The Trade Desk: Q3 Analysis And What Its ROCE Tells

The Trade Desk's ROCE is important to keep an eye on. It's high already for a company in such high-growth modus and I even expect it to expand.

We dig a bit deeper into the earnings results and we see that The Trade Desk is just scratching the surface and has several big growth engines.

The Trade Desk had its earnings on Thursday after hours. The stock first fell, then went up on Friday and exploded on Monday.

Introduction

On Thursday, November 7, after the market, The Trade Desk (TTD) announced its Q3 earnings. The stock initially sank about 4% but it was up the next day:

It seems like investors were confused about the quarter. Sentiment will have played a big role, of course. But The Trade Desk did what we have become accustomed to that it does: a beat on the top and bottom line and a guidance raise. Investors seemed to realize that after the weekend when the stock jumped 11%:

In this article, we will look at The Trade Desk's Q3 results and the long-term prospects of the stock. I will also highlight a very important metric that I think is very important to look at for long-term investors.

The earnings results

The revenue of The Trade Desk came in at $164.2M for Q3, beating expectations by $0.29M and up 38.2% YoY. I think here you can already see why The Trade Desk traded down at first. Investors have become used to much higher revenue beats from the company.

But there are several reasons why there is no problem here. More analysts follow The Trade Desk now and that means consensus will be more accurate. Besides that, because they know TTD always beats, they factor that into their models. The company also starts from a higher YoY basis. The higher the revenue, the more difficult it is to let it grow completely beyond the expected. With 38.2%, I would argue that The Trade Desk's top line growth still is, well, top-notch. I think that is the reason the stock was up the next day and the big jump of the stock price of Monday.

After all, digital marketing spending has grown by 19% in the first half of 2019. The Trade Desk doubles the general growth of its industry and that is an outstanding performance. Or as The Trade Desk's CEO Jeff Green put it on the Q3 2019 earnings call:

So in the fastest-growing segment of an industry that is expected to reach a TAM of $1 trillion in the next decade, we are significantly outperforming. In fact, we are once again growing at about double the pace of the industry.

The real surprise to me was the beat on EPS. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS came in at $0.75, beating by $0.09 or 13.6%. The GAAP EPS was $0.40, beating estimates by $0.05 or 14.3%. Here The Trade Desk showed its pricing power. Despite the revenue being almost inline, the company was able to squeeze more profit from the money that came in.

Digging Deeper Into The Earnings

In the Q3 2019 earnings presentation, The Trade Desk gave an example of a typical day for an average consumer:

And I think everyone will recognize this. Again from the Q3 2019 earnings presentation:

Indeed, nearly all of the money is spent on products that you have already bought or have made your mind up about.

This is where The Trade Desk can help. And it's the smaller sources of revenue that are the most promising and exciting. As Roku (ROKU) can testify, the new hyper-growth part of advertising is CTV or connected TV. As you can see from the chart, this is still a small part of total digital ad spend, at just 5%. But The Trade Desk has made big investments in this section and it has seen triple-digit growth again in Q3: +145% YoY.

And Jeff Green, The Trade Desk's visionary CEO, foresees some tailwinds for 2020 in this part again. About CTV on the Q3 2019 earnings call:

We're especially excited about the upside potential for live events in 2020, including major sporting events and the U.S. elections.

The result is that the company expects CTV to grow by triple digits again in 2020.

But the growth is not just in CTV. The smallest part of the chart pie is audio, representing just 1%. But we all know how popular streaming has become. The Trade Desk's numbers show this: audio advertising spend is up 162% YoY. Here too there is a huge leeway for growth. Podcasts are expected to boom even more and the budgets for advertising follow where the eyes, or in this case the ears, are.

The international expansion of The Trade Desk is getting in full force too now and the company sees huge spend growth internationally. In Seoul, Korea, the spend went up 166% YoY. But also in slower-growing economies, The Trade Desk has impressive growth numbers: in Japan 65%, in Madrid, Spain, 75%, in Paris, France, 57%. But Jeff Green is especially very optimistic about Asia over the longer term:

And more and more, the way the world accesses the Internet is through mobile devices. This is especially true in the high-growth markets of Asia where the largest middle class in history is emerging. In Q3, almost half our revenue came from ads on mobile devices, which includes mobile video. Mobile in-app spend increased about 58% from Q3 of last year. In Q3, the move to mobile helped fuel our Asia growth.

