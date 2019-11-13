Omega Healthcare Investors: Cracks Are Showing

Hundreds of millions in new acquisitions does not cover up the reality that several major tenants are struggling to keep the lights on.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) has been a controversial ticker on Seeking Alpha. It has its fans who consider it a "SWAN" stock. Others, such as myself, have warned of deteriorating fundamentals.

The price action has certainly been active for the last several years, providing numerous opportunities for both bulls and bears to declare themselves "right".

Since bottoming out in 2018, OHI has surged back with a vengeance. This is very interesting, as the last time the stock traded at these levels was in 2015, a year when the company had almost exactly the same AFFO that it projects to produce this year.

In 2015, OHI produced AFFO of $3.08. This year, it is guiding for $3.04-3.07. The company has a much higher dividend and a tighter payout ratio, but clearly the market is very optimistic about its outlook for 2020.

After the bankruptcy of Orianna and a series of rent cuts that dropped AFFO over 10% and resulted in its FAD payout ratio briefly going over 100%, OHI will have a year of flat to slightly increasing AFFO.

OHI bulls who held through the drawdown no doubt feel like the company has proven its SWAN status. Can they now rest easily?

I started building a short position in OHI earlier this year. As the price increased, I added to it. OHI has been full-throttle ahead on its acquisitions with several large portfolio deals. This creates a lot of turmoil in the quarter-to-quarter numbers, but when we look at the details, there are very large cracks appearing, as several of OHI's top 10 and former top 10 tenants are having significant difficulty keeping their heads above water.

My thesis is simple:

OHI is overpriced relative to its own history. The natural direction in the near/mid-term will be down.

Several major tenants are having difficulty paying rent. As they fail to pay, that will produce headwinds to OHI's numbers.

OHI is at high risk every day of a negative news event that has rocked its peers like Ventas (VTR) or CareTrust REIT (CTRE).

The "Silver Tsunami" is not coming. The industry has vastly overestimated the demand for senior services that will be generated by the Baby Boomer generation. That includes Assisted Living Facilities (ALFs), Independent Living Facilities (ILFs), and Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs). Gross population growth has not led to a direct increase in demand for these facilities.

Daybreak

Management has been incredibly "ho hum" about the company's previously top 10 tenant, Daybreak. In the earnings call, CEO and Director Taylor Pickett said:

As Dan will detail Daybreak's near-term liquidity issues, which resulted in the payment of only $750,000 of third quarter rent, we expect these liquidity issues will be resolved over time and anticipate significant future Daybreak rent upside as we work through the near-term Daybreak restructuring issues.

When we turn to the 10-Q:

We intend to selectively downsize Daybreak’s wide geographic footprint across the state of Texas, allowing Daybreak to more narrowly focus their attention on a select few markets. Accordingly, we are in ongoing discussions with several other Texas-based operators about leasing a number of the facilities that fall outside of Daybreak’s desired core geographic footprint. While the ultimate outcome and timing of this process is difficult to ascertain, we expect to derive rent or rent equivalents of between $15 million to $20 million annually from our existing Daybreak portfolio following the restructuring of the portfolio. However, the timing and impact on Daybreak’s liquidity from each of the expected benefits discussed above, and the ultimate rental income following the potential transition of select Daybreak facilities to other operators, may be less favorable than expected, and there can be no assurance that such benefits or transition will occur.

Daybreak's contractual revenue was $7.7 million/quarter. So, according to the 10-Q, OHI's expectations are that rent will be 50-65% of the previous rent, assuming that everything goes as planned.

We've been discussing Daybreak for over a year, and it is not a surprise that it is failing. That management had the chutzpah to include cash from Daybreak as recently as recently as August, saying:

We assume revenue from Daybreak will continue to be recorded on a cash basis with revenue of $3 million to $5 million per quarter.

It received $750k, and the conference call was just one week less than halfway through the quarter. We don't know when OHI received the $750k, but even if it had all of the amount at the time of the call, guiding for $3-5 million is beyond pollyannaish. The company was halfway through the quarter and (maybe) knew it had received $750k, so reasonable guidance would have been for $750k-1.5 million.

We get that part of management's job is to put a positive spin on things in order to encourage investment in the company. Management will never come out screaming that the sky is falling and that the company is going to fall apart. On the other hand, as investors, we should expect guidance to be based on reasonable assumptions. Expecting $3-5 million from a tenant who you know has deteriorating finances and has only paid $750k halfway through the period is unreasonable.

Other Tenant Issues

Daybreak isn't the only tenant who is struggling. OHI's rent coverage hit a new all-time low. After stabilizing for a little bit in the 1.32x-1.35x EBITDAR range for 9 quarters, coverage was down to 1.31x in Q1 and hit 1.30x in Q2. The last time OHI was trading at these prices, EBITDAR coverage was in the 1.4x range.

