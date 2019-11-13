Farmer Mac:  Another Boring Quarter. Perfect. And More Growth Likely Ahead.

My target price two years from now is $140, up 65% from today's price.

Yet, I am confident that it has better EPS growth prospects than the S&P 500, with less operating risk.

I’m a value investor. There, I said it. I’ll leave those growth investors with their sell-more-at-a-loss strategies. With their “rides adjusted EBITDA” and “adjusted net revenues” (Uber (NYSE:UBER), which lost $1.2 billion last quarter). And with their “non-GAAP free cash flow” and “continue to disrupt” (Wayfair (NYSE:W), which lost $272 million last quarter). Have fun, guys.

No, I’m happy to watch the grass grow (real GAAP earnings). I gladly clip my coupons (dividends). If those are your hobbies too, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) (AGM) is the stock for you. Its Q3 earnings reported last week reminds us why.

Farmer Mac’s boring Q3

Farmer Mac reported $2.17 in operating EPS for Q3. Okay, the GAAP number was $1.33, but the FASB (the Supreme Court of accounting) insists on selective mark-to-market (MTM) accounting, like using MTM on a hedge but not on the liability being hedged. Taking out the MTM leaves Farmer Mac with that $2.17 of operating EPS.

This table shows that Q3 was another quarter of steady improvement:

Sources: Farmer Mac reports

The drivers behind the boring Q3 earnings growth were predictably boring:

Loan growth of 4% annualized. Actually on the low side.

A 90 bp interest spread, versus 93 bp a year prior.

A $0.6 million loan loss provision, higher than normal but still only 12 bp of earning assets, a drop in the bucket for a lender.

A 16% increase in operating expenses, high because of an increased marketing effort – see below.

In sum, Farmer Mac is (yawn) well on its way to $8.50 in EPS this year (up 9% vs. ’18), north of $9 next year and north of $10 in 2021. And its current $2.80 dividend should grow by 10%+ a year.

What could get in the way of Farmer Mac’s steady earnings growth? Nearly nothing.

“Really?” you should be saying? “What about a looming recession being talked about?” Sorry, no. Farmer Mac has been through several recessions with nary a blip in its loan defaults. Not when its average loan-to-value ratio on its farm and ranch loans is 53%. And when over 10% of its assets are guaranteed by the federal government.

“How about the continuing trade war? Especially since farm goods are central to trade issues.” Sorry, no again. First, remember those conservative lending standards. Add the fact that the Administration created huge farm subsidies to largely offset lost farm income, faster than you can say “aw shucks.” If that’s indeed what you do say.

“How about a change in Washington?” Farmer Mac’s mission is to support Rural America by extending and guaranteeing credit. Which Presidential candidate have you heard talking smack about farmers? I bet even Bernie doesn’t mind farmers making money. Congressmen trip over themselves trying to help small-town America.

“How about a flat yield curve?” The curve was inverted all Q3 and Farmer Mac’s interest spread was only 3 bp lower than the prior year.

Yes, of course, weird stuff can happen even to Farmer Mac, but it’s a long shot.

The possible growth story

Farmer Mac got a new CEO, Brad Nordholm, a little over a year ago. He has become convinced that Farmer Mac’s asset growth could benefit from a stronger marketing effort. As a veteran financial industry stock analyst, market share growth stories from lenders make my hair stand on end. Lending is a mature business, so gaining market share usually means surrendering loan quality and/or pricing, and therefore earnings or even solvency.

But Farmer Mac has a competitive advantage, namely its implied government guarantee deriving from its government charter. It, therefore, can relatively safely take market share, as long as it doesn’t get piggish about it. Farmer Mac’s strategy for gaining share is basically good, old-fashioned salesmanship. Hence the increased operating expenses; for example, a new chief marketer. I can, therefore, buy management’s contention that earning asset growth will accelerate over the next few years, possibly to 10%+ a year.

Summing up – Buy and relax

Farmer Mac is selling at only 9 times next year’s consensus (Okay, only two analysts) estimate of $9.27. That’s only half of the S&P 500 average. And its 3.3% dividend yield is nearly double the S&P 500’s 1.8%.

So for at least the next few years you should be able to get:

Above-average EPS and dividend growth.

With greater than average safety.

A far greater than average 3.3% dividend yield, rising to 4.0% two years from now.

All for half off.

If that’s not an excellent value play, then I don’t know what is. My target price two years from now is $140, or 13 times '21 EPS. Go ahead, buy your own little piece of heaven.

