to the third quarter in 2018. However, on a sequential basis, total prescriptions from these non-target accounts actually grew by 1% demonstrating that our business in those areas has stabilized.

When you look at the sales territories, which were already in place before our late first quarter of this year expansion, which I will call existing territory, total and new prescriptions increased year-over-year by 34% and 37% respectively for the quarter, and increased – and they also increased 9% and 6% sequentially, respectively.

A strong growth in our existing markets demonstrates the value of our fully integrated V-Go Cares program and its ability to help accelerate growth in our more tenured, in larger volume territories. As a reminder, our V-Go Cares program integrates our patient and provider support for V-Go under one umbrella that ensures our comprehensive support for V-Go in a coordinated and efficient manner.

Our V-Go Cares program allows our field representatives more time to focus on promoting V-Go within your targets. V-Go Cares program includes our greatly expanded field-based contracted V-Go certified trainers who train new patients and who provide follow-up support, includes our virtual CD patient coaches through our partnership with Cecelia Health, who help educate patients prior to starting V-Go and they also focus on helping them stay on V-Go post the starting a V-Go and it also includes our integrated reimbursement support team and our integrated CRM system, which allows us to connect all these components together as well as allows us to market and communicate directly to those patients.

Now prior to the V-Go Cares is being fully implemented. Our greatest challenge for continued growth with our highest volume territories, what’s primarily field rep bandwidth and now post the full integration of the V-Go Cares program in the late first quarter of this year is larger and mature markets have actually accelerated the growth in second quarter and third quarter of this year.

So now let’s look at the impact of our 2019 expansion where we increase our sales force by approximately 50% by adding around 25 new field-based sales representative in the middle of the first quarter of this year. This new representatives started in the field not by selling or asking for prescriptions, but instead by executing our experience program, which we refer to as our Early Access Program or EAP, which leveraged our learning from similar programs we did in 2018. Now this EAP program was designed to get a few key prescribers in each territory, hands on clinical experience with V-Go with no risk or cost to the patient, thereby allowing that prescriber to see the great benefits of V-Go firsthand with their own patients.

The EAP ran into May of this year. Therefore, the new representatives really did not begin selling or generating prescriptions until about mid-May of this year. The result of this approach was that the new territories had marginal impact in revenues in our second quarter and they began contributing to the total company growth in the third quarter.

And with that said, we saw that the total in new prescription in these new territories grew sequentially from the second quarter by 23% and 17% respectively. As a group, the new territory is generated approximately 18% of the total prescriptions by generated of all our target accounts during the third quarter.

Now these robust early prescription trends demonstrate that our V-Go Early Access Program was effective and is paying dividends already. Now we have seen that this most recent group of new representatives has become even more productive in a shorter period of time and representatives we hired in 2017 or 2016 due to our continued adaptation of our sales approach and the support from a fully integrated V-Go Cares program.

I want to share a very concrete example of how our current sales model coupled with our V-Go Cares program is a really allowing our new reps to become more productive even faster. One of our original representatives, sales representatives who started in the market prior to 2016 who is selling under our old model, but for personal reasons had wanted move to a new state and moved into a new territory where we had never had a V-Go rep before. Now the same representative, now with our new approach and with our V-Go Cares umbrellas was able to generate the same monthly level of field prescriptions, in his fifth month, which under the old model and without the V-Go Cares took him 12 months to produce.

Seeing this, as well as looking at the overall accelerated growth across our existing territory, a fast start with a whole group of new sales force expansion reps, gives me great confidence in our continued acceleration in the fourth quarter and beyond. In terms of our reimbursement coverage, we began the third quarter with some major wins for patients by getting V-Go place on the commercial preferred formulary for Humana, Cigna, and CVS.

Throughout this quarter, we have witnessing, increasing number of prescriptions being adjudicated and filled through the plans and I believe these preferred positions will help fuel future growth in the fourth quarter and throughout 2020. During the third quarter, we continued to announce results of clinical studies that confirm both the clinical and economic benefits that V-Go provides to patients.

