My 10-Year-Old's First Dividend Growth Stock: Coca-Cola

I helped my 5th grade daughter start her own Dividend Growth Portfolio. She chose Coca-Cola as her first purchase and is calling herself the "Dividend Duchess".

Meet my 5th Grade Daughter

Lucy is 10. She's keen on skiing, mountain biking, parkour, dancing, art, knitting, cooking, and happens to be very good at math (whether she likes it or not). She also enjoys when I point out companies we own shares of. Example:

Me - "Lucy, you see that brown UPS truck? We own a part of that company."

Lucy - "WOW!"

My wife and I have tried to be proactive in building good savings habits and a strong work ethic with both kids (Lucy has a 6-year-old sister, Molly). Each receives an allowance based on how successful they've been with their individual "chore charts". Established by age, Lucy's weekly max is $10, while Molly's is $6. Once we determine and pay their weekly earnings, Lucy does some math. Before a penny is spent, they pull out 20%, which goes directly into their college savings accounts. No matter what "stuff" they spend their leftover loot on, the lesson is clear: Pay yourself first. Hopefully, the repetition and mindset become habitual.

Ready to Invest

The foundation for disciplined saving has been poured. Lucy knows I contribute $500/month to her college account and that I invest that money for her. Recently, she asked me if I could buy her some Target (TGT) stock. It got me thinking. After some brainstorming, I decided it was time for Lucy to start making some of her own investments - supervised and approved by me, of course. Zero transaction fees at Schwab couldn't have kicked in at a better time, and we were ready for the next step.

Decisions, Decisions - How To Choose Her 1st Stock?

As I mentioned, Lucy likes Target, which we know is a fantastic business and Dividend Aristocrat (and in my opinion, richly valued at the moment). But I didn't want her to blindly buy it because she loves the "dollar section". We sat at my laptop and scanned my personal portfolio and watchlists. After filtering businesses that Lucy recognized and "understood" (super important), I told her a quick story about castles and moats and defenses against attacks and related it to companies and strength and safety. I explained what a dividend was and that these companies all pay you to own them. Even better - the best businesses give you raises just for owning them! With a little fatherly guidance, we narrowed our list to the "Fabulous 5":

Disney (DIS)

3M (MMM)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Target

Coca-Cola (KO)

I wanted to keep it super simple and not overwhelm her with too much right away. After all, with the 40+ year investing time frame ahead of her, all of these stocks should perform well regardless of current valuations. We pulled up the tickers on Seeking Alpha, and I used Disney's chart and recent jump after Q3 earnings for an intro to valuation. Then, I explained to her the importance of raising dividends, which was a reason why these 5 companies are all stellar. I don't think she completely "got it", but there's plenty of time for that. Baby steps. She did get the gist that the longer the track record of dividend raises, the better. That's enough for now.

Then, it was time for Lucy's input: Disney has Frozen 2 coming out, and she can't wait to see it. She really likes how 3M's ticker is actually three M's. She likes the Johnson & Johnson commercial where the baby wash takes the rash away. Again, the "dollar section" at Target is amazing. But in the end, Lucy decided on:

Coca-Cola. Why? Its website:

Lucy was blown away at how many countries you could choose from when you arrive at Coca-Cola's site. She "gets" the global presence and how it helps the company's "moat".

We scrolled through all the brands the company owns. She now realizes it is more than just a soda company (which she doesn't even drink - although she gets root beer on special occasions). Here are some of Coca-Cola's companies: Minute Maid, Honest Tea, Vitamin Water, Dasani, Smart Water, Fanta, Sprite, Simply Orange, Powerade, etc... all brands she recognizes from the grocery store, but most important was Fairlife milk.

Her sister drinks chocolate milk every morning, and usually it's Fairlife. Boom.

Oh yeah, she liked when I showed her the 57 years of consecutive dividend growth, too.

Funding Lucy's Dividend Duchess Portfolio

Okay, we knew we're buying some Coke stock. Where are we going to get the money? Good question. Lucy and I made an agreement. The "Dividend Duchess Portfolio" will be funded from income I generate as a Seeking Alpha contributor. This way, we can track it separately from her college savings and we are literally starting from scratch. I'm a new contributor to SA, with a scant few articles to my name. Here are my earnings as of 11/11/19:

# of Articles Written Income Received to Date 4 $155.24

The Magic Green Button

With that said, Lucy had $155.24 to make her purchase of Coca-Cola. With a pencil and paper, she figured it was best to buy two shares and save the remaining cash for her next purchase. We logged into Schwab, navigated through the trade screens, Lucy clicked the magic green button, and voila:

With the purchase of 2 shares of KO for $104.46, the Dividend Duchess Portfolio is alive! Lucy now has $50.78 left in cash to roll over into her next purchase. Her estimated forward annual dividend income is $3.20. Here's a snapshot as of 11/11/19:

Conclusion

Hopefully, this will be the first of many updates on the Dividend Duchess Portfolio. The underlying message is: Start 'em young. It's never too early to teach and implement a disciplined savings and investment strategy with your kids. Especially if it's hidden behind some clever math problems and messing around on the internet and letting your kids know they're now making $3.20 a year without even lifting a finger!

I hope you'll stick around for this journey and click the orange "Follow" button up above. I also welcome you to read my other articles and peep out my personal Blue Chip DRiP dividend growth portfolio.

Have any tips for teaching kids about saving/investing? What else would you like me to include in these updates? Do tell!

As always, best of luck on your quest for financial emancipation!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO, MMM, JNJ, TGT, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not stock advice. These are purely my opinions. I'm not a professional. Do your own research. Best of luck in your investing journey!