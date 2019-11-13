Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) Management on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 12, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Willie Quinn - Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Dayton Misfeldt - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Judy Fox - Chief Scientific Officer

Par Hyare - Senior Vice President Commercial

Deepali Suri - Vice President, Clinical Operations

Analysts

Justin Kim - Oppenheimer

Kenneth Atkins - Cowen

Willie Quinn

Welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Dayton Misfeldt, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Judy Fox, Chief Scientific Officer, Executive Vice President Research & Development; Par Hyare, Senior Vice President Commercial; and Deepali Suri, Vice President, Clinical Operations.

Dayton will review recent corporate events, Judy will provide more details on the vecabrutinib program, and I will provide a brief financial overview of the third quarter 2019. We will then open the call for questions for which we will all be available.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during today's conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements that represents the Company's intentions, expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors set forth in today's press release and the Company's filings with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Information discussed on today's call is accurate as of today, and we do not intend to update.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dayton.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Willie. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. This is an exciting time for non-covalent BTK inhibitors, which we believe have the potential to serve as important new treatment options for patients with hematologic malignancies, who have developed resistance to currently available covalent inhibitors such as vecabrutinib.

Our lead asset, vecabrutinib, is a unique non-covalent BTK inhibitor among this new class of assets. We look forward to elaborating vecabrutinib's profile and how it can address the unmet needs of patients as we move closer to Phase 2 clinical testing.

Recently we have made great progress in the dose escalation portion of our phase Phase 1b/2 trial of vecabrutinib in patients with relapsed, refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or CLL and other beta malignancies.

We have treated over 30 patients, are currently in our sixth cohort at 400 milligrams and have strong enrollment in this study. Our near-term goal is to identify the recommended phase 2 dose that will allow us to begin testing vecabrutinib in defined patient populations.

To prepare for this, we have laid the groundwork for the Phase 2 component of this study. As announced last week, we will be providing a clinical update, and giving a poster presentation detailing results from the ongoing Phase 1b portion of the trial at the American Society of Hematology meeting in December.

I will turn the call over to Judy in a bit to further discuss vecabrutinib. Keep in mind, that the ASH [Indiscernible] limits the information we can share at this time. I also want to highlight the recent progress made with one of our pipeline assets, the proprietary PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510.

In October, we presented SNS-510 preclinical data showing exciting activity and hematologic and solid tumor cancer models at the triple meeting; the AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference. We are completing additional pharmacology and manufacturing activities for SNS-510 with a target to file an IND by the end of 2020.

Supporting our development programs is a strong cash position. In July, we completed an equity financing with net proceeds of approximately $26.1 million with support from existing and new leading institutional investors. This cash infusion will allow us to advance vecabrutinib through important clinical milestones including the start of the Phase 2.

We continue to attract experienced and committed people to Sunesis. We announced today the hiring of Dr. Mehdi Paborji as our new Vice-President, Technical Operations as well as the promotion of Dr. Pietro Taverna, to Vice-President, Translational Medicine & Nonclinical Development. Pietro continues to be instrumental on both the vecabrutinib and PDK1 programs and we look forward to benefiting from Mehdi’s expertise as we advance our pipeline.

In addition we recently appointed in Dr. Nicole Onetto to our Board of Directors. Dr. Onetto brings over 20 years of clinical development experience in oncology and hematology to Sunesis and we look forward to benefitting from her expertise.

In summary, vecabrutinib is now rapidly progressing dose escalation as we get closer to selecting the phase 2 dose. Vecabrutinib has the potential to address the unmet needs of patients who develop resistance or are intolerant to covalent BTK inhibitors. In our PDK 1 inhibitor SMS 510 is a first-in-class compound that we are advancing to the clinic.



With that, I will turn the call over to Judy to go into more details on vecabrutinib.

Judy Fox

Thanks, Dayton. This year, we have enrolled patients across four different cohorts, and are currently in our sixth cohort testing 400 milligrams BID as we work towards identifying our phase 2 dose. Vecabrutinib has been very well tolerated in the higher dose levels. To date, we have not seen any grade through our higher drug-related adverse events and cohorts above 50 milligrams.

Pharmacokinetics continue to look promising, and we see increased exposure with higher doses. There appears to be increased pharmacodynamic activity with those with the relationship between both in chemokine reduction and we see continued evidence of clinical benefit.

Given the promising profile so far, our investigators have encouraged us to evaluate higher doses and we look forward to the outcome of the 400 milligram cohort. In our phase 1, we are treating high-risk covalent BTK inhibitor resistant patients who are generally heavily pretreated with poor prognostic factors. In phase 2 vecabrutinib will be re-investigated in defined cohorts of relapse CLL/SLL patients with and without BTK C481 mutations. We will also have our first opportunity to study vecabrutinib in patients intolerant to covalent BTK inhibitors. We are ready for a seamless transition into phase 2 once the dose is identified with planned expansion in sites in both the U.S. and Europe. Given vecabrutinib unique profile as an inhibitor of both BTK and ITK, we’ll characterize the effect of vecabrutinib on patients t-cells in Phase 2 and in preclinical collaborations.