In October, positive data from their retrospective study using the HealthCore Integrated Research Database comparing patients using V-Go to patients using multiple daily injection therapy was published in the Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy. A study demonstrate that V-Go users experienced lower insulin dose requirements and lower diabetes rate medication costs while lowering their average blood glucose levels as measured by A1C.

During the last six months of therapy in a study that V-Go users had a decrease in insulin total daily dose of 29 units per day, whereas in multiple daily injection group actually had an increase in total daily use of insulin by 6 units per day. Also during that six-month period, a total diabetes medication cost were approximately $1,300 less for the V-Go patients versus multiple daily injection patients.

And as I noted, in V-Go patients provided this cost savings, while actually lowering their blood glucose slightly more than the MDI group. As a backdrop, to date, V-Go is currently cleared by the FDA to deliver only the more expensive U-100 rapid acting insulins, such as Humalog or NovoLog. And essentially, all the data disk that the company has presented today, which again has consistently demonstrated patients who use the V-Go versus injected insulin, due to significantly less total insulin per day, while significantly lower the blood sugars.

All the data was really based on using these rapid acting insulins. In August of this year, we announced that a randomized multicenter controlled study with patients with type 2 diabetes and pairing the delivery of the less expensive U-100 regular human insulin by V-Go versus delivering U-100 rapid acting insulin V-Go met the primary A1C or blood sugar level steady endpoints.

The planned interim analysis was reviewed by an independent data safety and monitoring committee, who unanimously recommended stopping further screening and randomization after determining that non-inferiority between the two insulin therapies had already been met. At a study demonstrated that patients actually diabetes, who use V-Go achieve similar A1C or glucose controlled, whether they’re using the less expensive regular human insulin versus the rapid acting more expensive insulin.

Now we believe this data is profound as the use of regular human insulin could save U.S. patients with type 2 diabetes and healthcare systems thousands of dollars per year and could lead to better patient compliance, resulting in potentially improve blood glucose, because they’re actually using the product and delivering the insulin.

Now, late June, we filed a special 510(k) device modification with the FDA that included using regular human insulin with the V-Go. Subsequent to our submission, the FDA has converted our file to a regular 510(k) filing and the company is on schedule to provide the agency with the additional requests and information by the end of this year.

Turning to our R&D pipeline, the company has made significant progress in the preparation to bring or V-Go SIM, which is our Simple Insulin Management, Bluetooth connected accessory device to market. As a reminder, V-Go SIM as a step on accessory that detects and records basal-bolus insulin usage and wirelessly send this information to the SIM smartphone app.

Our belief based on market research and feedback from V-Go patients, type 2 patients that instance who are not yet using the V-Go and from healthcare providers, is that the availability of the V-Go SIM device will aid in the compliance persistent use of V-Go. It will allow for prescribers to adjust dosing periodically and it could enable the patient to get even better clinical results by using all the insulins available in the V-Go every day.

It’s important to note that the V-Go SIM does not control the V-Go and once the V-Go SIM is on the market, the V-Go can still run and operate as it does today with or without the V-Go accessory. So regarding timing, based on review from multiple external regulatory experts, the company’s position was that the V-Go SIM was a 510(k) exempt accessory device, which meant we had to do all the necessary testing and documentation for 510(k), but that we would not have to actually submit all that work prior to entering the market with the product.

Subsequently, we’ve had some very constructive discussions with year-to-date, it was determined that the company would in fact need to submit 510(k) related specifically to and only for the V-Go SIM accessory.

Now because the company was already conducting all the necessary testing and preparing all the necessary work for 510(k) material under our previous exempt assumption. This change does not require the company to complete any additional testing beyond what was already planned. But it will require that the 510(k) be filed in the first quarter of 2020 and for it to first to be cleared by the FDA prior to us bringing the product to market. But because we were in a position to introduce the SIM as early as January, I’m confident that the company is in a great position to launch V-Go SIM immediately upon clearance from the FDA.

Now on a new and exciting initiative from Valeritas, during the third quarter, we have numerous announcements regarding our proprietary h-Patch wearable drug delivery technology and its use and delivering a variety of therapeutics beyond insulin.

