High Conviction Buy: Amazon Is A Must-Own Growth Machine

Amazon (AMZN) has seen some volatility since reporting earnings. In addition to seeing a decline in operating income, the company also guided for the fourth quarter to see more declines in profitability. The story is becoming more complicated, and this is a good time to re-evaluate one’s reasons for owning shares. I reiterate my high conviction Buy rating for AMZN.

First The Good: 1-Day Is Working

Net sales came in at $70 billion, or up 24% YOY. The strong results were led as usual by Amazon Web Services ("AWS"), which saw a robust 35% growth YOY:

(Source: 2019 Q3 Presentation)

If you noticed that AWS operating net income mysteriously grew only 9%, then you’re right to be asking questions - I cover this in the next section. For now, though, let’s focus on the obvious positives.

The company's core businesses saw strong growth, as both online stores and third-party seller services saw revenue growth continue to accelerate over previous quarters:

(Source: 2019 Q3 Press Release)

This looks attributable to the accelerating growth in paid units, which grew at a 22% clip, accelerating from the 18% growth last quarter. This proves one thing: more and more people are buying and selling on Amazon Marketplace at an accelerating rate. Those who thought that Amazon couldn’t grow anymore due to already being so big will have to wait another quarter to be proven wrong yet again (just kidding).

How is this happening? Is this just Amazon being Amazon? On the earnings conference call, management attributed the accelerating growth on the Marketplace as being due to the company's recent shift from 2-day shipping to 1-day shipping for Prime members. It seems that consumers are even more inclined to buy things online when they can get it one day earlier.

Next The Bad: Margin Compression

It was not all good news. Operating income came in at $3.2 billion, down 15% YOY. Net income came in at $2.1 billion, down 26% YOY. Amazon guided for the fourth quarter to see revenues of between $80 billion to $86.5 billion, growth of 11% to 20% YOY, and operating income of between $1.2 billion and $2.9 billion as compared to $3.8 billion last year. Why is the bottom line moving in the opposite direction as revenue?

It turns out that 1-day shipping has not only brought in higher revenues, but also significantly higher costs. On the earnings call, management estimated the incremental cost of 1-day shipping to have been $800 million this past quarter and $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter. That’s enough to explain the negative growth rates.

It isn’t just the Marketplace that is seeing near-term margin compression. As we saw above, AWS also saw operating margins narrow down to 25.1%, down from 31.1% the prior year. As shareholders, we typically want to see margin expansion. Margin compression seems to be an indicator of pricing pressures, but it isn’t so simple with Amazon.

Why It Isn’t So Bad

Here’s the thing, Amazon isn’t just any other company. It has a long, several decades long history of showing that revenue growth eventually manifests into strong operating income growth:

(Source: Chart by Best of Breed, data from annual filings)

Am I concerned that operating margins are heading down in the near term due to increased 1-day shipping costs and AWS growth reinvestment? It certainly adds execution risk, but Amazon has a track record that makes it easier to place faith in management to deliver. In the case of Marketplace, I see 1-day shipping as helping to increase the company’s market share of retail sales, which eventually should give it pricing power with both sellers (commission fees) and buyers (Prime fees). I am confident that Amazon will eventually be able to see economies of scale work in its favor in making 1-day shipping costs go down.

As for AWS, the biggest increases to expenses came in “salesforce and marketing personnel, mainly to handle a wider group of customers, an increasingly wide group of products.” I don’t see margin compression continuing indefinitely, as it appears that the company is simply reinvesting very aggressively in growth - not only should spending growth slow moving forward, but we should also see a strong return on the spend as well.

Amazon has shown over the past decades that a smaller bottom line implies that it is finding high-ROI opportunities to reinvest gross profits. Ironically, this decline in operating margins may be a precursor to a greater expansion in operating margins in the future.

In the grand scheme of things, this may very well prove to be just a temporary road bump. Free cash flow, while taking a slight dip, remains 53% higher YOY:

(Source: 2019 Q3 Presentation)

Stock-based compensation totaled $6.4 billion TTM. This means that FCF, including share-based compensation, totaled around $17 billion TTM, which is quite respectable, and I anticipate this to continue growing moving forward, but the timeline for such an aggressive move appears to have been moved back a couple of quarters at the very least. I think the Amazon of 5 years from now will be very much different than that of the past 20 years in that the company will be gushing so much FCF that it will be virtually forced to repurchase shares. That’s admittedly an optimistic outlook, but I think long-term investors may find this reality coming sooner than one may think.

