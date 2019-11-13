The Drop Sets Up A Very Low Risk Trade On Senior Housing Properties Trust

We break down what is spooking the market and why this may set up a really good risk-reward position, albeit a bit lower than here.

The FFO is headed where we would expect it to be going.

When we last covered Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH), we were unfortunately relegated to the sidelines as the price offered little meat for either the bulls or the bears. Specifically, we remained in the cheap category by saying:

The stock is "cheap" based on what possibly is liquidation value today. With interest rates being cut, we could also see cap rates compress even more and push up liquidation value. On the other hand, SNH's senior housing side looks rather problematic and we cannot see ourselves falling in love at this price. We would look to buy under $7.00 or short this should it get to $12 or over. The current price has us squarely in the neutral zone.

Source: Significant Challenges For Senior Housing Properties Trust

What happened since then was a stark lesson in how the market plays pretty much to its whims and fancies. The stock started a nice run-up suggesting that we might have completely missed the boat. But it tanked promptly as Q3-2019 results came out, putting it a good deal under our previous article price point.

Data by YCharts

We examine what the numbers look like and suggest a trade for the intrepid.

Q3-2019

The normalized funds from operations (FFO) dropped again this quarter as was expected as SNH got its asset sales going.

Source: SNH Q3-2019 presentation

The FFO has been falling pretty steadily quarter after quarter.

Source: SNH Q3-2019 presentation

The December 2018 quarter was an outlier as that is the quarter in which SNH books its annual management fees so it generally tends to be lower. But outside that adjustment, FFO has been on a downward trend for some time. While those sales were telegraphed, a key concern for investors might be the decline in total Net operating Income (NOI).

Source: SNH Q3-2019 presentation

Those were huge drops in almost all categories and comparing the 9-month results to this quarter, we can see that the bulk of the declines happened recently. Investors would be right to point out that these are due to property sales. They would be partly correct. Same property NOI also showed a big drop in almost all categories.

Source: SNH Q3-2019 presentation

The decline in the triple net senior living space was expected. FFO dropped 30.4% and the bulk of it was due to a direct decrease in rent charged to Five Star (FVE). Rent for FVE was reduced by $6.4 million a month and that translates to $19.2 million over the quarter. But worryingly, NOI also dropped for the managed portfolio and the managed or operating side of the senior living space took a big hit. Remember, on this portfolio SNH is fully exposed to ups and downs and the downs are coming in fast and furious. Ventas (VTR) also found out recently that chasing this asset class was a really horrible decision by their CEO.

Life Sciences was the only bright spot that turned in a 1.4% net operating Income (NOI) growth. Medical Offices dropped a stunning 6.2%. This was one of the key asset classes that we thought shorts should be afraid of. Markets are rather frothy for medical office space and we felt that SNH common shares had a lot of value based on their ownership of this and the life sciences buildings. But when same property NOI falls that much, one questions that thesis. For bulls to gain traction occupancies need to stabilize here.

Source: SNH Q3-2019 presentation

The key worry

A key reason we were worried about this company was that we saw that once FVE's rent was reduced, SNH's debt to EBITDA ratios would become wildly unsustainable. In fact, we had done some calculations long back that suggested SNH would hit 8X plus. Below are our numbers from April 9.

Source: Do The Bonds Offer Value For Senior Housing Properties Trust?

We are seeing the beginnings of this as the ratio is approaching the lower end of our range.

Source: SNH Q3-2019 presentation

Remember, things get much worse on January 1, 2020, when FVE moves to an operating model. We remain comfortable with our range of debt to EBITDA as we move into 2020.

Beware of the capex

At some levels, the stock appears cheap as it is still trading at 6.5X FFO multiples. We still would urge investors to be cautious considering the exploding debt levels relative to EBITDA and a very high capex.

Source: SNH Q3-2019 presentation

SNH spent 23% of its FFO on capex. If that number does not make you take notice, please do note that once FVE properties come under its wing, that number will likely move to 30%.

Underlying value

SNH sales are moving along but we are a little concerned that it has so far managed to sell a small fraction of what it promised. Our sense is that it is having a harder time selling its triple-net senior homes or its operating properties. So far, only $111 million worth of properties have been sold and SNH will need to sell at least 6X that number. But before the bears get excited, we would also like to point that the medical offices and life sciences produce $263 million of annualized NOI and we think a 6.0% cap rate on the whole portfolio would not be difficult in this market. That equates to about $4.4 billion of assets. That would mean that SNH could pay off its entire debt and have $750 million left over.

Source: SNH Q3-2019 presentation

The current market cap is $1.88 billion and we have totally disregarded the senior homes portfolio which produces another $240 million of NOI currently. Let's assume that drops to half of that number and we put a rather outrageous 10% cap rate on that number. In that case, the senior home properties are worth $1.2 billion. Even in that case, the stock would have 10% upside from here. So we just see no point in being bearish here. But we are risk-averse, so we want to set up a good entry.

How to play it

SNH will be a prime candidate for tax loss selling and investors can be on the lookout to sell the $7.50 puts.

Source: SNH Seeking Alpha

Assuming you can get 70 cents on a further downdraft, that is a very compelling entry point and allows you to make 17% annualized returns with low relative risk.

Source: Author's calculations

We like this entry and will be on the lookout for opportunities into year-end.

High Dividend Opportunities: Veterans Day - We Say Thank You! We are the most subscribed-to service in the high-yield space, consistently the highest ranked service on Seeking Alpha since 2016. As a member, you will receive unbeatable analysis to achieve high immediate income, in addition to retirement strategies. We are offering a limited time discount for the first 100 members who join. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and bond portfolio, and our report "Our Favorite High-Yield Picks Today" . Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SNH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.



Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: BUY