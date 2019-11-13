Korea Telecom: Telcos To Compete In Pay TV After M&A Approvals

The deals signify a shift in the pay TV market’s competitive structure, from among cable TV SOs and IPTV providers to among three major telcos.

Korea FTC approves SK Broadband-t-broad merger, LG Uplus’s acquisition of CJ Hello

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (FTC) conditionally approved 1) the merger between SK Broadband and t-broad, and 2) LG Uplus’s acquisition of CJ Hello. The FTC laid down five rules to protect consumer rights and mitigate concerns about restriction of competition in the pay TV market. These rules include the banning of 1) the raising of subscription fees at rates that exceed the rate of inflation and 2) the discretionary reduction in the number of cable TV channels offered. The concerns that cross-selling might be banned did not materialize. As a result, companies can cross-sell their partners’ products (e.g., t-broad products can be sold at SK Broadband stores).

Considering that the deal was approved despite the issue of fair competition and that the FTC has a favorable stance on the structural reform of the pay TV market, we expect any remaining red tape (approval by the Korea Communications Commission and Ministry of Science and ICT) to be cleared without any major issues. That said, the probability remains that additional conditions will be imposed.

Media platform stronger and more competent

Through these deals, SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) and LG Uplus can 1) strengthen their media platforms which have become significant businesses in the 5G-driven, rapidly changing telecom market, 2) build economies of scale, which will allow them to have greater negotiating power against media content providers and home shopping companies, and 3) expect stronger synergies by acquiring potential subscribers for fixed-line and wireless bundling products. In particular, with no conditions attached to the MVNO business, LG Uplus has obtained some 700K MVNO subscribers and in the long term will enjoy significantly lower MVNO network leasing fees.

The FTC approval is meaningful in that it signals a shift of the competitive structure in the pay TV market, from among cable TV SOs and IPTV providers to telcos. As cable TV SOs have naturally been integrated into IPTV providers, Korea’s three major telcos will now compete with one another in the pay TV market too. Each telco will not only compete in wireless telecom but in fixed-line telecom and bundling services, including media platforms.

