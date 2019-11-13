Reasonably Valued, High Quality, High Yield Dividend Growth Stocks

In my view, the stocks are good candidates for further research and possible investment.

For each stock, I present key metrics, quality indicators, a fair value estimate, and the Chowder number.

I've been using a modified version of David Van Knapp's quality scoring system to rank the Dividend Aristocrats, the Dividend Kings, and the Dividend Champions. The system employs five widely used quality indicators from independent sources and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum of 25 points.

A modified version of David Van Knapp's quality scoring system.

My modifications include assigning 3 points to companies that don't have an S&P Credit Rating but carry no debt. In order to rank dividend growth [DG] stocks, I break ties by considering the following factors, in turn:

Dividend Safety Score

S&P Credit Rating

Dividend Yield

My color coding scheme is similar to the one used in the original article, though I differentiate perfect scores.

For more details on the quality scoring system, please refer to any of the linked articles mentioned above.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

In addition to quality indicators and quality scores, I provide columns with key metrics of interest to DG investors, including years of consecutive dividend increases (Yrs), the dividend Yield for a recent stock Price, and the 5-year compound annual dividend growth rate (5-Yr DGR).

Furthermore, I provide a fair value estimate (Fair Val.) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. The last column shows the discount (Disc.) or premium (Prem.) of a recent price to my fair value estimate.

To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates and price targets from several sources:

Morningstar: fair value estimate based on discounted cash flow analysis.

Finbox.io: fair value estimate based on several financial models.

Finbox.io: the average of analyst targets.

Additionally, I estimate fair value using the 5-year average dividend yield of each stock using data from Simply Safe Dividends:

fair value estimate = recent price × dividend yield ÷ 5-year average dividend yield

With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

The Chowder Number

The Chowder Rule presents a popular metric for screening DG stocks for possible investment. Named for the SA author Chowder, the metric favors DG stocks likely to produce annualized returns of 8%. Essentially, you add the current dividend yield and the five-year annual dividend growth rate to obtain the so-called Chowder Number [CDN].

Chowder used 8 as a minimum number for utilities yielding at least 4%, 12 for stocks yielding at least 3%, and 15 for stocks yielding less than 3%.

I've added the CDN to my spreadsheets and I'm planning to include it in future articles. The CDN column will be color-coded as follows:

green indicates suitable candidates (stocks likely to deliver annualized returns of 8%)

indicates suitable candidates (stocks likely to deliver annualized returns of 8%) yellow indicates possible candidates (stocks less likely to deliver annualized returns of 8%)

indicates possible candidates (stocks less likely to deliver annualized returns of 8%) red indicates unsuitable candidates (stocks unlikely to deliver annualized returns of 8%)

I use 5 as the threshold number for utilities yielding at least 4%, 8 for stocks yielding at least 3%, and 10 for stocks yielding less than 3%.

So, for example, for stocks yielding at least 3%:

red < 8 ≤ yellow < 12 ≤ green

For more about the Chowder Rule, see this article and, especially, Chowder's comments below that article.

Suitable Candidates Yielding 3%+

The first selection of stocks falls in the Highest Quality category (quality scores of 20-24). Additionally, I screened for dividend yields of at least 3%, stocks trading at most 10% above my fair value estimate, and CDN's equalling at least 12.

Stocks I own are highlighted in the Ticker column.

Texas Instruments (TXN) designs, manufactures and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. While TXN is trading about 9% below its 52-week high of $132.20, the stock remains somewhat expensive trading about 8% above my fair value estimate.

(TXN) designs, manufactures and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. While TXN is trading about 9% below its 52-week high of $132.20, the stock remains somewhat expensive trading about 8% above my fair value estimate. 3M (MMM) is a diversified technology company with worldwide operations. With annual sales of $33 billion, the company operates in many different industries. MMM posted disappointing results and guidance and is trading 22% below its 52-week high. The stock is trading 3% below my fair value estimate.

(MMM) is a diversified technology company with worldwide operations. With annual sales of $33 billion, the company operates in many different industries. MMM posted disappointing results and guidance and is trading 22% below its 52-week high. The stock is trading 3% below my fair value estimate. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. TD has an impressive dividend track record, with uninterrupted dividend payments since 1857. The stock is trading 5% below my fair value estimate.

