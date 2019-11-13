Axcelis Technologies: A Buy In The Realm Of Semiconductor Production

Axcelis Technologies is among stocks having the strongest near-term price gain prospects, with actual market experiences to back that up.

We rank them all based on prior forecasts with balances between upside-to-downside price change proportions like those seen this day, using subsequent past price performances.

Each US market day buyer-seller negotiations over large-volume blocks of thousands of stocks produce market-maker forecasts of likely coming price ranges, including those of less widely-considered corporations.

Times change, and equity markets respond. Responses are typically driven by investors commanding capital assets of multi-$billions to $trillions, not you or me.

We have no special skills in semiconductors. But we pay attention to folks who must (and can) rely on others who are current in those arts.

Why read this report?

This is an analysis of how the prices of specific securities are likely to change in the next 3-4 months, based on the way major investment organizations ("institutional investors"or "big-$") have perceived those prospects and made multi-million-dollar trade changes of holdings in their multi-billion-dollar portfolios.

It is not a study of years-plus effects of economics, technology, politics, or competitive use of resources on earnings per share of securities. Such studies by others are embedded in the big-$ forecasts leading to their portfolio management decisions expressed as volume trade orders to market-makers [MMs].

This report is a comparison of present-day opportunities for capital gain among many related alternative choices for wealth accumulation as seen by investors with the capital and human resources sufficient to cause such price changes.

Comparison is the essential valuation activity

Readers familiar with our work may want to skip to the Comparing Details heading below.

This article rewards investors who choose to direct their investments of time and capital to those alternatives with the highest likelihood of successful rates of return among ones compared under identical important measures. Now Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) provides attractive answers to these questions:

What alternative choices are available?

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk?

How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

How often may disappointment occur?

How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

How frequently may the rewards expected be compounded?

These are questions often neither asked nor answered by many investment analysis reports. The commonplace investment report approach is to present those aspects of one investment choice which may set it apart from others, but fail to make the essential decision-supporting step of comparing alternatives on an equal-measure basis.

Instead of limiting a value-search to industry competitors, our focus is on the alternatives which may address the investor’s objectives of his investing mission, not necessarily of a stock candidate’s competitive industry concerns.

To that end we turn to an expert on what is currently of importance to investors – YAHOO Finance – and what also diverts the attention of investors initially interested in the stock of ACLS. From its website traffic records Yahoo lists five other stocks “People also watch” beside ACLS. They are Entegris, Inc. (ENTG), Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS), Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS), Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC), and Cohu, Inc. (COHU).

With the alternative investment choices in hand, we then turn to folks involved every market day with making bets (usually big bets) about how far securities prices are likely to get pushed – both up and down. Those price limits are defined by the choices they make in the way they will protect their capital. Capital which must be exposed to market risk as they conduct their every-day essential market-making activities in large-volume “block trade” transactions.

Price range forecasts are being made in separate hedging deals over time periods defined by the contract lives of the derivative securities involved. Those judgments contain the updated “fundamentals” of interest to all evaluators, collected 24x7x365 by armies of market-maker [MM] employees world-wide.

Such forecasts are constantly being refined every moment investment markets are operating, and are made part of every market day’s closing records. They provide a historical record (in subsequent market price actions) of how well the “smart money” can make useful forecasts – for specific stocks, ETFs, and indexes.

Following that approach, we have identified another five stocks with apparently attractive coming price change prospects: Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI), PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT), Vicor Corporation (VICR), Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) and Waters Corporation (WAT). We combine them in the Figure 1 comparison of forecast upside price-change rewards with actual prior forecast experiences of price drawdown risks.

Figure 1

Source: Author

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on forecasts from market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are located in map directions down and to the right.

Our particular interest is in ACLS at location [9], but also includes SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) as a “market index average” at [11].

Present-day markets are driven by major investing organizations commanding multi-billion dollar portfolios with stock contents which can only be adjusted by negotiated volume (block) trades between peers, not by “open auction” of 100 shares at a time. Such volume trades set and move posted prices.

The individual investor typically is merely along for the ride. He/she needs to have a sense of where the negotiators are likely to head, price-wise. Conventional analysis often provides superficial descriptions and little linkage between operating minutia and price forecasts. As an example, here is how Yahoo Finance reports on ACLS.

Description

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Not much help, is it?

The severe limits of the Figure 1 trade-off proposition deny much of any reasoning to answer the question of why we see what we do. To further enrich the understanding of recent trends in MM forecasts for ACLS, consider Figure 2:

Comparing Details

Figure 2

Source: Author

Instead, here is what the MMs’ hedging actions tell today about how high (and low) the stocks might get priced, and how the stocks' prices each behaved subsequent to prior forecasts like the ones now being seen.

The essence of valuation is in comparison, which requires that the compared measures be as close to identical as possible. To that end, we place all of our valuations in a carefully defined set of measures, and describe them in as parallel set of comparisons as is possible.

