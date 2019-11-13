Exchange Income Corporation: Another Record-Breaking Quarter

It wasn't all that long ago - less than a month in fact - that I presented Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF) here on SA, and explained my sizeable long stake. I consider it a very interesting niche-holding which seems to "suffer" from the unmistakable boon of excellent management, capital allocation and excellent track history with M&As over the past 12 years.

Let's look at some quarterly results!

3Q19 - All-time highs return

When I invested a sizeable amount of capital into the company, I expected a relatively conservative risk-adjusted monthly yield with at least a possibility for capital appreciation. The stock was undervalued to historical metrics, and reading through the material, it seemed to me like the people following the company - both on SA and otherwise - were underestimating its performance.

At least short term, my assumption has been proven correct - more so after this quarter.

Some relevant quarterly highlights:

Solid revenue and EBITDA growth of 15% and 12%, respectively.

Adj. Net EPS increase of 10% (to $1.03/share)

both quarterly and TTM payout ratio/s on the basis of Adj. Net EPS lowered by 3%.

FCF less CapEx increase of 7%, improving FCF payout ratio by 5%.

Let me be clear - these results were achieved despite a customer of Regional One filing for bankruptcy, resulting in a debt expense of $6M. This was the very first bankruptcy in this business since the acquisition in 2013.

The company also closed two M&As during 3Q19 - both to be part of EIC's growing manufacturing segment.

First is L.V. Control Mfg. Ltd (Homepage). A quick review of the business reveals this to be a manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment and process control systems, such as custom control panels, pulse generators, sensors, display units and so forth. Manufacturing is located in Winnipeg, and customers for the business are found primarily in the agricultural industry, where the products assist with automation, procession, cleaning, and blending. The purpose is EIC exposure to the agricultural sector.

Second is Advanced Windows, Inc., another window company to add to the company's already existing portfolio of window companies (Homepage). 30 years of experience, with the company seeming to cater to both larger and smaller clients in the areas of window, vinyl, soffit systems, sliding door, roofing, trim, decking, gutters, and awnings. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts. This M&A is meant to increase the vertical integration of the company's manufacturing arm, creating synergies with Quest in Dallas, Texas.

The company has also seen its common-share offering being oversubscribed, bringing in over $80M to fund the above-mentioned M&As. Aside from the offering, lenders offered EIC better rates to better reflect the performance of the business but also altered the terms of the covenants, making the terms more flexible.

(Source: Exchange Income Corporation)

In concrete terms, the company has tapped both equity and debt in order to fund/finance growth for the future. The company now has access to another $900M worth in funding/facility. Historically speaking, it's taken EIC 15 years to utilize the $700M available in the current, meaning the company has funding for more, should it desire to. EIC communicates, however, that this in no way changes its leverage strategy.

What do these results mean for the company outlook?

Yearly guidance of 10-15% EBITDA growth will likely be met.

Yearly guidance of 8-12% Adj. EPS growth will likely be met.

The company has established excellent foundations for further growth.

(Source: 3Q19 Press Release)

A quick note. Less the bankruptcy impact, the above results would mean an EBITDA of $95M with FCF less CapEx reaching record levels of $1.32/share, with even more improvements to payout ratio. This EBITDA would have met most of the financial targets analysts had for the quarter as well.

More individual points

One of the more important points here is the new debt facility. The details here are as follows:

Facility increase to $1.3B (from $1.0B).

Reduced pricing across all leverage tiers.

Higher flexibility, as mentioned, bringing maximum senior debt to 4.0X EBITDA (the $1.3B).

Wells Fargo (WFC) is now part of the facility syndicate.

As mentioned, the company won't use this as a precursor to increase the leverage guidelines, but merely to use the reduced cost and access capital when required.

Most of the increase in revenue was generated in the Aerospace & Aviation segment - logical due to the segment sizing - and the segment saw increased in-service support, volumes, passenger and medevac volumes. The company also saw significant single-digit lease revenue increases for its Regional One business, despite the bankruptcy effect. The entirety of the fleet of CRJ900 aircraft has been on lease constantly since 4Q18, with another 10 CRJ200 aircraft leased out since December 2018. The JV with Skywest since February hasn't yet impacted into the current period, beginning to contribute to EIC results in 4Q19 and 1Q20 - further improving company results.

This brought sales & service revenue to a material double-digit revenue improvement of 54%.

Once again, I want to point to the fact that the company achieved this despite:

Bankruptcy and the thereto related bad debt items, impacting EBITDA by $6M

Labor challenges and worldwide pilot shortages, resulting in higher OT/salary expenses, contractor and training costs.

The one segment where the company recorded an EBITDA decrease was in the manufacturing segment. EBITDA at the company's Quest facility decreased compared to the prior period, and the negative effect in the form of lower EBITDA here is due to ramp-up costs and QA, training new workers. Investment in workers also impacted the Canadian plant. In total, EIC is investing in these facilities to support forward growth.

Wrapping up & Risks

I expected further positive performance from EIC, and I wasn't disappointed. EIC once again came in either in line or beating expectations, and as a result of this, the share price has shown some impressive gains today on the day of the quarterly.

The company continues to grow through spending and M&A, as well as showing the ability to grow the business organically, less the small headwinds in the manufacturing segment/Quest in this quarter. Aviation was the largest contributor to the positive quarter, with manufacturing ramp-up costs dragging things down, at least for the time being.

I really only see one "problem," given that the company's debt situation, at below < 2.5X net debt/EBITDA, is what I view as "well under control" - and that's the SG&A (Selling, General & Administrative expenses) and other related CapEx intensity are starting to contract the company's EBITDA margins (down 0.6% for the quarter).

