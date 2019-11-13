Altria: Solid Q3 Points Towards Continued Long-Term Success

MO is becoming more and more diversified and I like the growth prospects of several of the new markets the company has entered.

For a while now, I’ve felt as though Altria (MO) was being irrationally discounted. I’m well aware that this company faces secular headwinds in the tobacco business, though management continues to print money on the bottom-line. Generally speaking, I agree with the bears who possess the sentiment regarding a negative attitude towards companies with such strong long-term headwinds. However, I also think it’s important to acknowledge that Altria’s management team has a proven track record of success with headwinds on their face. MO continues to have strong cash flows. These aren’t going to disappear any time soon. I believe that this company has what it takes to use these cash flows in the present to generate future growth. And, with this in mind, the ~10x P/E ratio that the market has slapped on to MO shares seems incredibly cheap. To me, this low valuation and the company’s high dividend yield more than make up for the risks that the company faces. In this piece, I’ll highlight the company’s recently reported Q3 results, which appear to support my undervalued thesis.

Q3 Results

Altria reported Q3 earnings on October 31st. The company beat the Street’s expectations on both the top and bottom-line and since then, we’ve seen the stock rally a bit, climbing from ~$44.50 to ~$46.25.

The company’s net revenues were up 2.3% y/y and year-to-date, MO’ sales are up 1%. While that’s not great, it certainly doesn’t imply that the business is going the way of the dodo (which is what the valuation was pointing towards at the recent lows, in my opinion). Adjusted EPS was up 10.2% y/y and year-to-date, adjusted EPS is up 4.9%.

MO CEO, Howard Willard, began the Q3 conference call on an upbeat note, acknowledging changing in the tobacco industry and highlighting the opportunity that this results in for his company, saying:

“We are in the midst of a remarkable transformation within the tobacco industry. Once predictable the industry has become increasingly dynamic and complex and while this evolution may pose short-term challenges we believe tobacco harm reduction is a significant opportunity for the industry and adult tobacco consumers. We believe that in the next decade, non-combustible products can surpass combustibles as the preferred choice among adult tobacco consumers. We intend to lead this historic transformation with our unmatched portfolio of non-combustible products and investments.”

MO has taken steps to diversify its product portfolio in recent years and now management believes that the wide assortment of nicotine products that the company offers, from traditional combustible and chewable tobacco, to heated tobacco and e-vapor products, to nicotine pouches, enables it to meet the various needs of consumers. Furthermore, the company’s investments in alcohol and marijuana extend the reach of the company to a potentially wider consumer base, giving MO exposure to growth industries outside of the nicotine/tobacco space.

As you can see in the graphic below, MO is much more than just Marlboro.

Source: Q3 CC presentation, slide 3

The company’s move into the cannabis space continues to excite me as a long-term investor. Management noted Cronos’s (CRON) continued success in Q3, having recently acquired Redwood Holdings, giving the company a strong foothold in the U.S. via Redwood’s hemp based CBD product platform. Having the strength of MO’s cash flows behind it should give Cronos unique opportunities to continue to grow and expand and I wouldn’t be surprised in the least if the investments that MO has made in CRON pay off heavily in the long-term.

Regarding the e-vapor space, probably the biggest news during the quarter was the $4.5b charge that MO took for JUUL. I suspect that most investors saw this writing on the wall (in some way, shape, or form, at least). Here’s what the company had to say:

“Altria recorded a third-quarter non-cash pre-tax impairment charge of $4.5 billion related to its investment in JUUL. While there was no single determinative event or factor, Altria considered impairment indicators in totality, including: increased likelihood of U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) action to remove flavored e-vapor products from the market pending a market authorization decision, various e-vapor bans put in place by certain cities and states in the U.S. and in certain international markets, and other factors.”

But, even with this significant charge taking place, the company’s operations appear to be intact. JUUL was always a longer-term, diversification plan and while I still think that the vaping space can result in growth for the company long-term, I’m much more interested in the company’s near-term results and guidance because that is what I will be basing my dividend growth estimates and sustainability off of.

With regard to 2019 guidance, management maintained prior adjusted EPS estimates in the $4.19-$4.27 range. Being that the stock currently trades for $45, that implies a 10.6x P/E ratio. That’s incredibly cheap relative to the company’s history, which is one of the reasons that MO has been on the Nick’s Picks list for so long. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, the stock's recent sell-off has pushed MO shares down to valuation levels rarely seen in the company's long history.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

With regard to the cigarette business, MO said, “Altria reaffirms its estimates for the 2019 full-year U.S. cigarette industry adjusted volume decline rate of 5% to 6%. Altria maintains its compounded annual average U.S. cigarette industry adjusted decline rate estimate through 2023 of 4% to 6% until more information is known about how adult tobacco consumers will respond to e-vapor category dynamics, including regulation and legislative developments.”

This is in line with prior expectation and, once again, I think it points towards a future that is brighter than the current valuation would imply. Secular headwinds or not, the company’s traditional tobacco segments continue to produce strong results. During Q3, the company’s smokeable tobacco segment generated 12.6% adjusted operating income growth. Year-to-date, this segment’s adjusted operating income is up 8.1%. MO’s smokeless tobacco segment posted Q3 y/y growth of 10.2% and year-to-date growth in this segment is now up 9.7%.

This growth in the face of falling volumes just goes to show that pricing power is strong here. The addictive nature of nicotine goes a long way towards these operating results. Management noted that the smokeable tobacco segment’s margins increased by 4.9% during the quarter, to 55.3%, due to “higher pricing and lower controllable costs.” This has been the age old story when it come to MO. To me, the company’s ability to maintain (and even increase margins) in the face of falling volumes remains one of the primary reasons to stay long Altria.

