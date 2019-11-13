Legal Landscape Of Cannabis Industry With Patricia Heer

Patricia Heer is Editor and co-founder of Cannabis Law Digest, an online platform of legal resources for the cannabis industry.
With her extensive litigation and commercial experience, Patricia helps break down the convoluted legal landscape in the cannabis industry.
We also discuss why advocates have a problem with the SAFE Banking Act, the impediments to wide-spread legalization and the best ways for companies to navigate regulations.
Today, I am happy to be joined by Patricia Heer, Editor and co-founder of Cannabis Law Digest, an online platform of legal resources for the cannabis industry. I interviewed Patricia at the CWCBExpo last month in LA. As we've mentioned before on this podcast, the cannabis laws are especially difficult to parse and in California the regulatory structure would be comical if it weren't so frustrating and disheartening to stay in compliance. Patricia, with her extensive litigation and commercial experience helps break down the convoluted legal landscape for us.
Prior to serving as editor for the Digest, Patricia was special counsel at Duane Morris, LLP. and her clients have ranged from national advocacy groups and investors to direct and ancillary operators cannabis industry.
Patricia is also a member of the State Regulations Committee of the National Cannabis Industry Association, a member of the Emerging Issues Committee of the National Cannabis Bar Association, a regular supporter of the New York chapter of Women Grow and CannaGather, and a member of the New York City Affairs Committee of the New York City Bar Association.
Topics include:
- 2:00 - Patricia started as a lawyer, couldn't believe no cannabis laws were in one centralized place so started Cannabis Law Digest - for operators and investors.
- 4:00 - At least 2-3 decisions on average a week in the cannabis legal space in the US. A lot of litigation heating up between owners - fighting over the huge amounts of cash that have come into the industry which are exacerbated by lack of standard operating procedures. Also lots of FLSA issues - how companies treat their employees. Mature markets also have new issues crop up as sector evolves.
- 8:30 - Inconsistencies in legislation - at all levels. IP world also running into issues.
- 10:30 - Thoughts on state legalization - lots of positive and negative surprises (everyone thought New Jersey would pass and it didn't; everyone thought Illinois wouldn't pass and it did; SAFE Banking Act with bi-partisan support in the House). Why advocates have an issue with SAFE Banking Act.
- 15:00 - Timeline for legalization. Longer time you spend in the industry you understand all the various and separate interests.
- 16:44 - Impediments to legalization
- 20:19 - Which companies are best able to navigate compliance issues?
- 21:30 - Increase/decrease in regulation - do MSOs have a leg up? They have more resources to spend on compliance.
- 23:15 - Social justice issues regarding cannabis industry.