(TD) provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. TD has an impressive dividend track record, with uninterrupted dividend payments since 1857. The stock is trading 5% below my fair value estimate. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. RY has paid a dividend every year since 1870. The stock is trading at about fair value.

(RY) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. RY has paid a dividend every year since 1870. The stock is trading at about fair value. International Business Machines (IBM) is a global information technology company that offers IT-based technologies and offerings. IBM has impressive patent activity but the company continues to deliver lackluster results while trying to reinvent itself. The stock is trading well below my fair value estimate.

(IBM) is a global information technology company that offers IT-based technologies and offerings. IBM has impressive patent activity but the company continues to deliver lackluster results while trying to reinvent itself. The stock is trading well below my fair value estimate. Gilead Sciences (GILD) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines. GILD's HCV franchise continues to decline, but efforts to strengthen its HIV franchise are bearing fruits with recent FDA approvals. The stock is trading 22% below my fair value estimate.

Ticker #Shares %Weight Average Cost Basis Average YoC Annualized Return Note TXN 75 1.01% $92.33 3.90% 19% Look into selling a $110 put option MMM 100 1.94% $179.36 3.21% -2% Above-average position already TD 50 0.33% $55.60 4.04% 19% Planning to add shares RY 25 0.23% $75.32 4.06% 32% Planning to add shares IBM 30 0.46% $142.12 4.56% 2% Consider adding shares below $130 GILD 200 1.46% $70.64 3.57% -5% Above-average position already

There are two stocks I don't own worth considering:

Franklin Resources (BEN) is a global investment management company operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. The company provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional, and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world. BEN was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California, with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

BEN's past dividend growth has been impressive, but the company is facing serious headwinds due to a secular trend away from higher-cost, active funds to lower-cost, passive funds, such as index mutual funds and ETFs. Therefore, BEN's ability to continue its strong dividend growth may be impaired. However, BEN's dividend is deemed Very Safe by Simply Safe Dividends.

I already own a large position in one of BEN's competitors, T. Rowe Price (TROW), so I'm not interested in opening a position in BEN. Besides, TROW's assets under management [AUM] is growing nicely, whereas BEN's AUM is in decline.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. CM was founded in 1867 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices Denver, Menlo Park, Montreal, Reston, and Vancouver.

CM offers an attractive dividend yield of about 5%, some 6% above its 5-year average of 4.72%. However, the stock's forward P/E ratio is 9.3, well above the 5-year average P/E ratio of 8.1. The stock is trading at about fair value.

Given my investments in TD and RY, I'm not interested in opening a position in CM at this time.

Possible Candidates Yielding 3%+

The second selection of stocks has the same criteria, except that the CDNs are in the range 8-11. Based on the Chowder Rule, these stocks are less likely to deliver annualized returns of 8%. But dividend growth investors should always delve a little deeper to understand the real picture. Most of the companies below have stock buyback programs, which increase the net payout yield well above the dividend yield.

Again, stocks I own are highlighted in the Ticker column.

Pfizer (PFE) is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms. Prescription drugs and vaccines account for almost 90% of PFE's sales. The company plans to merge its off-patent established medicines with generic drugmaker Mylan (MYL), a move that will likely decrease PFE's dividend. PFE's net payout yield is about 11%. The stock is trading at a discount of about 10% to my fair value estimate.

(PFE) is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms. Prescription drugs and vaccines account for almost 90% of PFE's sales. The company plans to merge its off-patent established medicines with generic drugmaker Mylan (MYL), a move that will likely decrease PFE's dividend. PFE's net payout yield is about 11%. The stock is trading at a discount of about 10% to my fair value estimate. Coca-Cola (KO) is the world's largest beverage company and the leading producer and marketer of soft drinks. The stock trades at a premium to fair value. In February, the Board of Directors announced a new share repurchase plan of up to 150 million additional shares.

(KO) is the world's largest beverage company and the leading producer and marketer of soft drinks. The stock trades at a premium to fair value. In February, the Board of Directors announced a new share repurchase plan of up to 150 million additional shares. Exxon Mobil (XOM) is the world's largest publicly traded international oil and gas company. While XOM is a blue-chip stock, its performance over the past 10 years has been lackluster. The company is focusing on replenishing its reserves and growing its dividend, but Chairman and CEO Darren Woods says a plan to sell $15 billion in assets may pave the way to reinitiate a share buyback program. The stock is trading at a discount of 17% to my fair value estimate.

(XOM) is the world's largest publicly traded international oil and gas company. While XOM is a blue-chip stock, its performance over the past 10 years has been lackluster. The company is focusing on replenishing its reserves and growing its dividend, but Chairman and CEO Darren Woods says a plan to sell $15 billion in assets may pave the way to reinitiate a share buyback program. The stock is trading at a discount of 17% to my fair value estimate. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. In May 2019, BNS announced that it received approval to repurchase up to 24 million of its common shares. The stock trades about 5% below my fair value estimate.

(BNS) provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. In May 2019, BNS announced that it received approval to repurchase up to 24 million of its common shares. The stock trades about 5% below my fair value estimate. United Parcel Service (UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including the transportation of packages and freight. The stock is trading near all-time highs; nevertheless, I believe fair value is about $134 per share as the company invests in automation to increase efficiency and improve margins. The company expects to spend about $1 billion in share repurchases in 2019.

(UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including the transportation of packages and freight. The stock is trading near all-time highs; nevertheless, I believe fair value is about $134 per share as the company invests in automation to increase efficiency and improve margins. The company expects to spend about $1 billion in share repurchases in 2019. Wells Fargo (WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco. The company has struggled to grow revenue since its account fraud scandal, but things are looking better now that the company has a new leader. WFC's net payout yield is 14%. My fair value estimate is $59, so the stock is trading at an 8% discount.

Ticker #Shares %Weight Average Cost Basis Average YoC Annualized Return Note PFE 300 1.25% $37.05 3.89% 3% Above-average position already KO 200 1.17% $41.28 3.88% 10% Above-average position already XOM 200 1.59% $73.15 4.76% 2% Above-average position already BNS 50 0.33% $51.34 5.36% 53% Consider adding shares UPS 50 0.70% $105.94 3.62% 11% Consider adding shares WFC 100 0.61% $45.95 4.44% 46% Consider adding shares

Four additional stocks I don't own may be worth considering:

Public Service Enterprise (PEG) is an energy holding company with operations in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, and renewable generation facilities with a generation capacity of about 12,000 megawatts. PEG was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) is a holding company that provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. Its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, is a vertically-integrated electric that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. PNW founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

American Electric Power (AEP) is a public utility holding company that engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric and other energy sources. AEP was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Founded in 1916 and now headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Eaton (ETN) is a diversified power management company. The company serves industrial, vehicle, construction, commercial, and semiconductor markets in more than 175 countries. ETN operates in four segments: Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, and Vehicle.

I'm interested in adding another Utilities sector stock to my portfolio, so I'll be doing a due diligence pass on PEG, PNW, and AEP soon. At a glance, PNW looks most interesting as it is trading about 6% below my fair value estimate.

ETN looks interesting, too, though I'm not really looking to add another Industrials sector stock. The company has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923 and has grown its dividend each year since 2010.

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I presented a selection of stocks from the Highest Quality category based on David Van Knapp's quality scoring system, screening for dividend yields of at least 3%, stocks trading at most 10% above my fair value estimate, and high Chowder Numbers.

I'm planning to add shares to my existing TD and RY positions. Furthermore, I'm considering adding shares to my existing positions in BNS, UPS, and WFC. Should IBM's share price drop below $130, I'll consider adding shares to my existing position.

My fair value estimate of TXN is $111, so the stock is trading at a premium of about 8% to fair value. I'll be looking into selling a suitable $110 put option to generate extra income. If the share price drops below that strike price, I'd be happy to add shares below fair value.

Finally, I want to add at least one more stock from the Utilities sector to my portfolio. PNW looks most compelling, but I'll consider AEP and PEG as well.

As always, I encourage readers to do their own due diligence before investing in any of these stocks.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, GILD, IBM, KO, MMM, PFE, RY, TD, TXN, UPS, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.