I have made large investments in the nicotine and caffeine spaces because of the fact that these are two addictive drugs that can be legally sold to adults. I’ve never been a smoker myself, so I don’t understand the allure of the substance, but I can only assume that the sensations created by the chemicals are enjoyable. Humans have been enjoying these sensations for millennia and I suspect that this trend isn’t going to end in the coming years.

The negative health implications of smoking cigarettes are well known these days. I think that most people understand that smoking is bad for you. This is what is contributing to the volume issues.

I wouldn’t recommend smoking to friends, family, or loved ones. I don’t allow others to smoke around my baby daughter. In short, I think smoking is a disgusting habit and I generally frown upon those who do it. However, I’m also not interested in legislating/regulating choice. Here’s my stance: at this point in time, if people decide to smoke, knowing the facts related to the health issues/concerns regarding carcinogens in tobacco products and the increased likelihood of developing cancer, then more power to them, I suppose.

I’d say it’s an unfortunate choice, but at the end of the day, it’s just that: a choice. And, who am I to tell others what they can and cannot do with their lives? I certainly wouldn’t want others telling me what I can and cannot do. So long as tobacco products are legal, then I have no problem investing in the companies that produce them and benefiting from the cash flows that their sales produce.

Alright, I know I got a bit off topic there, but ultimately, I know that people are going to complain in the comment section, so I thought that I may as well define my logic when it comes to free will and my willingness to own shares of a company that I wouldn’t personally support as a consumer. But, getting back to the Q3 report, let’s transition from my belief that cigarette smoking isn’t going to disappear in the near future, and take a look at the longer-term guidance that management provided. Looking further out, management had this to say:

“2020 - 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth Objective To advance Altria’s strategic business platform for the long-term, Altria replaces its long-term adjusted diluted EPS growth aspiration of 7% to 9% with a compounded annual adjusted diluted EPS growth objective of 5% to 8% for the years 2020 through 2022. Altria expects to maintain a dividend payout ratio target of approximately 80% of adjusted diluted EPS during this period.”

Source: Q3 CC presentation, slide 22

This too confirms my bullish sentiment regarding MO shares due to the belief that they’re being priced with an irrational discount. To me, a ~10x earnings ratio implies negative secular growth. Well, while MO does expect this to occur with cigarette volumes, it doesn’t appear that the bottom-line will trend in that same negative direction.

Part of this is because the company acknowledges that some of the 5.5% volume declines in the cigarette space is due to adult smokers switching to e-vapor products. MO has studied these trends extensively and discussed recent findings in the Q3 conference call. Willard noted that as of September 2019, there were roughly 12.6m adult vapors. This figure is up from the 10.3m estimate from a year ago. Many of these smokers don’t use cigarettes at all (the company estimates that this figure is ~6m).

I imagine that this trend will continue into the future. MO remains committed to the success of JUUL and appears to be excited about the launch of the IQOS product in the United States. Adult vaping (as opposed to teenage vaping, which continues to pick up steam in terms of volumes and popularity although it is illegal) was a major theme throughout the conference call. MO appears to be committed to this industry and to taking steps to help ensure that underage smokers cannot easily get their hands on these e-vapor devices (the company noted that the IQOS boutiques that are rolling out slowly across the country require customers to the 21 to enter, for instance). To me, it seems clear that the e-vapor space will be a growth market for MO, regardless of all of the negative headlines that swirl around it.

MO’s recent sell-off appears to have been driven by the thought that this would not be the case, yet barring some sort of major regulation (which doesn’t appear to be likely at this point, with regulators taking steps back in this regard), I don’t think that the e-vapor growth trend will slow and investors selling their shares into these negative headlines will prove to have been short-sighted.

With regard to long-term growth, assuming MO hits its 2022 estimates, we’re talking about a single digit forward multiple here at $45. Right now, shares yield 7.46%, with a current payout ratio of ~79.5% payout ratio when compared to the mid-point of 2019 EPS guidance. This implies that the current dividend will grow at a rate in-line with future EPS growth. Give me a 7.5% dividend yield growing at a 5-8% clip and I will be ecstatic.

MO noted that the company has a long history of generously rewarding shareholders, while still generating excess cash flows which can be used to make M&A moves, finance debt, and repurchase shares. MO’s debt load has increased drastically in the past year or so due to the M&A that the company has taken part in; however, debt is also incredibly cheap at the moment and I don’t blame management for adding leverage to the balance sheet when interest rates are near record lows in an effort to produce long-term growth. On the contrary, I’d even say that avoiding such opportunities would be a disappointment.

Conclusion

I’ve been happy to see the stock rally off of the ~$40 threshold that it recently hit. Unfortunately, I didn’t add to my position at the lows; however, that was mainly due to the fact that I’m already overweight and therefore, I didn’t want to increase my single stock risk. Although I didn’t add, I had no inclination to sell. MO is one of the larger contributors to my passive income stream and so long as I believe that this company’s dividend is safe, I’ll be happy to hold on to my shares. Right now, I see nothing that points towards a dividend cut in the near future. In August, MO raised its dividend by 5% and as I said above, I expect to see continued mid to high single digit dividend growth from here.

All in all, when it comes to MO, I’m sticking to my $59 fair value estimate. That implies a P/E ratio that is ~14x 2019 estimates. This represents a discount to MO’s 10-year average of 16.4x. To me, in a low rate world, the attractiveness of MO’s dividend alone should justify that premium. To me, the stock's recent sell-off was due primarily to fear regarding many of the vaping related headlines that we've seen as of late. Yet, the threat of regulation is nothing new to MO's management team and all along, I've maintained the belief that the individuals in charge at this company have what it takes to successfully navigate these stormy waters.

