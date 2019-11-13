Sirius International Insurance Goes On The Block, Shares Could Double In Sale

We expect a sale of the insurer could net $12-20 per share versus the $7 per share that it trades for today.

The stock trades at 0.46x book value and 0.63x tangible BV, cheap for a quality global P&C insurer. Most P&C insurers tend to be sold at tangible book or above.

Sirius International Insurance stock could double in a likely sale of the Bermuda-domiciled property and casualty insurer.

Sirius International Insurance Group (SG) is a special situations opportunity driven by a potential sale of the business. The company is a global property and casualty insurer domiciled in Bermuda. It was spun off from White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) in 2016 via a sale to Chinese conglomerate China Minsheng International Group (CMIG) for $2.6 billion (1.27x tangible book value). In 2018, the insurer merged with a SPAC to become a publicly listed company, which valued the insurer at $2 billion (1.05x book value), or $17.22 per share. Following the SPAC merger, China Minsheng continues to owns 82% of Sirius Insurance.

Since then, as China Minsheng turned from a cash-rich acquirer into a debt-ridden company defaulting on some securities, investors have soured on Sirius stock. The stock trades cheaply today at $7, just 0.46x its $15.11 book value per share and just 0.63x its tangible book value of $11.10.

Why is this security mispriced?

There are three major factors driving the mispricing:

Concerns over Controlling Owner. China Minsheng, which owns 82% of Sirius, has come under severe financial stress and defaulted on several obligations. Given the importance of insurers being well-capitalized, this has weighed on Sirius’ credit rating and relationships with regulators. The company has taken action to insulate itself by cutting a deal with regulators in Bermuda to promise not to provide any credit support to CMIG or enter into any related party transactions with its owner. Shareholder Base Dynamics. With a controlling shareholder owning 82% of shares and having just completed a SPAC listing, Sirius doesn’t have a strong shareholder base supporting the stock. Given limited liquidity, the opportunity isn't large enough for many big hedge funds, and the company is too new for mutual funds to pay attention. Many investors in SPAC listing tend to sell shares at the time the merger closes or shortly thereafter to recycle their money into other such SPAC deals. This type of share turnover seems to be happening at Sirius. Many investors are likely also spooked by China Minsheng's problems in China, and with the Chinese owner having majority control, there's little smaller shareholders can do to influence the company's direction. With a small free float of shares and low trading volumes, investment bank trading desks and research analysts won’t find it worthwhile to spend time researching the stock or pitching it to clients. Hence, it becomes an orphan stock with many natural sellers but few natural buyers. This presents an opportunity for the special situations investor, especially with some signals that its value should be much higher.

Insider Bets are Good Bets

Insider open-market transactions are one of the best indicators of a stock being undervalued. The old Wall Street saying goes: There are many reasons for an executive to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they think it's going up. Sirius executives seem to have sensed a bargain in the shares when the stock fell below tangible book value of $11.10.

As Sirius stock slid from $17 to under $10, executives started buying stock on the open market in droves using their own money. In August, Sirius’ CEO personally purchased $843,000 in stock using his own money on the open market at prices between $8.9 and $10 per share. Since August, directors have made nearly a dozen insider purchases of shares on the open market with their own money. These were not free stock grants or exercising stock options. The executives and board members plopped down their own cash to make a bet on the stock rising.

Investors buying in today are getting an even better deal than those insiders.

Valuing the Company

Property and Casualty (P&C) insurer valuations tend to focus on multiples of book value. According to a study by Deloitte, the average P/B multiple for P&C insurers' M&A deals in 2018 was 1.35x book value.

Source: Deloitte, 2019 Insurance M&A Outlook

This average market valuation is in the ballpark of the valuations assigned to Sirius in its deals over the past few years. The sale from White Mountains to China Minsheng was done at 1.27x tangible book value, while the public listing of Sirius valued the company at 1.05x adjusted diluted book value. It makes sense for the initial transaction to have a higher valuation, as it gave China Minsheng control, while the public listing kept control with China Minsheng.

