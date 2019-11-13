Why Now Is A Good Time To Sell Aircastle

Written by Robert Kovacs

Following the announcement that Aircastle (AYR) will be sold, I have sold all my shares. I believe there is little reason to hold onto the shares while waiting for the deal to come through. In this article I will present the deal, and my assessment of the current situation.

The news

As shareholders of Aircastle we all heard the rumors, while happily watching the stock price jump from $23 to $26. At that point I was thinking: “Okay, we’re half way towards my target price of $29”. Then November arrived, and no earnings call had been held in the 5 first days of the month. I figured it was probably just due to timing of the weekend. Then on Wednesday the 6th, I understand why: “Aircastle announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a newly-formed entity controlled by affiliates of Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing Company”.

The deal details:

Shareholders will be paid $32 per share in cash. A 41% premium to when I last wrote on AYR.

This equates to $2.4bn of equity.

The acquirer will also assume AYR’s $5.5bn in debt.

The deal is subject to shareholder approval. Marubeni which owns 15% of AYR, will be voting in favor.

Let’s first dive in to the motivations of the acquirers.

Mizuho Leasing was created in the late 60s by Mizuho Bank(MFG) (which at the time operated under the name of the Industrial Bank of Japan). The company has been operating for half a century in the lease financing business, providing lease financing for ships, industrial tools, medical equipment and aircraft.

Essentially, they are in the same business as Aircaslte, only they operate on a much broader scale.

Marubeni (OTCPK:MARUY)(OTCPK:MARUF) is a Japanese industrial conglomerate which has operations as broad as you could possibly imagine. Their businesses span multiple sectors: food & consumer products, chemical & forest products, energy & metals, power projects as well as transportation and industrial machinery.

In March this year, Mizuho Leasing formed a Junior Venture with Marubeni to collaborate in overseas lease financing, while simultaneously entering into a capital/business alliance with Mizuho bank.

Sound confusing? The two slides from Mizuho Leasing’s website will help you get an idea of their intent.

Both Marubeni and Mizuho Leasing have been involved in one way or another with Aircastle for a few years.

In 2013, Marubeni acquired shares worth 15.25% of Aircastle’s business.

In 2016, Mizuho Leasing formed a joint venture with Aircastle: IBJ Air Leasing. 75% owned by Mizuho, 25% by Aircastle. The firm’s two first aircraft were sold by Aircastle.

So with hindsight it all makes sense. Mizuho Leasing and Marubeni come together, both who have a vested interest in Aircastle and decide to acquire the whole company. I can’t say I saw it coming though.

The (maybe) Plot twist:

As soon as the deal was announced, multiple shareholder rights firms released announcements of their own: They would be opening investigations concerning the adequacy of the price proposed in the deal. Below are three firms which have opened investigations which I am aware of:

All of them encourage investors who are concerned about the merger (or who simply want to know more about their rights) to contact their firms.

This will not be happening for me since I believe that the purchase price is fair. I have sold all of my Aircastle shares as of the time of writing, as I am happy to realize this gain and redeploy the capital elsewhere.

It is a shame in one sense, AYR has been one of my favorite dividend stocks. Management have always been super shareholder oriented, and the stock’s ever low valuation provided a high dividend which grew at a comfortable rate.

On the other hand, one of my growing worries was how Aircastle would fare in a recession. The last time around, the stock lost 90% of its value. Yep you read that right, not 9%, not 19%, 90% of its value between October 2007 and March 2009. That is enough to make even the most steadfast investor squeal.

Why do I think the price is fair?

During the past 10 years, Aircastle has had a median dividend yield of 4.4%. Only 25% of the time has it yielded less than 3.96%, the current dividend yield, when using the new $0.32 rate as a benchmark.

So this is represents an 11% premium to the stock’s median dividend yield.

Next, the price values AYR at 11x earnings, its historical average P/E for the past 5 years.

So while this doesn’t represent a premium to historical valuations, it is a fair price. When I last wrote about Aircastle in September, it was trading at 8.4x earnings. During the previous year it had traded as low as 5x earnings.

Finally, the price implies a 20% premium to book value. The stock market community has always (wrongly) shunned Aircastle, keeping its price below book value. A 20% premium is a fair price for a specialty finance company.

So yes I believe the Japanese joint venture is getting a good deal. After all, as an investor even at these prices the prospect of an asset yielding 3.9% and growing the dividend at a 5-6% annual rate would be appealing, although not a clear bargain.

Yet Aircastle investors are also getting a good deal. I can guarantee that not a single Aircastle shareholder is losing money in this deal. Even if you bought at the all-time high price of $40 per share before the last recession, you’d have collected over $10 in dividends since then. Although I suspect most shareholders have a cost basis in the low $20s, if not lower.

With the stock price at $32.44 as of the time of writing, if this deal goes through, the only arbitrage remains in the dividends to be collected between now and the time of completion.

It’s just not enough for me to be excited about, so I have exited my Aircastle position. Farewell Aircastle, it has been a pleasure being a shareholder and collecting the dividends.