As a reminder, the underlining technology behind the V-Go is the h-Patch. The V-Go is the branded name to deliver insulin using that h-Patch technology. Now, over the recent quarters, we came to realize that there were – there maybe substantial opportunity to leverage and monetize our h-Patch technology beyond V-Go to facilitate the simple and effective subcutaneous delivery of injected medicines for other drug companies into their patients across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Especially those therapeutics, that either have a very low bioavailability in humans using the current mode of illustration and/or significant side effects with its current mode of administration and/or even significant potential patient quality of the life challenges. Our plan is to explore partnering opportunities with companies who could benefit from utilizing h-Patch to deliver their therapeutics, thereby allowing us to advance our technology to generate non-dilutive capital in the shorter term and potentially generate significant cash flows in the future.

During the last four months, the company has proactively identified multiple drugs that could be delivered in the current V-Go patch configurations. And we have conducted relatively inexpensive pharmacokinetic or PK studies to demonstrate the h-Patch ability to efficiently and effectively deliver drugs.

To date, we have completed these PK studies, we have publicly communicated a successful delivery and we presented our data at major U.S. and international scientific congresses. Within and using the following different drugs. cannabidiol or CBD, apomorphine and GLP-1 analogue. Each of these three therapeutics present unique and fertile opportunity for Valeritas to further leverage and monetize our h-Patch wearable drug delivery technology.

Now you can learn more about the study results and which diseases we believe h-Patch could really make a meaningful clinical and patient outcome difference by reviewing our press releases, which are easily accessible on our company website. I want to reiterate that these opportunities will be derived through partnering with companies, who could benefit from utilizing our h-Patch to deliver their therapeutics, whereby Valeritas would provide the devices and the drug companies would conduct and pay for the clinical studies. The net result would be a net positive cash flow to Valeritas.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Erick Lucera.

Erick Lucera

Thank you, John, and hello everyone. My comments today will focus on revenue, margin improvement and expenses. Our full financials are available in our 10-Q, which will be filed later today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For the third quarter of 2019, revenue increased 22% to $8.5 million, as total V-Go prescriptions grew 25% versus the third quarter of 2018 nationally and in our target accounts, prescriptions grew 41%.

Gross profit in the third quarter was $4.2 million versus $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin for the quarter was 49.6%, up from the 45.9% in the prior year, driven primarily by higher sales volume evidencing the benefits of scale in our business model. Total operating expenses for the third quarter were $16.3 million, up $2.6 million versus the same period in 2018, driven primarily by nearly a 50% increase in the number of sales reps, which went from 50 to approximately 75. The integration of over 80 field-based V-Go certified trainers and live remote patient coaches into our V-Go Cares program and promotional spending to target and healthcare providers.

Our operating loss for the quarter was $12.1 million compared to the operating loss for the third quarter of 2018 of $10.6 million, driven by the increase in OpEx as previously described. At the end of September, the company announced that we had reduced our long-term debt obligation by nearly 60%, which among other advantages will save the company approximately $8 million in cash interest expense.

Specifically, the company worked with its creditors to reduce its debt obligation by $25 million by exchanging that amount into Series B preferred stock, which can be converted into common stock on a one-to-one ratio. This reduction in long-term debt will result in greater financial flexibility and significant cash expense savings.

Turning to guidance, based on the prescription trend we experienced through October, we remain confident in our revenue growth rates will continue to accelerate throughout the year and return to 30% year-over-year for the total company in the fourth quarter, due our V-Go Cares program, as well as anticipated increased contributions from our new sales reps.

As a reminder, our U.S. growth has already returned to 30% during this – the third quarter. Based on our third quarter results and prescriptions through October, we expect to report a record revenue in the fourth quarter between $9.1 million and $9.4 million all within the United States and we do not expect to record any OUS revenue, representing year-over-year growth of 32 – gross margin to continue to trend higher for the remainder of the year and expect to exit the fourth quarter of 2019 with a gross margin between 52% and 54%.

At this point, I would like to turn the call back to John for closing comments.

