Turtle Beach: Another Overreaction

Poor guidance was due to one-time factors and earnings should improve in the future from scale.

Every time Turtle Beach (HEAR) reports earnings, the market always seems to find something wrong. In Q2, the market disliked the ~2% revenue miss, causing the stock to sell-off 10%. This time, the market disliked guidance, even though both earnings and revenues beat consensus expectations, which caused the stock to drop 13% the next day. Overall though, even with the lowered guidance, we still believe in the long-term potential for HEAR and would pick up more shares at these prices.

Q3 earnings

HEAR actually reported pretty good results in Q3 - both revenue and earnings beat management's expectations substantially. Revenues beat because there was some revenue shift from Q4 to Q3, but overall, it is tracking exactly as management had planned. Gross margins are down substantially, as expected due to tough comps, but are still decent at around 32%. Operating expenses ticked up due to higher promotional spending and ROCCAT integration costs.

The main problem was that guidance, specifically profit guidance, was down substantially, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be $24mil compared to $29mil for FY 2019. There were multiple causes: Tariffs contributed ~$1.25mil, delayed closing of the ROCCAT acquisition both impacted profitability and revenue, and additional promotional spend of around $2mil also contributed.

While we dislike seeing our companies cut guidance substantially, we don't think it affects the bull case for HEAR. Sure, 2019 earnings isn't going to be as good as expected, but does it really matter in the long run? HEAR is executing on their plan and that's what really matters to us, not short-term profits.

Although it is quite early, HEAR has reported decent progress in its PC accessories business. Revenues tripled YoY and not all of the growth was driven by ROCCAT - the core Atlas line also helped.

our PC accessories sales, while still a small part of our overall business nearly tripled year-over-year in Q3 due to the growth in sales of our Atlas line of PC headsets and the addition of ROCCAT product revenues. Source: Q3 2019 call

In the console business, the market continues to follow management expectations.

Let me emphasize on the above two points, that we are three quarters into the year and both the console headset market overall and our console revenues are tracking quite well to our original forecast. While others may be surprised, we’re seeing what we expected to see with no surprises. Source: Q3 2019 call

Although there was a major growth slowdown due to tough comps last year, growth should improve in 2020 and improve even more in 2021 due to new console releases by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Sony (NYSE:SNE).

HEAR also continued buying back stock, with over 50,000 shares repurchased in the quarter. Interestingly, the average price per share shrank compared to last quarter, which shows that management seems to be quite opportunistic with regard to share repurchases.

Overall, this wasn't a terribly bad quarter. Investors are only looking at the short-term lower EPS forecasts, while we think they should be focusing on the long-term bull case, which remains intact.

Long-term bull case remains clear

HEAR continues to take steps towards realizing its long-term bull case of 10-20% revenue growth and 15-35% EBITDA growth. It has made significant progress into building its $100mil PC accessories business by integrating ROCCAT and building a long-term plan for the ROCCAT brand.

Over the past four months, we've worked to integrate the ROCCAT team, align many of the internal processes, reviewed and modified the plans for the combined PC product portfolio, developed our approach to branding and solidified our overall multi-year PC market attack plan. Source: Q3 2019 call

The transition to new consoles this year should also help console headset revenues to remain stable throughout the next few years. It definitely helps that the new consoles being released are backwards compatible with the current generation of consoles, which means accessory buyers will likely not delay their purchases.

In a few years, we believe HEAR should be able to earn over $320mil in revenue, which should help improve margins substantially through scale, leading to a much higher increase in earnings. In fact, our projections show that HEAR may earn up to $3 in EPS within 5 years. These projections aren't unrealistic as capturing $100mil in the PC accessories market represents less than 10% market share, which shouldn't be hard for HEAR to achieve given they've achieved far more in the console headset market.

Valuation

HEAR's valuation remains incredibly cheap even if it doesn't achieve growth. HEAR trades at around 6x 2019E FCF currently, which is low for pretty much any company, much less a company guiding to grow adjusted EBITDA 15-35% over the long term, run by a management team who has beaten almost all earnings and revenue estimates since 2016 and has purchased shares in the open market.

By the way, unlike many other companies trading at similar multiples, HEAR has no long-term debt and has substantial FCF to repurchase shares. HEAR really should be trading at similar multiples to Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI), which trades at 20x earnings. At 20x earnings, HEAR should be trading at ~$14 a share, even with the recent guidance cut.

Conclusion

Overall, we think the dip is likely to be temporary. Sure, maybe earnings for this year won't be so good, but long term, the bull case is very much intact and the stock is incredibly cheap in any case, providing an enormous margin of safety.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HEAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.