The Trade Desk has moved into China, but there it is actually still mostly setting up its business. I have the feeling that it is at the beginning of something big. It has appointed a General Manager and is making all forms of partnerships. Again, Jeff Green:

As in many emerging markets, much of our go-to-market strategy focuses on educating brands and agencies about the benefits of programmatic. We are taking this to the next level in China with the launch of a new iteration of Trading Academy called, The Trade Desk Edge. I'm going to be in Hong Kong and China in the next couple of weeks to record new courses that are specific to the China market. Participating in these sessions will be many of China's marketing leaders from brands, agencies and standards groups. (...) 2019 has already been a year of significant progress. We are still in the early stages, but I am very optimistic about our ability to drive significant growth in what will be the world's largest middle class in the years ahead. We continue to invest and place bets on China, and we're convinced that we can help Chinese companies grow.

The Trade Desk puts data at the center of what it does. Data change the way customers are targeted, from one homogenous group to a collection of individuals, all with their own interests and traits. Data was up 63% YoY and that again fueled cross-device spend. That was up 132% YoY too.

As the worldwide advertising market moves towards $1 trillion, The Trade Desk is perhaps the best-positioned company to win the largest share of the programmatic portion of that market, which is the fastest-growing segment. We feel confident in our strategy, our investments and the momentum we are seeing from both advertisers and content providers. We see nothing but upside ahead.

I have already argued before that I consider Jeff Green to be a visionary CEO and I think that therefore The Trade Desk is still at the beginning of its global reach in advertising. The closed garden model, used by the likes of Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) and Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), is under pressure because of privacy issues and public distrust. That is also why Amazon (AMZN) has made a deal with The Trade Desk for advertisements on its Fire TV platform. And don't forget the partnerships with Comcast (CMCSA) and Disney (DIS) for their DTC offerings. These will all provide a huge boost to The Trade Desk again and despite the fact that the numbers become bigger and bigger, I would not be surprised to see that The Trade Desk's revenue growth stays at 30%+ for maybe ten more quarters. As Jeff Green sums it up on the Q3 2019 conference call:

I heard a number on CNBC recently, which was 20% of television content has moved to streaming, but only 3% of ads have. And if you look at that as sort of the macro direction that we're all heading in and if you believe that, ultimately, all the content is going to be streaming because it's better to be on-demand, then we're 3% done, and this year just teed things up.

The overlooked metric

In my previous article, I mentioned that I was reading a very interesting investment book: 100 Baggers by Christopher Mayer.

I have finished the book now and one of the things I took from it is to focus more on the return on capital. In other words, how much money does a company earn on money that it invests? Because if a company can return money at a high rate, this is a flywheel of money. 15% of profit margin on invested capital of $1M for ten years, without any additional investments, gives this result:

(Compiled by the author)

For growth stocks, this often is not a good ratio to look at because they are investing very heavily to grow as fast as possible. But some growth stocks, like The Trade Desk, are profitable and then it becomes an interesting measure to take into account. For The Trade Desk, this is actually quite a high figure:

(Source: Simplywall.st)

You can see that the ROCE (return on capital employed) was 15.3% last year. This seems little versus three years ago (25.9%) but that is because of the investments that The Trade Desk does to expand internationally and into audio and especially CTV. Those investments start to pay off, so I expect the ROCE to go up again over time. Let's make the exercise again, but each time with an expansion of 1% of the ROCE. You'd still be just under The Trade Desk's ROCE of 3 years ago, so I think this is rather conservative. This is the return you would get:

(Compiled by the author)

So each million that is invested returns $6M over the course of a decade. That's truly a growth machine and that growth machine can catapult the stock price. I wouldn't be surprised at all to see The Trade Desk become a six-bagger over the next decade. If it can keep that ROCE high, it will be a great stock to buy and hold.

Conclusion

If you evaluate The Trade Desk, you can point to a lot of qualitative elements: it's innovative, it has a great CEO and the international expansion is only starting. You can also point to tendencies in which the walled garden approach seems to reach the boundaries of its model. And the company operates in a business that is in a secular growth trend and this is not going to change any time soon. But you can also point to The Trade Desk's ROCE and that says that the company is growing quickly, but not at all cost. The ROCE is 15% and it will probably grow again in the future. This return on capital is the power of a compounding machine.