John Timberlake

Thank you, Erick. I think we all know there are millions of patients with type 2 diabetes and insulin therapy in the United States and that the vast majority of them are not meeting their A1C or their blood sugar goals. Every day, patients struggle with the adherence to multiple daily injections as over 75% do not inject insulin away from the home. Valeritas continues to demonstrate that when patients with type 2 diabetes switch from taking insulin injections to delivering your insulin with the V-Go, they significantly lower their blood sugars and they do so with significantly less total daily insulin.

I’m very excited to see how our existing reps have now accelerate their growth and believe that are fully integrated V-Go Cares program is a significant driver in that growth. I am also very pleased to see that fast uptake of our new reps as this class has gained traction and has generated better results in their first five months to six months in any of our previous classes of sales representatives as we started. These factors combined with our strong reimbursement gives me confidence that we will continue to accelerated growth in the fourth quarter and beyond.

And with that operator, could you please open up the call for questions?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Steven Lichtman of Oppenheimer & Company. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Steven Lichtman

Thank you. Hi, guys. So you talked about a number of things that are accelerating U.S. performance and you’re anticipating that again here in the fourth quarter. Beyond the new sales reps and cares, I wonder if you could touch based a little bit more on the managed care wins from earlier in the year and what you’re seeing in terms of impact from them at this point or what you’re anticipating looking ahead from some of those formulary wins.

John Timberlake

Sure. Thank you, Steve, for the question. Yes. As I mentioned, we started off the quarter with some really nice formulary placement wins, which it does a couple thing. It really puts the patient co-pay back at the level equal to the lowest possible branded level, pre-plans I mentioned. And again keeping in mind that these patients are typically multiple or treating multiple diseases, so they have co-pays for their blood sugar – for their not only for diabetes but for cholesterol. It could be for either high blood pressure.

So it’s a really important driver. What we have seen Steve is, every month through the quarter we’ve seen an increase in the number of prescriptions as I mentioned that to get adjudicated in our field through those plans. We’re in the past. They would have been – the patient would have had the prescription decided not to go to a pharmacy and not pay the higher tier co-pay for example. So we think that help support our growth that we’re seeing. And when you couple that with what we’re doing to V-Go Cares program, that’s why we’ve seen 40% growth in our target accounts this quarter. And we expect to see that continue to accelerate in the fourth quarter with the additional having three more months of experience with our new sales reps.

So I think it really just puts us having, I think we are very strong putting into managed care. The vast majority of our – of all of our contracts with managed care, both in the Part D and the commercial are in the preferred situation. So we’re taking or reducing that co-pay burden to the patient. So we’re getting a higher success rate post their prescription being written.

Steven Lichtman

Okay, got it. Moving on to some of the additional potential indications, following the PK work, can you talk generally about sort of where you are in terms of discussions, receptivity from therapeutic companies. Any sense of when we – any sense you could give us as to when we could hear from you guys on next steps there?

John Timberlake

Yes. Your latter part of your question will be the one where I can’t predict, the discussions as you never can predict the time period, but the receptivity has been great. For the three drugs we have public disclosed, we have presented, as I mentioned been accepted and even invited to major, not only U.S., but international congresses where we have presented the data. I think we have extreme high interest and the ability, as I mentioned, we picked these drugs on purpose.

Some because they – some – one drug requires multiple injections has serious side effects because of the dosing creates a high onboarding and then it felt with a short half-life falls off, which we can address. Other like the CBD orally administered is very, very low viability. So what we have seen is we have had conversations with companies, some have reached out to us, I’ll do reached out to them, but these are preliminary, very early stages Steve.

And I think we’ve done what we wanted to do. We could highlight our technology by showing up at congresses and kind of in boost more we can actually show some data and show the PK value of what we get really overcome. So I think we’ve been very pleased in the first three months of this – of creating the interest, creating initial dialog and discussions with companies. I can’t predict, how long it takes before we get somebody – excuse me, across the finish line.

Steven Lichtman

Got it. And then just lastly, John, relative to international, obviously you mentioned this year just will be driven by the U.S. Can you update us though, where you are in terms of international, I think you had sort of 15 countries you’d been working with potentially. What could we expect generally in 2020 on that front?

