Gaia: First Steps Toward Profitability

We believe Gaia should be able to grow while reducing marketing costs, which should lead to strong profitability.

It has been a pretty great earnings report for shareholders of Gaia (GAIA) as the company reported stellar Q3 earnings. Shares are up over 20% on the news and are up nearly 60% since our first article.

Q3 Highlights

Gaia managed to beat both revenue and earnings estimates of analysts. Revenue was in line with our expectations, while earnings were moderately lower than the $3.3 million loss we had expected.

Gross margins of 86.82% were slightly lower than we expected, but still a great step up from 86.44% last quarter. The main cause for lower-than-expected earnings, though, was higher-than-anticipated SG&A costs.

While Gaia did miss our expectations, we don't see this as a major issue as there was some margin of error baked into our expectations. Most importantly, Gaia still managed to hit its target for hitting EBITDA-positive for September, increasing the credibility for management and increasing our conviction that Gaia can reach positive net income and FCF by July of next year. This also helps answer a lot of questions about solvency and whether Gaia has enough cash to hit FCF breakeven.

The push for EBITDA profitability has reduced cash burn substantially, with just $600k used in operations in Q3. September OCF was likely positive as Gaia didn’t reach positive EBITDA until September. Although cash use for content and product spend was $5 million this quarter, management has noted in the call that this spend is entirely discretionary and can be easily controlled, even though it doesn’t plan to limit content spend over the next few quarters.

Gaia has lowered spend primarily by shifting marketing spend from paid channels, like search or video advertising, to unpaid channels, like referrals. In fact, Gaia released a new tool that allows users to share a Gaia link to anyone for 24h. This has reduced average CPA substantially from $91 last year to just $67 in Q3 2019.

Churn was much lower this quarter, dropping to just 87,000 compared to 117,000 last quarter. This is a major relief to long investors considering a major component of the bear case was the elevated churn last quarter. The fact that churn was drastically lower this quarter is a major positive.

Overall, management continues to hit all its targets on time and results continue to show substantial improvement.

Long-term thoughts

While many people have doubts about Gaia's ability to grow subscribers while maintaining profitability, we do believe that the trend of lower churn and lower CPA means that Gaia will be able to grow subscribers moderately with lower marketing costs.

Look at this quarter, for example – Even though CAC was reduced from $7.5 million to $6.7 million, Gaia managed to acquire 3000 more subscribers because of lowered CPA. If the trend of lower CPA and churn continues, which we believe will happen because of the shift in the subscriber base from higher churn Yoga subscribers to lower churn Seeking Truth subscribers, this means that Gaia should be able to lower CAC substantially while reducing still growing subscribers substantially.

Management’s guidance implies that this trend should continue, with guidance for 30% growth in revenues next year despite a push to be FCF- and net income-positive in July. While Gaia may not become a fast-growing video streaming giant with over 1 million subscribers within the next few years, it can become a smaller but incredibly profitable video streaming service if management keeps up this execution.

Let's also not forget that there is also a major opportunity outside of the US. As of Q4 2018, only 30% of Gaia’s subscribers were outside the US as Gaia doesn’t aggressively market internationally. While management is focusing on generating profitability currently, it does plan to grow faster internationally in the future and improve the experience for international customers.

Longer term, we believe Gaia has a substantial TAM to exploit due to its content rapidly becoming mainstream. Major celebrities like Britney Spears and Katy Perry have endorsed Gaia in the past, which should help increase awareness in the mainstream consciousness.

Source: Twitter

The only problem will be growing into this large TAM. Gaia's management has stated that it plans to reinvest profits after it reaches FCF breakeven, which we suspect will be used to drive growth. This means that after 2020, growth may actually start to accelerate as Gaia starts to spend its saved marketing dollars on additional growth.

Valuation

Like a lot of fast-growth companies, it is incredibly hard to value Gaia. However, even at nearly $160 million in market cap, Gaia is still incredibly cheap. It continues to trade way less than Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on a per-subscriber basis. Despite growth in the high teens, Netflix trades at around $800 per subscriber. Gaia, meanwhile, trades at less than $300 and is growing the subscriber base around 30%. There is nothing to explain the discrepancy. While some may say that Gaia deserves to trade at a discount due to the lower price of its service, that doesn’t change the fact that it shares many subscribers with Netflix. In fact, 70% of Gaia’s subscribers are Netflix subscribers. Netflix should actually be the company trading at a discount to Gaia due to its higher cost of content and net debt position.

Conclusion

Overall, Q3 just confirms the Gaia bull case is sound – Churn is down, positive EBITDA was hit, CPA continues to decline. Strong growth will likely continue in the next few years and Gaia will likely hit profitability on the way. The best is yet to come, though we’ve been enjoying the journey so far.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GAIA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.