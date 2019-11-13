Buy Renminbi And Invest In China

The China/US trade war has been the subject of financial news since President Trump first began imposing tariffs on Chinese imports. So much has been written on it that the topic has almost become banal. It is a fact that the renminbi has weakened against the dollar since the beginning of the trade war. This article is contrarian in the sense that it suggests that a weaker Chinese currency is an opportunity for US investors to buy yuan and invest in China.

A bit of history regarding the US dollar exchange rate with the renminbi can be useful in understanding where we are today. The Bloomberg chart below clearly shows that in 2015 the renminbi was trading around the 6.2000 level, that is, 6.2 renminbi for one US dollar. This level was obviously maintained by the PBoC (People’s Bank of China). In 2H2015, the renminbi was no longer supported by the PBoC, and it weakened against the US dollar considerably even before the election of Trump as President in November 2016. A US dollar was worth over 6.8 yuan. It is difficult to ascertain just how much the trade war news has influenced yuan prices in the forex markets. One can see that the greenback weakened against the renminbi in the latter half of 2017 and early 2018. A US dollar was worth just over 6.4 yuan. After that point the PBoC let the dollar appreciate against the renminbi and reach the important psychological 7 level. In other words, the renminbi weakened against the US dollar. It is presently staying at that level as 6.9928 is practically 7. Given that this clearly shows that the renminbi has depreciated against the US dollar, going from 6.4 to 7, it could be an opportunity to buy yuan. It is unlikely that the US dollar is going to strengthen further, especially if trade war tensions are mitigated even by partial agreements to end tariffs.

Bloomberg

The Dimension of Trade with China

There has recently been a series of articles proclaiming decoupling from China. This is extremely unlikely. The amount of trade and the extent that Chinese imports permeate American markets are hardly going to change significantly even if Chinese goods become more expensive for American consumers. To a certain extent, importers and retailers can diminish margins to compensate for tariffs. There is also the weakness of the renminbi at the seven level, which compensates considerably for the imposition of tariffs.

The two charts below show that trade with China increased in the period from 2010 to 2018. The dips in the chart are seasonal. It remains to be seen to what extent tariffs will condition the amount of trade in 2019, but the amount remains substantial in any case.

United States Imports from China

Hedge Against US Dollar Devaluation by Buying Yuan

The US dollar will most probably suffer devaluation in the near future. See articles about the US dollar by WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA on Seeking Alpha. This article contrasts with an earlier article (Hands Off Renminbi) advising investors to avoid the renminbi because of risk.

Since the price of yuan is at present relatively low and probably will not go much lower, it now seems reasonable for American investors to buy yuan and then invest the yuan in China. This does not mean buying into a US dollar-denominated fund that invests in China. This is clearly a possibility but does not represent a currency hedge for the investor. Many US investors already have stock in major Chinese companies, like Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA). See the Barron's article How Fund Managers Are Investing in China While Bracing for Conflict

Chinese A-shares can be bought by foreigners. One problem with Chinese stocks is that volatility is high on Chinese exchanges.

Bloomberg

There is a lot of risk in Chinese markets. The fact, however, that the PBoC and the Chinese Government are loath to let big companies fail is a sort of basic insurance that something like the Lehman Brothers Holdings disaster is not going to happen in China.

