Tidewater: Q3 Report Puts Pressure On Near-Term Upside Perspectives

Tidewater (TDW) has just reported its third-quarter results. Before the earnings release, I was not too optimistic given the recent results of Hornbeck Offshore (HOS), and the report turned out to be rather modest.

Tidewater reported revenues of $120 million, down from $126 million in the second quarter, and a net loss of $44 million, compared to a loss of $16 million in the second quarter. Operating cash flow remained in the negative zone – the company’s operational activity led to a loss of $16 million of cash in the third quarter. For the first nine months of this year, Tidewater’s operating cash flow was -$37 million. The return to positive operating cash flow will be a major pivotal point for the company, but clearly Tidewater is not there yet.

In addition to negative operating cash flow, the company’s results were under pressure from asset impairments and increased G&A expenditure boosted by severance related to a significant reduction in workforce. The cash position remained solid at $359 million compared to $370 million at the end of the second quarter. A few days ago, Tidewater decided to use its cash position to begin a tender offer to purchase up to $125 million of 8.00% senior secured notes due 2022.

Source: Tidewater 3Q report

The goal of this move is, of course, to decrease the burden of regular interest payments. At this point, Tidewater's liquidity appears to be sufficient, so I do not expect any negative effects from the proposed tender.

Source: Tidewater 3Q report

On the vessel front, the company stacked eight active vessels, disposed of three lower-spec vessels and also reactivated five higher-spec vessels. Average day rates for the fleet dropped from $10,442 in the second quarter to $10,021 in the third quarter, a material step-back after improvements seen in the first two quarters of this year. This is a negative development that echoes the remarks made by Hornbeck Offshore. The offshore drilling recovery is not progressing as fast as industry participants hoped at the beginning of this year, and the slow pace of the recovery has a direct negative impact on the offshore support vessel industry.

Not surprisingly, Tidewater's shares found themselves under pressure after the earnings release. Just like many other offshore drilling–related stocks, Tidewater has been volatile in recent months and there are no signs that this trend will come to an end. The results are disappointing as they come from the softness of the market. I expect a more active 2020, so I believe that the numbers will improve for Tidewater. However, it is unclear whether the company can return to positive operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of this year – perhaps, investors will have to wait until the next year to witness this positive development. Fortunately for Tidewater, the company has time to wait for the recovery. The cash burn is unpleasant, but the company was able to mitigate it with asset sales – as a result, Tidewater’s cash position declined from $372 million at the beginning of the year to $359 million at the end of the third quarter.

From a stock trading point of view, the report will most likely put pressure on Tidewater shares’ chances to rise above the $18.00 resistance in the near term. From a longer-term point of view, it’s just a setback – nothing truly bad happened to the company. Tidewater has adequate resources to wait for the recovery and remains a very interesting stock to watch and trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.