Provided that the CapEx doesn't rise excessively going forward, this isn't too much of an issue. However, the company would be even better if it could show better FCF conversions and limit CapEx spending at least in segments if not across the board. Inorganic growth has a tendency to excessively increase CapEx prior to full integration/synergies, and these initial margin declines (albeit currently very small) are something I'd like to see limited going forward.

Still, as it stands, this is a very small note compared to an otherwise excellent quarter with a company meeting its goals.

Valuation

(Source: TIKR.com)

Valuation for EIC is tricky. Why? Because buying the company at a material discount means that I'm somewhat averse to investing in EIC at "fair value," which one can say is something we're currently seeing.

Looking at NTM EV/EBITDA valuation for the company, we can see going back 5 years, that EIC tends to trade at about 6-7X EV/EBITDA. Its current valuation with this metric is more or less on point at 7.0X - slightly higher after earnings day after the impact of the appreciation is included. When looking at the LTM/TTM EV/EBITDA, this is bumped to over 8X, but the metric given the last twelve months tends between 7 and 9X rather than 6 and 7X (as seen in the estimates). There is some spread between the estimates/historical valuations here, but the range has been constant for the past years, without too much fluctuation for too long periods.

This would indicate that the valuation for the company is, while not clearly overvalued given the improved outlook, at least not significantly discounted. Looking at other company metrics from a historical perspective, such as earnings and FCF, confirms this overall picture.

At the current stock price, EIC yields 5.44% in dividends on a monthly basis, compared to my own yield on cost of 8.26%, given my substantially better cost basis.

The core question is - is EIC a good buy at this valuation?

First, you need to ask yourself if you consider EIC a good company to begin with. I tried giving some guidance as to that in my initial article. Then, we can move onto current valuations - peer and historical.

Finding peers of this company is nigh-impossible. Even if there were peers, the company's manufacturing arm and unique geographical characteristics, granting it governmental contracts in Canada across sparsely-populated regions, make it, if not unique, hard to equate with anything else on the market. Because of this, historical valuation metrics coupled with future expectations as well as perceived organizational/management quality are some of the things that we have to go on.

When looking at these, I will say that EIC is not materially overvalued in terms of these metrics. This is especially true given the improved results and outlooks. Given the addition of multiple new businesses and revenue streams in the company, as well as the recording of part of the Skywest JV, I believe this to be on the lower side, provided the expected new businesses turn out as the company hopes.

In terms of valuation, as such, the picture I see is as follows, based on two relevant metrics.

If you believe the company won't succeed in adding profits/EBITDA from these new revenue streams and/or will face increased spending or expenses, then today's price is more or less fair value - both on historical and forward metrics - for EIC. I personally wouldn't invest at fair value, but I wouldn't fault anyone that does, because I believe that EIC represents a great little company with convincing business ideas, management, and the history to go with it.

However, if we assume that this quarter's EBITDA less the bad debt as a fair run rate for 2020 ($95M), we quickly get a 7X EV/EBITDA target price (assuming little/no new debt for FY20) of ~$53.33/share, which would indicate a potential upside in the stock of almost 28%.

As I see it, this would be far too optimistic though.

Instead, I choose to keep the bad debt and even hypothetically incur another few millions to the investment section in cash flow for potential maintenance/growth CapEx (given the company's manufacturing and new M&As which may require similar ramp-ups), annualizing a hypothetical below-target run-rate EBITDA of $80M estimated to $340M, giving us a fair valuation of $44.65/share, if the market's historical valuation of 7X EV/EBITDA is something we can go on going forward.

When viewed even in such conservative light, the stock still has a slight upside of 5.5%, assuming the tendency to value the company at 7X EV/EBITDA holds going forward, which I view as the minimum likely scenario given the positive outlook. If you view this method of targeting the market valuation as fair, then the stock could be considered undervalued even at today's price. Keep in mind, however, this calculation is based on the assumption that the company's ambition to not increase net debt is upheld. Similar tendencies in valuation can be seen in P/E as well.

Thesis

My own decision not to increase my holding at this stage (or prior to earnings) is mainly related to FX, and the Canadian dollar being at multi-year highs. This, combined with a relatively small upside, means that the risk/reward ratio combined with the 5.4% yield isn't enough to currently make me invest here.

I don't see the stock deteriorating anytime soon, barring anything more macro, however. The company is performing too well for that, checking box after box. Finding undervaluation here could be a rather long wait.

Considering the dividend is more than covered and the overall positive state of the company's earnings and holdings, this could be an excellent time for someone interested in the company to add to his/her portfolio if they were so inclined - while knowing that the company presents significant undervaluation in relation to historical metrics only if considered in the most optimistic of lights.

The company is, after all, fairly/slightly undervalued when viewing it in what I see as somewhat realistic estimated metrics for 2020, based on past performances. And while not putting too much stock in the words of street-side analysts, the indication is nonetheless positive, with S&P Global Capital IQ analysts coming in at 9 Buy/Outperform, 2 Hold and 0 Sell/Reduce recommendations. (Source: TIKR.com)

The entirety of these factors all accounted for, the continued "Bull" stance on this company is, in my mind, well-deserved.

Recommendation

Exchange Income Corporation remains a "Buy" after a strong 3Q19, improved from the last article given the excellent performance and positive outlook for 2020 here. Keep in mind, however, that this stance is based on the assumption of continued acceptable performance less any major headwinds.

