Natural Gas: Turning Bearish

The rationale of our positioning is simple: Winter gas trading is dominated by incoming weather model forecasts. And the December outlook is bearish.

For the week ending 11/8, we still show no change in storage (0 Bcf). EOS for April is 1.53 Tcf.

Welcome to the turning bearish edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

At the moment, both ECMWF-EPS and GFS-ENS show neutral heating demand conditions from day 8 to 15. But for traders to take advantage of the trading set-up, the key is to figure out where this trend is headed.

From the ECMWF-EPS long-range outlook yesterday, the December set-up is bearish. On a comparison basis, the set-up going into December looks awfully similar to that of December 2018. This has prompted some traders to wonder what would happen to prices if such a bearish outlook comes to fruition.

In addition, despite similar levels of heating demand this year in November versus last year, the fundamental balance is 1/3rd of that of last year. The lack of deficit we are seeing this year is another reason why natural gas prices didn't spike to the same degree as they did last year.

As a result, our take is that if the December weather outlook is bearish, we could see December contracts finish below $2.5/MMBtu. We are bearish as a result.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.