To do so often presents what many readers recognize as text and ideas they have encountered before, as they have in our just-published comparison between Microsoft (MSFT) and Boeing (BA). The use of the heading for this section of the article as an accelerant to reading provides for experienced readers an economy of time and effort, while leaving for the newly-initiated the opportunity for an important introduction.

What is important to us in this analysis is how big a price gain is in prospect, column [E], and how likely is today’s RI forecast to produce a profit [H] as a proportion of the [L] sample of such forecasts. That combination result appears in the [ I ] %payoff which includes loser forecasts as well as the Odds winners. The size of [ I ] relative to [E] is, in [N], a measure of [E]’s credibility.

Time required [J] to accomplish the payoff is another important dimension for any investment mission. The retirement, tuition, or health emergency clock won’t patiently wait for “long-term-trend” investments to be “sure” (like Eastman Kodak Company (KODK), General Motors Company (GM), General Electric Company (GE), and many others which have failed) in their “passive investment” buy&hold strategy mission. Compound Annual Gain Rates [CAGR] are the essential measures, in column [K]. Figure 3’s rows are ranked by the historical results statistic of each stock's today's RI.

One additional complication of being time-efficient in an active investment strategy is that the score-keeping can’t be easily sliced up into uniform time periods. That is not what happens to holdings in an active investment strategy. Gains (and losses) occur in irregular lumps of time, and we need to evaluate likely prospects in the way they may be accumulated.

What is done in proper financial analysis of any capital commitment is to anticipate the rate of gain or cost in units of change per time of involvement. The most commonly used measure is basis points per day, where a basis point is 1/100th of a percent.

That’s a tiny unit, but is what works best. Put together and maintained each day for a year, 19 of them would double your investment. They can be powerful.

In Figure 1 we use the Odds of gain [column H] as a weight for the average prior reward payoffs [ I ], and take the complement of [H] (which is 100 – H ) as a weight for the risk prospect [F]. Put together as [O] + [P] in [Q] we have an odds-weighted net outcome of each row’s prior MM RI forecast sample [L]. Then by converting those [Q] nets into bp/day in [R] we have a guide to making investment selection decisions across a broader array of alternatives.

Taking measurements into such precision where the potentials are great for errors in forecasting may only serve to point out the limits of their usefulness. And where the differences between alternatives are great, the efforts involved may not be practical. But the fact remains that investors and investment organizations are determined to risk capital in these uncertain ventures, and to make progress in some areas of the unknown needs comparison guide-rails.

So figure 2 may tell us that to the degree that the past is repeated in the future then in this case ACLS is a superior portfolio choice to any of the five alternatives generally being considered by investors consulting Yahoo Finance’s data. ACLS’s stock superiority lies principally in that in the next 3 months it has better odds of seeing a price +19% higher while encountering interim price drawdowns significantly better than many of the alternative stock investments, and do it in approximately the next 10+ weeks.

That rate of gain is a compound annual rate [CAGR] of +137%, which compares to a probable parallel investment in the "market index ETF" SPY of some +7%. Out of a population of nearly 2,700 other coming price range forecasts from the same source, an average CAGR of +12% involves roughly equal interim risk exposure of -10%. That risk is typically not only encountered, but also sometimes (many times) suffered in terms of actual capital loss, reducing that forecast population’s expected +13.4% gain to only +2.1% in the process.

Meanwhile, the best 20 candidate stock investments from that population actually achieved +16.8% gains, better than the +13.4% expected, and by being alert to day-by-day price moves active investment practitioners could accomplish them in a 8-week average holding period, for CAGR rewards at a 290% rate.

Since many stock price changes are driven by the intentions of large institutional investors, it can be useful to know to what degree the institutional investment community is alert, and is already involved with these securities. Figure 2’s columns [U] and [V] help provide some perspective, along with Seeking Alpha readers' participation in column [S].

Except for RYI these are all small-cap stocks, with small-numbers of SA investors following them. When big-$ institutional investors develop an interest in such stocks, prices tend to change quickly. Opportunity windows may open and close in a few days.

Will all these price changes be repeated? Probably not precisely, but at least you have some norms to compare with.

To provide a sense of how ACLS price range forecasts by MMs have been trending recently, Figure 3 shows daily expectations for the past 6 months and Figure 4 shows once-a-week excerpts over the past two years.

Figure 3

Source: Author

The small blue picture here shows the distribution of forecast Range Indexes during the past 5 years’ 1261 market days. Recording the daily balance between expected likely upside and downside price changes, the current measure of 16 is clearly below its visual average, which supports the 100/100 odds notion of higher coming prices. Support is not a guarantee, just an encouragement.

Figure 4

Source: Author

The prior late 2017 high of $35+ may also provide encouragement to accept Figure 3’s forecast of $26+ as credible.

Conclusion

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. presents evidences of coming price change prospects which are superior in comparison to those of many relevant equity investment alternatives, and justify its buy as a near-term wealth-building investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACLS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.