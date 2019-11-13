BNP Paribas: Enjoy The Ride

While the share has re-rated it still only trades on 0.7x P/TNAV, yet the company has proven it can sustain ROTE above 10%. This warrants P/TNAV closer to 1x, and my share price target of €64 shows there's plenty more upside even after the rally we've enjoyed.

This is driving up Street earnings estimates and, with them, the share price. The fact that estimates for 2020 remain ~12% lower than company guidance suggests this positive catalyst can continue.

Operating performance has been strong, with BNP managing to grow revenues while cutting costs. Operational leverage was consequently the best of peers in 3Q.

Sentiment towards European banks has warmed recently and this is a helpful backdrop. But mostly BNP has been the architect of its own good fortune.

I first recommended buying BNP Paribas in May. After a slow start, the shares are now +23% since early September.

BNP has come to life

I first recommended buying BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF, OTCQX:BNPQY) in early May. The shares endured a tough patch initially as worries about weak Eurozone economic indicators, ECB rate cuts and Brexit pushed European banking shares lower through the summer. At the time of my last update in August the shares were down 11%, albeit shareholders had at least received a 6% full-year dividend.

However, things have improved dramatically since early September, since when BNP has rallied 23%. This brings the share price rise since my initial recommendation to 6% and total return to 12% including the dividend, amongst the strongest performances in the European sector.

The recent rally in European banking shares goes somewhat against the grain of earnings reports, which have been fairly downbeat across the sector for 3Q. However, the rally does reflect an improvement in certain risk factors that had weighed on performance earlier in the year, notably:

ECB deposit tiering. This was announced alongside the last ECB rate cut in September (Reuters article here) and shields banks from the impact of negative deposit rates on at least part of their reserves held at the ECB. It's by no means a cure-all but combined with recent signals from the ECB (and the Fed) that further monetary easing is unlikely in the near term, it has undoubtedly fuelled some of the recent enthusiasm for the sector.

This was announced alongside the last ECB rate cut in September (Reuters article here) and shields banks from the impact of negative deposit rates on at least part of their reserves held at the ECB. It's by no means a cure-all but combined with recent signals from the ECB (and the Fed) that further monetary easing is unlikely in the near term, it has undoubtedly fuelled some of the recent enthusiasm for the sector. Peripheral bond rally. A defusing of political tensions in Italy and better economic signals from Greece have led to a sharp rally in peripheral European bond markets with Italian government yields falling by about 50% since July (FT article). This is important for banks in these countries as major holders of local sovereign debt and has had a positive knock-on impact across the wider sector.

A defusing of political tensions in Italy and better economic signals from Greece have led to a sharp rally in peripheral European bond markets with Italian government yields falling by about 50% since July (FT article). This is important for banks in these countries as major holders of local sovereign debt and has had a positive knock-on impact across the wider sector. Brexit. The unexpected agreement of a revised withdrawal treaty between the UK and Europe in October came as a surprise and appears to have lowered the risk of a no-deal outcome.

BNP is a bellwether stock within the European banking space and it has been a big beneficiary of improving investor sentiment towards the wider sector since the summer.

I'd expect the rally in bank shares to run further. Valuations are still very low by historical standards and we are seeing institutional investors move from a heavily underweight stance on asset allocation to Europe to something more neutral (recent Barrons article here). Fund flow data suggests this is primarily favouring out-of-favour cyclical sectors like banks. As a large, liquid, diversified European banking name, BNP is likely to remain a beneficiary of this trend.

This is the big picture reason why I'm sticking with my strong buy recommendation. What about the BNP stock-specific reasons?

The buy case for BNP remains very much intact

I see three convincing stock-level reasons for continuing to buy BNP.

Valuation multiples are still low in spite of recent price gains

First, in spite of recent price gains valuation multiples remain low both in absolute terms and relative to BNP's long term average. P/TNAV bottomed at an exceptionally low 0.65x over the summer but is still only 0.72x.

Set against this, the company has delivered return on tangible equity greater than 10% in every quarter but one since 1Q17. Average ROTE over this period is 11% and the latest reading for 3Q19 was 10.3%.

For a European bank operating in the context of tough macroeconomic and market conditions this is a remarkably stable picture. Assuming a 10% cost of equity it would certainly support a fair value P/TNAV multiple closer to 1x.

