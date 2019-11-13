OLEM: It's Prime Time For This Oil ETN

OLEM’s methodology is currently in “prime time” because the futures structure in crude markets is allowing for it to give an almost roll-yield-free return.

On a year-to-date basis, the iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (OLEM) has provided a solid 19% return to shareholders, as its shares have appreciated with a general rally in the price of crude oil. In this piece, I will argue that I believe that much more upside remains for the Pure Beta ETN, and that in the coming weeks we will see OLEM hit new highs.

Understanding OLEM

If you’ve found your way to reading an article about OLEM, you probably know about roll yield and why it’s a big deal in futures markets. The reason why I can say this pretty confidently is that OLEM is a product that is created to attempt to mitigate this very specific problem which is prevalent in many oil market ETPs.

The basic idea behind OLEM is that it seeks to hold exposure across the WTI futures curve in such a way that roll yield is completely erased. If you’re familiar with roll yield, then you likely know this is simply impossible unless you’re literally just holding the front-month contract into expiry - but it’s a good thought, and OLEM has a methodology which currently allows it to meet its mandate.

If these last paragraphs didn’t make any sense, here’s the background. When you want to give exposure to the commodities markets in the form of an ETF or ETN, you’ve got an interesting problem on your hands in that futures contracts expire. This means that before expiry, the ETF or ETN has to roll exposure from one contract into a later contract to avoid holding into expiry and to continue delivering the returns of the underlying commodity.

When you hold exposure in a contract beyond the front-month contract, roll yield arises. Roll yield rests on the general tendency in financial markets for contracts in the back of the curve to trade towards the front of the curve as time progresses. When a market is in backwardation (front-month contract higher than back-month contracts), roll yield is positive because contracts held at lower prices will tend to trade up in value towards the front-month contract during a typical month. Conversely, a market in contango sees the opposite occur.

Here is the current forward curve for WTI futures (which OLEM holds):

At present, the market is in contango in the front two contracts and backwardation throughout the rest of the immediate curve. If OLEM were forced to only hold the front two contracts (like the popular USO ETF), then roll yield would currently be negative, because the contracts held at higher prices in the second-month contract would tend to be decreasing in value towards the front-month as we proceed through time.

However, since the curve flips into backwardation starting in Jan-Feb, OLEM is able to roll exposure into a contract priced very similarly to the front-month contract. This means that at present, the general returns of the ETN are going to match the underlying returns of WTI futures through time, enabling investors to track the futures markets without having to be concerned about roll yield. In other words, this is “prime time” for OLEM, since it is actually able to do exactly what it is billed to do.

Oil Markets

Since roll yield is able to be effectively mitigated through OLEM at this time, we can focus heavily on what is actually happening in the crude markets to determine where the ETN is likely headed. I don’t have space to do a deep dive of the fundamentals in this piece, but if you’d like to see a full examination of supply and demand, here’s my latest analysis.

The short story when it comes to crude oil really boils down to a few key elements. The first of which is the fact that inventories are nearing year-over-year declines in the United States.

The reason why crude stocks are falling has to do with a few key elements, but the biggest drivers are all on the supply side of the equation. First and foremost, production growth has slowed substantially over the last year (and if this rate continues, we’ll see declines in outright production over the next year).

The reason why production is slowing has to do with bankruptcies in the Permian Basin - a trend which is almost certainly going to continue until the region has been consolidated. Another key reason why supply is vulnerable has to do with OPEC. Put simply, OPEC imports have removed nearly 500 million barrels of supply from the United States this year as measured using the 5-year average.

The reason why this matters is that imports represent a substantial portion of the barrels which supply U.S. markets, and as long as imports remain low, we are almost certainly going to see stocks trending towards tightness and upside price risks. Fortunately for the oil bulls, OPEC cuts are slated to continue until April 1st of next year, and there is a good chance that OPEC will extend its cuts through more of 2020 at its December meeting.

To understand why falling inventories tend to increase the price of crude oil, we can simply examine what happens to the price of crude oil when inventories fall.

This chart makes a simple point: economics work. When inventories become tighter, the price of crude tends to rise. Given that we are seeing serious supply risk to the United States balance, there’s a very high chance that we are going to continue seeing the year-over-year change in inventories collapse.

As long as this collapse continues, simple economics (and 25 years of data) would show that prices stand a very high chance of rising as a result. It really is a great day to buy OLEM.

Conclusion

OLEM’s methodology is currently in “prime time” because the futures structure in crude markets is allowing for it to give an almost roll-yield-free return. Crude markets are becoming more constrained due to ongoing supply issues which are impacting the balance. As long as inventories continue to tighten, we will generally see higher prices in crude oil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.