Balance Sheet

Amazon has a very strong balance sheet with $43 billion in cash and marketable securities, versus $22.4 billion in long-term debt. The company’s strong underlying cash flows suggest an ability to take on net leverage in the future if it so wishes, and its large cash on hand may prove valuable for potential M&A. The lack of net debt and strong underlying cash flows make me confident that Amazon has a strong balance sheet that can help it stay strong in any economic environment.

Valuation And Price Target

I value Amazon on a sum of the parts basis. The company has 511 million shares outstanding for a market cap of $900 billion. Now let’s compare it to my fair value estimates of the business.

AWS pulled in $32.5 billion in TTM sales and $8.8 billion in TTM operating income. Considering that sales are growing at a 35% clip, a price-to-sales multiple of 15 looks warranted (that’s 55 times operating income). Applying a 20% discount arrives at 12 times sales, or a $390 billion value for AWS.

In valuing Amazon ex-AWS, I first consider the potential operating leverage inherent in the platform. We can see below how small increases in operating margins for its online sales lead to very large increases in operating income (for third-party sales, I assumed 15% average commission fees, meaning that for example, a 1% increase in fees would lead to a new commission fee of 16%):

(Source: Chart by Best of Breed, data from annual filings)

Even just a 1% increase in operating margins might lead operating income to jump 82%. The company can achieve operating margin expansion through a variety of avenues, including raising commission fees, raising Prime fees, and reducing costs. It’s not so hard to get to 1%: a 10% increase in Prime fees to $130 annually, which is at least $1.2 billion right there, and a 0.5% increase in commission fees nets another $2.3 billion.

In addition to pricing power, AMZN still sees extraordinary organic growth. First-party sales are growing at a 22% clip and third-party sales are growing at a 28% clip. Subscription revenues are growing at a 35% clip. These justify a valuation of 150 times operating income, or $855 billion. Note that assuming a 1% increase in online margins alone, this multiple drops to 82 times operating income - which looks more than justified on account of the double-digit revenue growth rate. Again applying a 20% discount, we arrive at a $684 billion valuation for Amazon ex-AWS.

This leads to a total fair valuation of $1.07 trillion, or 19% upside. Without the 20% discount applied, I arrive at a $1.34 trillion valuation, or nearly 50% upside.

Risks

Amazon faces competition for its Marketplace and AWS. In particular, as retailers continue building out their own e-commerce websites, more and more online sales might begin to come from direct to consumer instead of through Amazon. In this scenario, the company might see difficulty expanding margins. At the same time, I find it hard to believe that retailers will be able to compete on shipping speeds, and Amazon continues to have large value from the review base. The company will need to continue giving consumers reasons to come to Amazon.com instead of going to competitors.

Shareholders are accepting execution risk in light of the margin compression. An investment in Amazon requires trust in management that the margin compression is temporary and not indicative of pricing competition. The track record speaks for itself, but competition is much stronger now than before.

In a slowing economy, Amazon may see consumer spending impact its top and bottom lines. As discussed above, I am less concerned about the company's balance sheet, but Amazon may nonetheless see high volatility in its financial results. Investors need to be prepared to focus on the long-term picture, as Amazon has shown that it cares little about creating the smooth upward trend lines that Wall Street so frequently loves.

Washington appears to desire regulation, including a potential breakup of Amazon. Such an event would admittedly have rather unpredictable consequences, and there may be a large overhang on the stock if a Democratic candidate is elected. While I don’t think that meaningful action against Amazon is very likely, this, in my opinion, remains the biggest potential challenge to the bullish thesis.

Conclusion

I initially counted on Amazon seeing expanding margins shortly. This past quarter showed that we will have to wait at least a few quarters for the big shareholder payoff. This, ironically, increases my bullishness, as the increased spending does also increase the strength of its underlying business segments. I see Amazon in the next several years becoming a play on high free cash flow generation, but this will admittedly take patience and faith in management. I rate shares a high conviction buy with between 19% and 50% upside to fair value.

