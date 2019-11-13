Snap Chart - Emerging Market Currencies

Should it break below this level we should see further improvement in EM currencies.

A weaker USD typically bodes well for EM. Additionally, the yuan is testing the critical 7 yuan to the USD level that it has been above since early August.

We believe that we are starting to see an improving environment for EM markets and currencies.

The USD has been very strong since the end of 2014. The promise of synchronized global growth brought with it some weakening in the USD during 2017. However, trade concerns sparked a flight to safety that strengthened the USD while putting pressure on Emerging Market (EM) currencies.

Footnotes

Yuan: This is the currency of China. The chart reflects the offshore deliverable value of the yuan relative to the USD.

MSCI EM Currency Index: The weights of each currency within the EM Currency Index is equal to the relevant country weight within the MSCI Emerging Market Index.

MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return Index: The index captures large and mid cap representation across emerging market countries. The index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country.