John Timberlake

Yes. So I think as we mentioned, we have agreements covering 14 or 15 geographies. To date, we have three countries, who are promoting the product and selling the product, Australia and New Zealand and Italy. Australia, New Zealand is mainly a cash paying approach, which was very common for the – when we introduced other diabetes products like Libre and Dexcom. Italy, we’ve been very pleased, as I mentioned last time had very strong reimbursement. And they are really seeing some nice pickup in their patients.

I think, they have started several hundreds of patients. They are seeing very high persistency, when patients start with a Libre for example, because they promote both those products in that country. So we’re learn taking lessons and learnings from that, because doctor see immediate feedback, which supports that patient use. So I think we’re going to see, Italy, really continue to grow and expect them to be in a position to place orders for next year.

The other countries are continuing to work through reimbursements. And that’s the biggest challenge for the other geographies. Reimbursement, as we hear about in today, in our news in United States where costs and reimbursement is always an issue. It’s even more so in other countries, and it’s a process that I can’t predict. It’s not an easy process. It’s really a country by country and sometimes a province by province discussion.

So I get, I don’t expect significant, very large revenue coming from OUS next year. We will get – again, early I think we’ll continue to grow. I expect that we’ll get some other reimburse countries. But when they do that, it’s not immediate. You could still take three months before they can start promoting. So our focus has really been making sure we support those customers or those partners, but we’re really taking care of really showing some nice growth here in the United States.

Steven Lichtman

Got it, great. Thanks, John.

John Timberlake

Thank you, Steve.

Our next question comes from the line of Peter Edelman of Edelman Family of Funds [ph]. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Peter Edelman

Thank you. Hello, John. You spoke about the V-Go Cares program and what do you believe is, having – that is having a real impact on the sales ramp. Could you give a somewhat more granular description exactly, what that V-Go Cares program entails?

John Timberlake

Yes, sure. So we do call this our umbrella, because really what we’re trying to do is support the patient throughout what we call the whole patient journey. And that means from the time a patient might first be made aware of V-Go, whether it’s – they find out about V-Go themselves through our marketing or they come across in the lab or they see some news or they’re introduced V-Go by their prescriber.

So that very first time that V-Go becomes into their mind. We now have a contact point and it’s every word from making sure that patient understands what the V-Go is, because with devices, some patients have misconceptions. So we can utilize our resources under the umbrella to help educate the patient. Here’s the V-Go is, we can provide you a physical demo. So you know, this is not a complicated electronic product. We can talk through your questions.

And the point of that is to make sure that they are really aware of advantages it could provide to them and it increases that percentage of them showing up for the training session and a much higher percentage of them actually being ready to receive the V-Go if a doctor brings it up and visit. So it’s just upfront work that we do to make sure the patient understands it. It’s the support from training the patient with our field based contract trainers. It’s follow-up after the patient is trained to help them through a reimbursement to make sure they know, okay, it’s covered under XYZ pharmacy. Your copay is $20. Here, we’ll even help you make sure your pharmacy has the product before you show up. It is following up the patient afterwards to make sure they have any questions, because patients retain less than 50% of what they’re presented in the doctor visit.

So where it’s an immediate follow-up, subsequent follow-up to make sure they understand how to use the product, get the first refill, answer their questions. So really we’re helping the patient through that whole journey. We’re also helping the physician office by reducing the burden from them, if they identify the patient and start the prescription, we can really help them throughout the whole process.

So I think it’s really a kind of A to Z process of helping that patient from the very beginning point of time until hopefully they become a very happy compliant and here patient and now they’re on their own. Hope, that answered your question?

Peter Edelman

Yes, thank you. That’s very clarifying. Thank you.

John Timberlake

Thank you.

And there are no further questions in the queue at this time. I will turn the call back over to John Timberlake for final remarks.

John Timberlake

All right. Well, thank you really for joining us. As you can tell, I think we are very exciting for what we have done and what we’ve been able to grow, and you’re really excited about what Q4 and 2020 will bring. So look forward to keeping everybody updated in our progress. Thank you.

