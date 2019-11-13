Valaris: Discussions With Luminus Management, Author Of The $2.5-Billion Dividend Proposal, Ended With Nothing

Frankly, I have already forgotten about the strange proposal (I wrote about it here) from Valaris’ (VAL) shareholder Luminus Management that was made public at the beginning of June. However, the most recent press release from Valaris contains a section called “Engagement with Luminus Management,” so the story is still alive.

As a reminder, Luminus Management was disappointed with Valaris' (the company was called Ensco Rowan at that time) share price performance (who wasn’t?) and came up with a ridiculous idea: 1) raise $2.5 billion of priority guaranteed debt; 2) safeguard future financial flexibility on both junior and senior priority guaranteed basis and 3) use the $2.5 billion to fund a special dividend (!).

At the time of writing the article about this proposal in June, Valaris’ market capitalization was roughly $1.5 billion. More downside followed, and now the company’s capitalization is less than $1 billion. The potential realization of the special dividend proposal would have immediately bailed out anyone who purchased the shares below $12.5, with very significant profits for those who purchased shares at the current levels. However, the proposal looked so unrealistic that I originally thought that it was a simple PR stunt to attract more attention to Valaris' shares.

In practice, it turned out that Luminus Management was serious enough to start discussions with Valaris: “Over the past several months, Valaris has been engaged in discussions with […] Luminus Management […] on September 5, 2019, the company and Luminus entered into an agreement whereby the company and Luminus each agreed to certain restrictions on their activities while the parties worked to negotiate a longer term settlement agreement. The parties were unable to reach a mutually satisfactory agreement […] The company looks forward to continued constructive dialogue with Luminus and its broader shareholder base.”

Valaris finished the third quarter with $129.5 million of cash on the balance sheet, $125.5 million of current maturities of long-term debt and $6.04 billion of long-term debt. For the first nine months of this year, the company lost $427.5 million in operating cash flow. While the company showed progress in comparison with second-quarter numbers, Valaris’ financial condition stays problematic.

Source: Valaris presentation

The company is already facing a challenging 2022, when it will have to deal with the notes’ maturity as well as with the maturity of the current credit facility. Given the complete lack of any liquidity cushion, this is a serious issue that cannot be ignored. It is not surprising that Valaris’ Board has formed a Finance Committee to “assist in its oversight of the company’s capital structure and financial strategies.” The company has many times boasted that its capital structure was unsecured, providing it with the opportunity to raise more capital on the secured basis. Currently, the company’s floater fleet (the one typically used for such transactions as showed by Transocean (RIG)) lacks long-term contracts which can be used to support the financing transactions, but it will be re-contracting many units in 2020, so opportunities may emerge.

Right now, Valaris is obviously in a cost-cutting mode as evidenced by the company’s announcement that it is targeting at least $100 million of incremental annual operating cost synergies related to the combination of Rowan and Ensco. Hopefully, the realization of such synergies will be visible in the financial reports as the cash flow picture for this year is not pretty at all.

It’s hard to tell what kind of a “settlement” Luminus Management was trying to reach with Valaris. The company is in no position to borrow $2.5 billion and pay it as a special dividend. In fact, it is in no position to use any borrowed penny to distribute it as a dividend right now. Next year, we’ll likely hear more news on the refinancing front from Valaris. The company needs to make a financial bridge to 2024 when its fate will be decided – if the offshore drilling recovery is strong by that time, the company will be able to survive with its current capital structure. Meanwhile, its shares stay speculative and more suited for trading rather than for buy-and-hold investing. I will also remind my readers that despite several tradeable rebounds, the stock has lost nearly 70% (!) year to date, so beware of the tax-loss selling season which comes at the end of each year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.