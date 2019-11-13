Billboard REIT Derby: Lamar Vs. Outfront

In an environment of a possible economic slowdown, we prefer the more defensive player that demonstrates higher dividend growth and safety and a cheaper valuation.

The two main players in this market are Lamar Advertising and Outfront Media.

The out-of-home advertising market is growing stronger than the overall advertising market and very sensitive to economic growth.

Games between two rivals that are based in areas of close geographical proximity are often known as a local derby, or simply just a derby; a sporting event between two teams from the same town, city or region. In the US REIT universe we can find certain corners of the market where only two players are active. One such corner is the billboard market. The two protagonists are Lamar Advertising (LAMR) and Outfront Media (OUT). Please stay tuned for our first REIT derby!

The out-of-home advertising market

Lamar Advertising and Outfront Media are the two main players in the so-called out-of-home (OOH) advertising market. Their revenues are derived primarily from the rental of advertising space on outdoor advertising displays.

In 2018, OOH accounted for 3.9% of the US advertising market. This share is growing. In the period from 1998 to 2018, the overall advertising market grew 2.9% while OOH had a growth of 3.3%.

Exhibit 1: US Ad Spending and Media Mix

Revenue growth is based on many factors that include the ability to increase occupancy of existing advertising displays, raise advertising rates, and acquire new advertising displays and its operating results are therefore affected by general economic conditions, as well as trends in the advertising industry. Advertising spending is particularly sensitive to changes in general economic conditions which affect the rates that can be charged for advertising on displays and the ability to maximize advertising sales or occupancy on the displays.

Compared to other REITs, billboard REITs have a very short lease duration (1 month to 12 months).

In periods of high growth, short leases are favorable because the company can raise prices more quickly as demand for advertising increases. However, in the event we go into an economic downturn or a slowdown enough to deter advertising spending, the short-term nature of the company's leases could be a risk. This is why the company's performance is so intricately tied to economic growth – which drives advertising spending.

Exhibit 2: GDP growth vs. OOH Revenue growth

Since the great financial crisis, OOH managed to keep growing in line with GDP. Internet media revenues grew stronger while TV, radio and print lagged.

Exhibit 3: Media revenue growth

Within the out of home market, billboards show a stronger growth (1998-2018 CAGR of 3.4%) than the so-called transit advertising (2.1% growth).

Exhibit 4: U.S. OOH Mix

The ability to convert traditional static billboards to digital provides growth opportunities as well as the potential for higher EBITDA margins. However, as the sector transitions static boards to digital, it will be more sensitive to changes in advertising demand given the shorter term contract period compared to static boards. This may lead to more volatility in earnings during periods of economic weakness than what was experienced historically when assets were more likely to be subject to longer term contracts.

One of the main advantages of out-of-home advertisements is that they cannot be blocked, unlike online advertisements. Therefore, viewability is 100%.

The cost is also comparatively low (CPM of $5 for OOH advertising, $7 for online, $17 for TV, $25 for print, and $6 for radio).

These factors will likely result in a higher allocation to out-of-home advertising by large U.S. companies, in combination with focused online advertisements for targeted marketing.

Compared to other traditional media outlets, the outdoor advertising industry is not likely to suffer from disintermediation and benefits from restrictions on the supply of billboards which help support advertising rates and high asset valuations. The supply of OOH advertisement locations is limited, which leads to first-mover advantages to companies which acquire these assets. Newcomers must then find less suitable locations or find themselves paying a premium to buy such assets, even if any are made available for sale. This creates a high barrier to entry and has led to a market with only 4 big players.

In terms of revenues, Lamar Advertising is the biggest player with a market share of 23% followed closely behind by Outfront Media (21% market share). Numbers three and four are Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) and JCDecaux (OTCPK:JCDXF) with respectively 17% and 5% of the market.

Exhibit 5: 2018 U.S. OOH revenues

Lamar, Outfront and ClearChannel get most of their revenues from billboards, while the opposite is true for JCDecaux.

Exhibit 6: Revenue Mix

In terms of profitability, Lamar and Outfront perform best.

Exhibit 7: Profitability

Market outlook

Together with internet and search, OOH is one of the advertising market segments that is expected to grow and gain market share in 2019.

Exhibit 8: 2019 growth

The U.S. outdoor and out-of-home ad sector has managed to log gains amid a weak ad revenue environment, competition from online/digital and traditional ad delivery mediums attributed to the sector's continued focus on digital-based products. S&P Global Market Intelligence projects the sector's ad revenues will likely increase 5.1% year over year in 2019.

Exhibit 9: OOH ad revenue growth

However, the mid-single-digit revenue growth might be short-lived as a probable economic slowdown could weigh on the sector's future revenue trend path, owing to its sensitivity to U.S. GDP growth. Additionally, the sector will be cycling against tougher year-over-year comparisons.