There was a large shift in Q2, as OHI's 1.0x-1.2x EBITDAR coverage category nearly doubled in size. Compare the above slide to its December 2018 coverage.

This was the topic of several questions in the earnings call, and management was quite dismissive. This was a very interesting exchange in the Q&A period (emphasis ours):

Trent Trujillo So following up on one of Jonathan's questions about the EBITDAR coverage distribution. I just want to clarify something. So part of that drop-down from - into the 1 to 1.2 bucket was from a large operator with a pretty sizable downtick. My understanding or what I think anyway, maybe you can shed some light on this, is that was perhaps signature because it was early to transitioning to PDPM, but also my understanding is that happening like over the summer, so it wouldn't be reflected in the stats shown in your supplemental as of June 30. So maybe can you give a little bit more context as to why there was such a drop in the coverage stratification? Taylor Pickett Well, I don't think there was that materially a drop. Yes, we've actually had 2 operators that fell from the 1.2 to 1.8 bucket into the 1 to 1.2 bucket. But once again, the drop-offs were not that material. Some of it was, in fact, sort of the prep for PDPM and the getting systems and education in place for that to come on October 1. So some of it, we think, we'll see come back in the form of when PDPM ticks on October 1, we start to see those results. But I would not describe or define it as a material drop-off from any one of those 2 operators. Trent Trujillo Okay. Maybe rephrasing that a little bit then. So there was $70 million - roughly $70 million that dropped from a higher bucket to a lower bucket. And if there was no material decline, you would expect that the weighted average coverage wouldn't really move much or even actually improve from the prior quarter, but the weighted average coverage actually went down, which would imply that it was a pretty big shift. So again, if there's any sort of color you can provide on that, it would be helpful because just in perspective, this 23.5% from the 1 to 1.2 bucket is now reminiscent of a couple of years ago before you started having operator issues? I don't want to insinuate there are operator issues, maybe it's a onetime thing with these operators, and it could bounce back. But just some more color would be helpful. Taylor Pickett Yes. I mean I'd have to look at the weighted average, to be honest with you, dig into that before I could respond anymore - with any more clarity than I already have. But as I indicated, once again, it's sort of 2 operators that sort of dropped from one bucket to the other. It wasn't material, but I'll look at the - I'll focus and look at the weighted average as well.

So, Taylor is claiming that the drop was "not material". Well, what is or is not "material" is a subjective determination. The tenants that moved into the 1.0-1.2 range and the average still dropped from 1.12 to 1.10 suggests that either the new tenants dropped below 1.10 or the tenants who were previously averaging 1.12 dropped significantly. Some tenants had to have dropped significantly.

We know that Signature (OHI's #4 tenant) is struggling. OHI has already reduced rent and is paying for Signature's cap-ex. We also know that the company's #2 tenant, Genesis (GEN), is struggling because it is publicly traded and we can see how utterly horrible its finances are.

To put some perspective on it, look at GEN's EBITDAR.





For the 9 months, GEN has had rent of $288.665 million and EBITDAR of $439.217, which is coverage of 1.52x - "premium" coverage by OHI's standards. Though note that in the recent quarter, coverage dropped to 1.35x. But what does "EBITDAR coverage" of 1.52x mean?

In GEN's case, it means that after paying rent, the company had $150.552 million. Of course, it also has to pay interest to avoid bankruptcy, so that was $141.59 million. That leaves $8.962 million for all of GEN's other needs. Less than $9 million left from a company that did over $3.4 billion in revenue during that period. Does anybody seriously think that is anywhere enough for GEN to be able to sustain itself?

Keep in mind, that is what the numbers look like for a company that has EBITDAR coverage of 1.52x - imagine how terrible the numbers look for OHI's tenants that have average coverage of 1.30x, let alone the tenants who have numbers under 1.20x.

That is why we have been saying that OHI has more tenant issues on the way. At 1.30x EBITDAR coverage, the average OHI tenant is barely scraping by. It is not really a question of whether more tenants will go bankrupt, it is a matter of time and which ones will be next. Right now, it appears that Daybreak is next, though Signature is in line, and if anybody can explain with a straight face how GEN is anything other than the Sears of healthcare, please do.

Busted Thesis

The OHI bull thesis really relies on one cornerstone. The "Silver Tsunami" - the idea that the oversized baby boomer generation is going to substantially increase demand for the skilled nursing facilities that OHI leases. All of today's pains are supposedly going to be washed away by this influx of demand.