An additional factor to bear in mind is that BNP has been growing TNAV per share at a fast pace. 3Q19 saw TNAV reach €68.7, 12% annualised growth for the quarter and 6% higher than the level at the beginning of 2019. This is a faster pace than would be implied by the level of ROTE (c.10% with a 50% payout would ordinarily suggest that sustainable annual TNAV growth should be around 5%). It is partly due to the bond market rally I mentioned earlier, which has seen the level of unrealised gains on BNP's sovereign positions revalue handsomely this year. This is the reason that TNAV on a "non-reevaluated basis" (i.e. excluding unrealised bond gains) hasn't grown as quickly.

The fast pace of TNAV growth means BNP's P/TNAV multiple hasn't risen by as much as it otherwise would have for the share price rally we've seen recently. Hence on this key valuation metric, the stock continues to look very good value even as the stock has risen strongly.

Recent financial performance has been impressive

BNP has been handsomely beating Street expectations in recent quarters. I made the point in my first article in May that Street expectations were very low coming into 2019. This reflected the fact that the company revised down its financial targets for 2020 in February (Reuters commentary here: "BNP Paribas cuts targets, costs after weak finish to 2018"). The result was that Street EPS estimates fell by the best part of 10%.

Subsequent quarterly earnings are proving the market was too pessimistic with these cuts. Net profits were 10% ahead of Street estimates for Q1, 12% ahead for Q2 and 8% ahead for 3Q (FT article here).

What has been particularly encouraging has been BNP's ability to generate revenue growth while keeping costs in check, a feat not many other European banks are achieving. 3Q operational leverage (the difference between revenue and cost growth) was the strongest of peers at +4%.

The rebound in BNP's investment banking activities has been pivotal in this regard, with the unit having been widely written off by investors after a big profit miss in 4Q last year. 3Q19 saw it post the fastest pace of revenue growth of peers at +15% YoY.

BNP is sometimes criticised for being a bit too diversified and not aggressive enough in making strategic choices on which of its businesses to focus on. However, in the current environment diversification is proving its worth since it has allowed the company to compensate for revenue contraction in areas like European retail banking and the Global Markets business by posting growth elsewhere, especially in Corporate Banking and non-Eurozone retail banking.

The Street is raising its earnings expectations

Much better than expected quarterly earnings are driving earnings expectations higher. This again is a rarity amongst European banking stocks, most of whom are seeing unrelenting estimate cuts.

Following the 3Q numbers Street EPS estimates for 2019 rose by 5% and by 2% for 2020. This brings cumulative upgrades for 2019 to about 7% since my May article.

Dividend per share estimates have increased by 3% for 2019 post the 3Q numbers.

I'm a firm believer that upwards estimate momentum is one of the most powerful share price drivers for banking stocks. BNP very clearly has this momentum currently.

I am optimistic we will see more upgrades too because there is still a very large gap between Street earnings expectations for 2020 and what the company thinks is possible. In February the company gave two key targets for 2020:

an increase in EPS by >20% compared to 2016. The 2016 net profit reference point is € 7.6bn so this would imply net profits in 2020 of at least €9bn. By comparison, Street estimates for 2020 are currently only €8bn, a gap of 12%.

an increase in dividends per share of >35% compared to 2016. The company paid €2.7 per share in 2016 so this target implies a dividend level of at least €3.65 in 2020 whereas Street estimates are currently for only €3.19, a gap of 14%.

Enjoy the ride

The stock has had a good run recently but I think its far too early to think about taking profits. 0.72x P/TNAV remains very cheap for a company that has demonstrated it can consistently deliver in excess of 10% ROTE. It also undervalues BNP's proven track record in growing TNAV per share.

Positive operating momentum and revenue growth probably means Street estimates for 2020 will need to be revised higher, a process we've already seen play out for 2019 numbers. This should continue to act as a positive catalyst for the shares.

And as Europe starts to come back onto the radar of institutional investors the banking sector is exactly the type of cheap cyclical sector they are likely to want to buy. As a large, diversified, benchmark name, BNP Paribas could be an obvious beneficiary of positive fund flows into Europe.

I've revised my ROTE/COE valuation model to reflect higher TNAV per share than before and marginally higher Street ROTE expectations (now 9.7% for 2020 from 9.6% last time I wrote). This now shows a €64 fair value target (previously €61), giving 27% upside. That for me continues to make BNP a strong buy among European banks.