Although digital signage has been around for quite a while, it is increasing in importance for the industry as new units are rolled out every month thanks to aggressive digital expenditure. Ad space providers intend to capitalize on the ability of digital displays to offer products for both local and national advertisers. National clients are able to run ad campaigns across many markets by networking the medium.

The major players in the OOH market have been pursuing aggressive strategies to roll out new digital billboards to capitalize on the medium's built-in efficiency and ability to attract prospective advertisers. Given that supply is limited amid tough regulations on building new digital units, the public outdoor operators have relied on smaller tuck-in acquisitions in the past, coupled with a strategy to convert existing static billboards into digital units.

Lamar vs. Outfront

Both companies became REITs in 2014 - Outfront after its spin-off from CBS (CBS).

As a pure-play out-of-home advertising company, Lamar Advertising provides mainly local advertising and derives revenues from a diversified customer base, with no single advertiser accounting for more than 1% of the company's billboard advertising revenue. Lamar has demonstrated discipline historically in managing operating expenses and capital expenditures, which resulted in strong free cash flow generation during the economic downturn in 2008 and 2009. After several years of directing free cash flow to debt reduction, the company has been more acquisitive in recent years and there is the potential for additional debt-financed acquisitions.

Exhibit 10: National vs. local revenues

Outfront Media has positions in all the top markets in the US and Canada. Outfront has generated negative free cash flow after dividends in recent years which has led to higher debt levels, but Outfront has experienced strong revenue and EBITDA growth in the past few quarters that have led to lower overall leverage levels. EBITDA margins are good, but are below the industry average of its US competitors due to its lower margin transit business.

The continued conversion of traditional static billboards to digital is expected to support revenue and EBITDA growth although the company has historically spent less than its largest competitors on digital billboard displays.

Exhibit 11: Quarterly U.S. revenue growth

Thanks to its strong growth in recent quarters, Outfront has outperformed Lamar the past year.

Exhibit 12: 1-year total return

Longer term, Lamar is clearly outperforming Outfront.

Exhibit 13: 5-year total return

A logical next question would be: Is Outfront after the run-up of the last twelve months now more expensive than Lamar?

Before we answer that question we first take a look at the balance sheet strength (and hence dividend safety).

Dividend safety

Let’s first take a look at each company's dividend history. The past five years Lamar grew its dividend every year, while Outfront kept it stable.

Exhibit 14: Lamar Advertising dividend history

Exhibit 15: Outfront Media dividend history

Both billboard REITs are part of the Specialty REIT sector. Compared to the average REIT, Specialty REITs have higher debt ratios and a higher pay-out ratio and hence a lower dividend safety.

The billboard REIT debt ratios are close to those of the specialty REITs while their pay-out ratio is much lower, even lower than the average REIT.

Exhibit 16: Dividend safety

Lamar’s debt ratios are much healthier than those of Outfront. They are even better than the average REIT! Outfront’s pay-out ratio is on the other hand lower than Lamar’s. But the latter has a pay-out ratio more or less in line with the REIT average.

Exhibit 17: Dividend safety

All-in-all we can say that Lamar scores better than Outfront on the level of dividend safety. If the advertising market would indeed slow down as expected in the coming years, this could be very important indeed. On this front Lamar wins the derby.

Valuation

As we said before, both billboard REITs are part of the Specialty REIT sector.

Exhibit 18: Valuation

Specialty REITs are cheaper than the average REIT and within the Specialty REIT sector our two billboard REITs are cheaper than the average specialty REITs based on P/FFO. Based on dividend yield they are a bit more expensive. We will see in a minute that the billboard REITs have a much lower pay-out ratio compared to the average specialty REITs.

When we compare our billboard REITs, Lamar is slightly more expensive than Outfront.

Exhibit 19: Valuation

Given Lamar’s stronger balance sheet and dividend safety, this higher valuation can be warranted. We can check this by looking how the current valuation compares to both companies’ own history.

Exhibit 20: Lamar Advertising dividend yield

Exhibit 21: Outfront Media dividend yield

While Lamar is currently valued at around the average dividend yield over the past 5 years, this is not the case for Outfront. The latter is very expensive compared to its own history. So valuation-wise, Lamar wins the derby... again.

Conclusion

Owing to the out-of-home advertising market’s sensitivity to U.S. GDP growth, an economic slowdown could weigh on the sector's future revenue trend path. In such an environment we have a preference for the more defensive player which is in this case Lamar Advertising. Certainly because Lamar was able to generate strong free cash flow during the economic downturn in 2008 and 2009.

Also when we look at dividend growth, dividend safety and valuation, Lamar comes out on top.

So the winner of our billboard REIT derby is: Lamar Advertising!

