Legal Landscape Of Cannabis Industry With Patricia Heer

We also discuss why advocates have a problem with the SAFE Banking Act, the impediments to wide-spread legalization and the best ways for companies to navigate regulations.

With her extensive litigation and commercial experience, Patricia helps break down the convoluted legal landscape in the cannabis industry.

Patricia Heer is Editor and co-founder of Cannabis Law Digest, an online platform of legal resources for the cannabis industry.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

By Rena Sherbill

Today, I am happy to be joined by Patricia Heer, Editor and co-founder of Cannabis Law Digest, an online platform of legal resources for the cannabis industry. I interviewed Patricia at the CWCBExpo last month in LA. As we've mentioned before on this podcast, the cannabis laws are especially difficult to parse and in California the regulatory structure would be comical if it weren't so frustrating and disheartening to stay in compliance. Patricia, with her extensive litigation and commercial experience helps break down the convoluted legal landscape for us.

Prior to serving as editor for the Digest, Patricia was special counsel at Duane Morris, LLP. and her clients have ranged from national advocacy groups and investors to direct and ancillary operators cannabis industry.

Patricia is also a member of the State Regulations Committee of the National Cannabis Industry Association, a member of the Emerging Issues Committee of the National Cannabis Bar Association, a regular supporter of the New York chapter of Women Grow and CannaGather, and a member of the New York City Affairs Committee of the New York City Bar Association.

Topics include: