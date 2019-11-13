AppFolio Inc.: Higher Spending To Maintain Growth Represents New Risks

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) provides cloud-based software solutions for the real estate property management industry along with applications for legal practices. The company, with a history going back to 2006 and publicly traded since 2015, has posted impressive growth benefiting from the ongoing transition by customers increasingly utilizing more software-as-a-service tools to market, automate and manage their operations. The stock is up over 400% in just the past three years, with ongoing momentum supported by recent profitability. The company just reported its latest earnings release, which beat expectations while we raise concerns over the valuation and question how much of the growth outlook is already priced in. This article recaps the latest developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

APPF Q3 Earnings Recap

AppFolio reported its Q3 earnings on October 28th with GAAP EPS of $0.14, which beat expectations by $0.05. Revenue of $68 million increased by 35.5% year over year and was also ahead of estimates. This was the strongest quarterly revenue growth rate going back to Q2 2017. On the other hand, earnings were down this quarter from $0.16 in Q3 last year based on higher expenses.

Operating metrics for the company include a 19% increase in property manager units under management and an 11% increase in the number of property manager customers. The company also grew its legal vertical customer count by 6%.

The story this quarter was really the sharp increase in operating expenses, with most items exceeding the revenue growth rate. Year to date, the income from operations at $6.4 million is down from $16.7 million over the nine months in 2018. Some of this was expected but highlights a new phase in the company's maturity cycle where it's again ramping up spending to maintain growth. Sales and marketing increased 46%, while R&D reached $10.6 million from $6.4 million in Q3 2018. Year to date, the operating margin has declined to just 3.4% from 12.1% last year. Management highlighted the higher costs this quarter as investments towards long-term shareholder value. From the conference call:

The third quarter of 2019 continues to reflect our investments ahead of potential revenue in several growth areas that we believe will positively impact long-term shareholder value, including AppFolio Property Manager Plus, our offering that serves larger, more complex real estate property manager customers; AppFolio Investment Management, which serves real estate investment managers; Lisa, AppFolio's AI leasing assistant, which we developed from the technology acquired through the Dynasty acquisition and is now offered as a Value+ service; and AppFolio Utility Management, which we developed from technology acquired through the WegoWise acquisition and is also now offered as a Value+ service.

Full-Year Guidance and Market Estimates

The company raised its full-year 2019 revenue guidance to be in the range of $254.5-255.5 million, which represents year-over-year revenue growth of over 34% at the midpoint. The guidance target is at approximately the level of current consensus estimates, while the market is forecasting revenues to again grow by 27% in 2021 and 22% in 2022 - otherwise very impressive numbers.

In terms of earnings, compared to EPS of $0.56 in 2018, the market is looking for a 1-cent increase to $0.57 for the full year 2019, which may reach $0.77 in 2020 and $1.185 in 2021. The estimates here imply a lofty valuation premium considering the current stock price of $100.

APPF Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

One of the dynamics supporting the growth of AppFolio's software solutions is simply the high adoption rate within its targeted industries. The fastest0growing Software-as-as-Service ("SaaS") firms, including AppFolio, benefit from what can be described as viral marketing among potential customers. In this case, it's likely most small and medium-sized property management companies along with legal practices in the United States have at least heard of the AppFolio product suite. If the product is good enough, it oftentimes sells itself. The reality is that there are not many completely integrated alternatives to the AppFolio software that is replicated by competitors. AppFolio features a "cost savings calculator" that demonstrates potential savings by customers from using the productivity tools compared to traditional and legacy methods.

AppFolio continues to invest to build out new features to strengthen the value proposition. With "Property Manager Plus", the company offers additional tools and services to streamline more complex operations targeting bigger customers. The tools are core business requirements, and it makes sense for current customers to remain engaged and represents recurring revenue for the company through the foreseeable future. We think the operational outlook for the company is strong, driven by a best-in-class product.

Valuation

Considering a 1-year forward P/E and P/S ratio, based on 2020 consensus estimates, APPF trading at 129x and 10.5x 2020 consensus suggests an extreme level of bullishness towards the stock's long-term outlook. Part of the reasoning is the long runway for growth and the potential for future international expansion as a largely untapped market. Still, the multiples here suggest an outlook of at least 5 to 10 years of exceptional growth to justify such premium. The time frame exposes APPF to a number of execution and market cycle risks. As good as AppFolio's market position and growth metrics may be, the concern is how much of the future opportunity is already priced in.

The uncertainty here is not so much on the revenue side but in terms of how costs and expenses will evolve as AppFolio continues to invest in its software suite to maintain ahead of completion and keep up with industry trends. A potential expansion to international market would likely require local-based sales teams and development of specific features to account for differences in business practices, taxes, and regulations that could involve some significant costs and will come with higher risks.

Decelerating Customer Count

One of the trends we are watching is the deceleration of new customer acquisition. The Property Management Industry vertical customer count increased by 11% year over year, which has slowed sequentially in recent quarter and down from 17% in Q3 2017. The legal industry business new customer growth is also slowing, up just 6% y/y in Q3 compared to a rate of 11% in Q3 2018. We think the market may pay closer attention to these dynamics should the rates dip further below "double digits" for Property Management and 5% in legal.

This trend is acceptable if the company is able to continuously grow the average revenue per customer by adding features as the relationships evolve and the underlying businesses grow, but highlights the evolving market position of AppFolio in its key markets. The company has passed that early-stage explosive period. The thought here is that at least in the United States, AppFolio may have already captured the "low-hanging fruit" of potential customers and will need to reach more marginal businesses to find new customers.

The company is betting that it can target larger businesses and move away from relying on small and medium-sized companies, but the market faces different challenges as large corporations may be more committed to legacy solutions. A move towards higher sales and marketing expenses to reach new customers and a trend of less economically significant accounts could represent downside to current estimates.

There's also a question over competition. AppFolio markets itself as the best "all-in-one" solution. At the end of the day, business management tools for tasks like billing, reporting, communications, payments, etc. aren't exactly rocket science. It is possible an emerging rival can offer similar solutions and gain traction in the market at a more competitive pricing down the line. AppFolio highlights in its annual report that there are a number of alternative software products in the market that feature a "point" solution specializing on a particular feature, like billing, for example. In our view, it becomes a question of when, not if, an alternative will gain traction. Overall, there's simply more risk for the company now.

Conclusion

Recognizing AppFolio's impressive growth story and market position, we can't escape the valuation multiples, and see the company challenged to really exceed what are already sky-high expectations. The recent profitability pressures from higher investments highlight a new stage for the company in its attempt to capture larger clients, which carries higher risks. We rate shares of APPF as a Sell with a belief that the bullish case is more than priced in.

The possibility that the upcoming result show underperformance could open the door for significant more significant downside. Monitoring points going forward include growth in the core customer count between the two verticals and how the trends in operating expenses evolve.

