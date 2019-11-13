UGA: The Power Of Roll Yield

Prices in New York Harbor have started to increase versus the Gulf Coast and we are likely going to see this increase continue.

UGA has a very simple methodology for holding RBOB futures – and this is a strong plus for the instrument due to seasonal backwardation in the curve.

Over the last year, shares of the United States Gasoline ETF (UGA) have strongly performed by bringing a 34% return to shareholders. In this piece, I will argue that I believe UGA has much more upside remaining and that in the coming months, the returns will be strongly positive for the instrument.

Understanding UGA

Prior to jumping into an analysis of the gasoline markets, let’s talk about exactly what UGA is and seeks to accomplish. If you’re familiar with the popular oil market ETF USO, then you’ll likely immediately understand UGA since it’s basically the exact same methodology but instead of holding crude futures, UGA holds gasoline futures.

The basic methodology behind UGA is that it offers exposure to gasoline futures and holds the front-month contract until two weeks prior to expiry – at which point it rolls exposure into the second month RBOB futures contract. This methodology is simple, straightforward, and is remarkably effective in the gasoline markets.

If you’re familiar with the gasoline markets, the reason why UGA’s methodology tends to perform strongly is that gasoline has a high degree of seasonality in its forward curve due to gasoline specification changes around when seasons change. As you can see in the following chart, which shows a 5-year range of the differential between the front two months of gasoline futures, gasoline tends to be caught in backwardation (front contract priced above second-month contract) in most months of the year.

This is a strong appeal for holding UGA because of its impacts on roll yield. Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding exposure in a futures curve in a month beyond the prompt month contract. Roll yield arises from the general tendency for prices in the back of the curve to trade towards the front of the curve as time progresses. This practically means that if a market is in backwardation (front contract priced higher than back contract), then roll yield will be positive because contracts held at the lower back-month contracts will tend to increase in time in an approach towards the front of the curve.

That paragraph may seem a bit complicated, but it’s definitely worth reading it through a few times until it clicks because roll yield is a solid and strong reason to buy UGA at this time.

To understand the impact of roll yield upon returns, we can examine the returns of UGA versus the returns of gasoline on an outright basis. Since the beginning of this year, the front month contract of RBOB has increased in value by about 24%. However, the share price of UGA has increased in value by 34%. This extra 10% in return is directly due to roll yield: since the market has largely been in backwardation and UGA rolls exposure into a lower-priced contract which tends to appreciate, added returns have greatly improved the bottom-line return. This is the power of roll yield and a key reason to hold UGA as long as the market remains in backwardation.

Gasoline Markets

Roll yield aside, there are a few basic reasons why I believe that gasoline prices are going to increase in the future. The first reason has to do with the current 5-year range of inventories.

As you can see, there’s a typical pattern in a given year in which gasoline inventories tend to peak in the first quarter and draw down through this time of the year. This seasonal pattern is largely priced into the market, which means that excursions from this pattern tend to represent strong buying or selling opportunities.

At present, gasoline inventories are collapsing due to a moderate rebound in economic activity coupled with a strong turnaround season. This tangibly means that we are likely to see the price of gasoline increase as stocks continue to decline to incentivize refineries to increase runs to capture above-average gas cracks.

There is one key problem, however – a substantial portion of refining capacity near the physical delivery for the RBOB contract (which UGA holds) was lost earlier this year in an explosion. This tangibly means that prices are going to have to increase even more to incentivize imports into the region from other regions which are long gasoline. PADD 2 is the region in which the explosion occurred and it is also the region where the RBOB contract prices. And inventories in this region have just fallen to the 5-year average for the first time in many weeks.

What is interesting here is that PADD 2 doesn’t import many barrels of gasoline (rather it satisfies demand through other barrels from the United States).

This means that for PADD 2 to remain supplied, crude runs along the Gulf Coast are going to have to increase to produce more gasoline. Since this region is further from the Gulf Coast, this tangibly means that pricing at the New York Harbor delivery point is going to have to increase to such a level that imports are economic – in other words, prices are likely going to rise.

As you can see in the following chart of crack spreads, this widening has been occurring for a few weeks now.

And given the structural shortage of gasoline near the RBOB delivery location, we are likely going to see this widening continue. Since UGA holds the futures contracts in this region which is becoming short gasoline, UGA is poised to profit. Not only will UGA capture the upside appreciation in gasoline futures contracts, but it will also likely see ongoing backwardation due to tighter supplies which will provide positive roll yield. It really is a great day to buy UGA.

Conclusion

UGA has a very simple methodology for holding RBOB futures – and this is a strong plus for the instrument due to seasonal backwardation in the curve. PADD 2 has lost a substantial chunk of refining capacity, which means that prices must rise to incentivize flows. Prices in New York Harbor have started to increase versus the Gulf Coast and we are likely going to see this increase continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.