Since Sirius has been an acquirer of other operations, it has built up goodwill from the premium it paid to acquire those businesses. In 2017, the company made a pair of acquisitions - IMG and Armada - and recorded $400 million of goodwill on its balance sheet for the amount it paid for the operations beyond its tangible assets.

This is where valuations can differ. If you believe the IMG and Armada acquisitions are adding long-term value equal to or exceeding $400 million, then you should include that in your valuation and use Price/Book Value. However, if you wanted to value Sirius in a run-off scenario, where you ascribe no value to those operations beyond their current book of business, you would use Price/Tangible Book Value.

In this case, we think it's appropriate to use these valuation data points to forecast a range of valuations for Sirius.

Based on Sirius’ current adjusted diluted book value of $15.11 per share, we consider three valuation cases:

1. Discount at value of 1x TGBV or 0.8x BV - Due diligence uncovers some underperforming units and China Minsheng is eager to sell, so it accepts a price of $12 per share (~1x TGBV or 0.8x BV).

2. Similar deal to latest value of 1.05x BV - The deal is negotiated with the aim of making SPAC investors whole, leading to a valuation at the same multiple as the SPAC merger of $15.87 (1.05x BV).

3. Control premium value of 1.27x BV - Chinese seller wants to get its initial investment back and pushes for the same control premium it paid, getting $19.19 (1.27x BV) in a sale.

This leads to a likely sale in the range of $12-20, compared to the $7 it trades at today.

A cursory examination of the company's underwriting history leaves the impression that it's a decent, but not stellar, underwriter of risk. I welcome any comments from insurance industry experts in the comments on their industry reputation and underwriting quality. However, given we have several recent sale data points for Sirius, we will stick to this initial range for our valuation.

Catalysts

A sale of Sirius seems in the cards.

Sirius management is well aware of the burden ownership by China Minsheng puts on them, and the Chinese conglomerate is also eager to raise capital to appease creditors in China. A sale solves problems for all sides.

In Sirius Insurance’s most recent earnings call on August 8, Sirius CEO Kip Oberting said:

We are a public company with an independent Board of Directors and key governance protection, which insulates Sirius from our largest shareholder. However, the lack of sufficient public float, along with financial challenges at the China Minsheng Investment Group, limit our financial flexibility and lead us to evaluate a range of incremental to bold opportunities.

That sounds to us like a strategic review, which is investment banker lingo for presenting a number of options to a company's board for a sale, restructuring or merger to transform a company. In nearly all cases, these strategic reviews culminate in a sale of the company to the highest bidder.

Rating agencies are now expecting a sale. Fitch Ratings on October 22 removed Sirius from its negative watch list citing this development. Their analyst further noted that a new owner with better credit quality could even increase Sirius’ credit rating.

We also have the Chinese owner and its advisers, via a WSJ report on October 25, confirming they also considering a sale of Sirius:

[P]eople familiar with discussions Minsheng representatives have had with the group’s creditors and shareholders said the conglomerate has designated Sirius for sale, and is waiting for the right price.

In the same WSJ article, a spokeswoman for China Minsheng pointedly stated that Sirius’ current share price doesn’t reflect the business’s true value (read: we want a significantly higher valuation in a control transaction).

In short, both Sirius management and the Chinese owner want to make a sale happen at a price well above the current trading levels. They are also motivated to move quickly to appease regulators who want Sirius under more financially sound ownership and money for the Chinese conglomerate to repay creditors.

Bringing It All Together

We expect Sirius to be sold in the next three to six months at a price between $12 and $20 per share. Investors buying today at $7 per share will be handsomely rewarded in such a deal.

We also don't expect regulatory hurdles to be difficult, as it would unwind a Chinese overseas investment by an unstable owner (pleasing global regulators) and bring cash back to China to repay domestic creditors (pleasing Chinese regulators).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article and associated research does not constitute investment advice.You should consult with your investment adviser and conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. We take no liability for any losses or fees you may incur from such investments. We may buy or sell securities related to or mentioned in this article at any time and will not update on those changes in position. Invest at your own risk and do your own work.