Of note, combined BTK and ITK inhibition has approved improved outcomes for CAR-T therapy and CLL. I also want to touch briefly on our PDK 1 inhibitor, SNS-510. At the triple meeting, we presented data from neurons [ph] onco panel of 320 genomically-profiled cancer cell lines from diverse tissue origins.

We found that CDK N2A mutated tumors are particularly sensitive to SNS-510. The CDKN2aA gene is commonly mutated or deleted in a number of different cancers. In addition SNS-510 shows potent anti-tumor activity in AML models. We will further define potential clinical directions as we continue our IND-enabling work. We expect to file an IND for SNS-510 by the end of next year.

I will now turn the call over to Willie to review financial results.

Willie Quinn

Thank you, Judy. As a reminder, at the beginning of the third quarter in July, we successfully completed a public offering of shares of our common and preferred stock with gross proceeds of $28 million. This offering attracting existed and new top tier biopharma investors and will allow us to advance vecabrutinib through important clinical milestones including the ongoing dose escalation.

Turning to the quarterly results, loss for operations for the quarter was $6.0 million and total cash used in operating activities was $18.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $17.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

We ended the quarter with $38.3 million in cash including our cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities as compared to $13.7 million as of December 31, 2018. The increase of $24.6 million was primarily due to $45.1 million in net proceeds from issuing common and preferred stock and $5.5 million in proceeds from our Silicon Valley Bank loan agreement partially offset by 18.4 million net cash used in operating activities and a 7.5 million principle prepayment on our prior loan with Bridge Bank and Solar Capital.

This capital is expected to fund the company through the initiation of the phase 2 portion of the ongoing vecabrutinib phase 1b/2 trial. With that let's open the call to your questions. Operator?

Justin Kim

Hi thanks for taking the questions from me and Hartaj and congrats on the escalation to the 400 milligram dose. Maybe just to start, I know the presentation at ASH will carry the bulk of the clinical updates, but can you speak at a high level on the relationship between dose and drug plasma concentration levels? May be said another way, does the relationship maintain its linear relationship as we approach these higher end of the dosing range?

Dayton Misfeldt

Okay. Thank you for the question. I’ll have Judy address that.

Judy Fox

We will go into more detail at ASH and what I can say is that we're very encouraged by the increase in exposure that we do see with dose.

Justin Kim

Okay, great. And ASH really does seem like a great opportunity for the company. Can you remind us of what the scheduling for first scan will be and which dose cohorts would be eligible for a scan by the time sort of data cut off?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. We are going to ASH will have data through the 300 milligram cohort that would include safety PK/PD and an activity data and I will let Judy address again the scan information.

Judy Fox

Yes. The first scan is on at the completion of three cycles of treatment.

Justin Kim

Okay. Great. And maybe just on patient enrollment has the company observed that the enrolled patients are getting somewhat of a less heavily pretreated status coming into the study at these higher doses or is that maybe not fair to say?

Judy Fox

We continue to see a mix of patients. We have seen some patients who are on the less heavily pretreated side.

Justin Kim

Okay. Great. And maybe just a last question on 510, can you just talk a little bit about the types of pharmacology and manufacturing activities before the IND filing?

Judy Fox

Okay. So on a pharmacology side, as you might have seen at the triple meeting, you did see present that intriguing observation of enhanced sensitivity to 510 with mutations or deletions in CDKN2A. And so we're conducting additional in vivo and mouse model studies to see how best to exploit that sensitivity, potentially in combination with CDK46 inhibitors. And then on the manufacturing side, we are just moving towards GMP manufacture. So traditional activities that you would do for an IND.

Justin Kim

Okay. Great. Thanks so much for clearing the question.

Kenneth Atkins

Hi guys thanks for taking my questions. Could you remind us of what kind of exposures you think you need to achieve in order to see efficacy? The ASH indicates that the 300 mig dose you're getting [Indiscernible] exceeding a 1000 nanograms per ml, do you think that's sufficient to get enough BTK inhibition to begin seeing responses?

Judy Fox

So we're continuing to understand the relationship between dose exposure and outcome as you move through our dose escalation. And as a reminder the initial threshold was determined based on studying healthy subjects, and as we test the drug in patients with disease, we are beginning to understand the relationship in more detail.

Kenneth Atkins

Got it. Okay and then if you begin to see advocacy at a given dose court cohort, would you continue to de-escalate or would you go ahead and open up an expansion cohort if that does where you're seeing efficacy? Can you just walk us through that decision process?

Judy Fox

So the decision on recommended dose will be a number of different factors and just as a reminder, the decision to escalate or expand comes when you’ve completed safety for a given cohort, and prior to you complete activity information you scan. And so it really will depend on what the composite data look at the time a dose escalation, decision could be made.

Kenneth Atkins

Okay. Thanks.