Yet, in its very own presentation, OHI demonstrates that this thesis is completely busted. The slide above shows projections from 2015. It predicts that occupancy would increase from 82% to 91% by 2020 due to improving demographics.

We are in 2019, two months away from 2020, and the increase hasn't come yet. In fact, instead of increasing, occupancy has declined.

Occupancy appears to have somewhat stabilized in 2019, but it isn't even in the ballpark of the 91% occupancy projected.

This decline in occupancy has occurred despite a reduction in the number of beds. The number of patients has declined every year since 2009, and there is no end in sight. We will find out at the end of the year, but there is a very good chance that the small "increase" in occupancy in 2019 has been primarily due to fewer facilities. The gross total number of patients has been declining and continues to do so - the exact opposite of what has been projected by OHI for five years.

What has been killing SNFs is the "quality mix". In this sense, "quality" means how much money the SNF is receiving for the patient. Medicaid has extremely low reimbursement rates, so SNFs want to get most of their patients from Medicare. Medicaid has become an increasingly large percentage of SNF revenue.

Lukas Hartwich



Can you guys talk a bit about skilled mix trends over the past few quarters?



Taylor Pickett



Yes. I mean the trend has come under pressure. I mean the mix - the quality mix trend has come under pressure. I mean it still has - I mean length of stay. They're still trending down although a downward trend has slowed up quite a bit. We're still seeing hospitals hold on to patients longer and the length of stay and steps to be shorter. It hasn't fallen off much, but there is a slow decline if you look at it over the past four quarters.

In other words, Medicare patients are staying for shorter periods of time. That reduces the amount that SNFs receive from Medicare and increases the percentage of patients that are on the much lower reimbursement schedule from Medicaid.

This has been a long-term trend, and it impacts all SNFs across the country. This is something that I have discussed in numerous articles over the past two years. It is not something that is going to change - the government wants to pay less, the insurance companies that run "Medicare Advantage" plans are very aggressive at limiting costs (and very good at it), and there has been a very clear long-term trend with Medicare accounting for a diminishing portion of revenues and the lower-reimbursing Medicare Advantage and Medicaid portions increasing.

The bottom line is that the big population wave is not coming to SNFs. They have failed to arrive as projected, as patients, government and insurance companies have pushed for much shorter stays, and in some cases, avoid SNFs entirely in the treatment process.

OHI's tenants are experiencing significant pressure on their margins as their occupancy declines, or remains flat at best, while a larger portion of its revenues are coming from Medicaid. There has been absolutely no indication that these trends are going to change in the near future, and at only 1.30x EBITDAR on average, the average OHI tenant doesn't have a lot of time to wait. We can see in the case of GEN that it is extremely stretched despite already having received significant rent reductions and having EBITDAR coverage that is well above OHI's average.

Conclusion

Accounting for market irrationality is one of the hardest things to account for when building an investment position in common equities. The market will frequently be overly bearish for extended periods of time and test your conviction on your long positions, driving down the price more than you might have thought possible. Alternatively, the market will frequently be overly bullish and drive up the price far more than reasonable for an extended period.

By the numbers, OHI is where it was in 2015, with worse dividend coverage and an inferior outlook. Yet, the share price is higher than it has ever been before. For investors today, the question is what is most likely to come next. Will OHI's massive amount of new investments pay off and help grow their AFFO and dividend going forward? Or, is the company going to see more tenants default on their rent?

Despite numerous assurances over the last two years that Daybreak's problems were temporary and that it would eventually make up the deferred rent, the latest 10-Q flat out states that OHI expects rent to be permanently reduced 50-65%. Exactly the result bears have been predicting.

Other high-risk tenants are Signature and GEN. Both have already received rent reductions, and OHI is even paying cap-ex expenses for Signature. Yet, both are clearly having cash flow problems. It will not be surprising if one or both of them are back at the negotiating table looking for even lower rents.

The bottom line is that the sector is struggling. Supply is exceeding demand by more than a little bit. The projections that occupancy would increase from 82% in 2015 to 91% by 2020 have proven to be flat-out wrong. Occupancy will be below 82% in 2020. This despite the number of SNF facilities going down since 2015. For a variety of reasons, demand for SNFs has been on a long-term downtrend that has been faster than the increase in 65+ population.

Investors who think OHI is a SWAN are partying on the deck of the Titanic, thinking that the danger has passed, that Orianna was a one-time tenant issue. Yet, any analysis of the company's other tenants clearly shows that Orianna was not an isolated incident. It was the first tenant to fall, Daybreak is the second, and there could be several more coming up. The warning alarms are going off - ignore them at your own peril.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Beyond Saving is short OHI, Rida Morwa and High Dividend Opportunities do not have any position in OHI.